SeaChange International : Execution of Growth Strategy Drives 29% Sequential Increase in Revenue; Gross Margin Expands to 63%, Up 700 Basis Points Compared to the Prior Quarter (Form 8-K)

Boston, MA - September 13, 2021- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC),a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights • Introduced StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT platform to help operators and content owners manage and optimize their streaming businesses. • Selected by Screen iL to launch streaming platform featuring Israeli TV and film content for Israeli ex-pats and consumers worldwide. • Chosen by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) as its streaming and advanced advertising platform for new Popcornflix App. • Realized 29% sequential revenue growth and expanded gross margin to 63%, driven by growth and profitability initiatives. • Maintained a strong balance sheet with $18.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. • Decreased operating expenses by 17% compared to the second quarter of last yeardue to ongoing efficiency measures. Management Commentary 'As our results for the second quarter demonstrate, SeaChange's growth strategy focused on the video streaming and Ad Tech markets is gaining traction,' said Executive Chairman Robert Pons. 'In particular, we are capitalizing on the explosive growth in streaming, which was exemplified by the 29% sequential revenue growth we delivered in Q2, along with robust gross profit margins and improved profitability. Our increasing financial momentum reveals the traction we're achieving on our key sales initiatives, including enhancing our product portfolio, securing new streaming customers, extending our footprint as a video Ad Tech provider, and driving more predictable growth. Today, SeaChange enables content owners and cable companies to deliver profitable TV and streaming services to more than 100 million subscribers across 35,000 linear channels and serving up over 100 million ads monthly.' Chris Klimmer, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at SeaChange, commented: 'SeaChange is well-positioned to capitalize on the intersection of the explosive growth in all things Ad Tech and streaming. Our enhanced product positioning and recent customer wins serve as proof points that we are poised to take advantage of the major trends within the broadcast industry. SeaChange has the technology assets and expertise to provide cable operators and streaming content owners globally with advanced advertising technology, and a turn-key managed services streaming enablement platform. We do this by helping them to unlock additional revenue streams, maximize the ROI of user and content acquisition costs and streamline operational costs while enhancing operational efficiencies.' Pons added: 'We have entered the third quarter with significant momentum and a robust pipeline of sales opportunities. We believe we are just starting to scratch the surface of streaming and Ad Tech opportunities. Longer term, we believe our continued execution on our strategic plan will drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders.' Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results • Total revenue was $6.5 million, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Product revenue was $2.7 million (or 41% of total revenue), an improvement compared to $1.6 million (or 32% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Service revenue was $3.8 million (or 59% of total revenue) compared to $3.4 million (or 68% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. • Revenue backlog, excluding legacy maintenance, at quarter end totaled $17.7 million. • Gross profit was $4.1 million (or 63% of total revenue), compared to $2.8 million (or 56% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. • Total Non-GAAP operating expenses were $5.4 million, an improvement compared to Non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. • GAAP loss from operations totaled $2.5 million, an improvement compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. • GAAP net income totaled $0.2 million, an improvement from a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. • Non-GAAP loss from operations totaled $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, an improvement from non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.8 million, or $(0.07) per basic share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. Its StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology. Safe Harbor Provision Certain statements in this press release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential' or 'continue,' the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company's ability to execute its strategic roadmap, capture additional market share and capitalize on the growing demand for over-the-top video streaming services globally; the Company's ability to effectively monetize the value of its software and services; the Company's ability to accelerate key initiatives and execute on its strategic plan in a manner that translates to sustainable growth and consistent profitability in the years ahead;; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of the Company and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economies in which we operate; the continued spending by the Company's customers on video solutions and services and expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the manner in which the multiscreen video and over-the-top markets develop; the Company's ability to compete in the software marketplace; the loss of or reduction in demand, or the return of product, by one of the Company's large customers or the failure of revenue acceptance criteria in a given fiscal quarter; the cancellation or deferral of purchases of the Company's products; any decline in demand or average selling prices for our products and services; failure to achieve our financial forecasts due to inaccurate sales forecasts or other factors, including due to expenses we may incur in fulfilling customer arrangements; the impact of our cost-savings and restructuring programs; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the risks associated with international operations; the ability of the Company to use its net operating losses, including the potential impact on these losses resulting from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the impact of changes in the market on the value of our investments; changes in the regulatory environment; and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption 'Risk Factors' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,933 $ 5,856 Marketable securities - 252 Accounts and other receivables, net 5,560 6,050 Unbilled receivables 14,423 15,699 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,200 4,372 Property and equipment, net 498 605 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,015 11,849 Other assets 3,176 5,725 Total assets $ 57,805 $ 50,408 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 6,744 $ 10,172 Deferred revenue 4,279 5,394 Deferred tax liabilities and income taxes payable 799 888 Promissory note - 2,413 Total liabilities 11,822 18,867 Total stockholders' equity 45,983 31,541 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,805 $ 50,408 SeaChange International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended July 31, For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 2,709 $ 1,066 $ 4,329 $ 4,164 Service 3,831 3,929 7,263 7,746 Total revenue 6,540 4,995 11,592 11,910 Cost of revenue: Product 693 788 1,099 2,368 Service 1,730 2,393 3,545 5,219 Total cost of revenue 2,423 3,181 4,644 7,587 Gross profit 4,117 1,814 6,948 4,323 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,213 3,360 4,881 7,526 Selling and marketing 1,643 1,728 3,023 3,854 General and administrative 2,682 2,367 4,787 4,421 Severance and restructuring costs 87 543 571 1,029 Total operating expenses 6,625 7,998 13,262 16,830 Loss from operations (2,508 ) (6,184 ) (6,314 ) (12,507 ) Other income (expense), net 212 373 (16 ) 165 Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,440 - 2,440 - Income (loss) before income taxes 144 (5,811 ) (3,890 ) (12,342 ) Income tax benefit 83 45 49 66 Net income (loss) $ 227 $ (5,766 ) $ (3,841 ) $ (12,276 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.33 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 48,489 37,527 44,958 37,376 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 48,727 37,527 44,958 37,376 Comprehensive loss: Net income (loss) $ 227 $ (5,766 ) $ (3,841 ) $ (12,276 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (399 ) 1,665 (358 ) 1,641 Unrealized (losses) gains on marketable securities - (13 ) 1 (4 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (399 ) 1,652 (357 ) 1,637 Comprehensive loss $ (172 ) $ (4,114 ) $ (4,198 ) $ (10,639 ) SeaChange International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,841 ) $ (12,276 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 732 725 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 77 - Gain on write-off of operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities related to termination (328 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,440 ) - Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (135 ) (216 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,041 617 Deferred income taxes - 186 Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss 201 1,641 Other 1 (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 579 6,332 Unbilled receivables 1,208 2,345 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 354 291 Accounts payable (527 ) (1,290 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (170 ) (2,814 ) Deferred revenue (1,085 ) (1,084 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,333 ) (5,546 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (77 ) (202 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 252 2,476 Net cash provided by investing activities 175 2,274 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 137 119 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan - 18 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 17,462 - Repurchases of common stock - (80 ) Proceeds from the Paycheck Protection Program - 2,413 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,599 2,470 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (242 ) (840 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,199 (1,642 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,084 9,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 19,283 $ 7,655 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 109 $ 92 Non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ - $ 987 Non-GAAP Measures We define non-GAAP loss from operations as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, severance and restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, and income tax benefit. We discuss non-GAAP loss from operations, including on a per share basis, in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP operating loss from operations is an important measure that is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP loss from operations in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP loss from operations financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP loss from operations and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP loss from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP loss from operations for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021. SeaChange International, Inc. Fiscal Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended July 31, For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) GAAP net income (loss) $ 227 $ (5,766 ) $ (3,841 ) $ (12,276 ) Other income (expense), net 212 373 (16 ) 165 Gain on extinguishment of debt 2,440 - 2,440 - Income tax benefit 83 45 49 66 GAAP loss from operations $ (2,508 ) $ (6,184 ) $ (6,314 ) $ (12,507 ) Amortization of intangible assets 310 299 626 583 Stock-based compensation 833 260 1,041 617 Severance and restructuring costs 87 543 571 1,029 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,278 ) $ (5,082 ) $ (4,076 ) $ (10,278 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations, basic per share (0.03 ) (0.14 ) (0.09 ) (0.27 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations, diluted per share (0.03 ) (0.14 ) (0.09 ) (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic per share 48,489 37,527 44,958 37,376 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted per share 48,489 37,527 44,958 37,376 SeaChange International, Inc. Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) Product revenue: Framework $ 1,034 $ 365 $ 2,050 $ 1,333 OVP and other 1,480 575 2,084 1,412 Hardware 195 126 195 1,419 Total product revenue 2,709 1,066 4,329 4,164 Service revenue: Maintenance and support 2,185 2,608 4,223 5,213 Framework and support services 1,317 978 2,256 1,909 Professional services and other 329 343 784 624 Total service revenue 3,831 3,929 7,263 7,746 Total revenue $ 6,540 $ 4,995 $ 11,592 $ 11,910 Attachments Original document

