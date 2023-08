SeaChange International, Inc.(NasdaqCM:SEAC) dropped from S&P TMI Index

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video streaming, linear television (TV), and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The Company is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen, advertising and over-the-top (OTT) video management solutions. The Company's software products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, broadcasters and other content providers. Its technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to launch and grow linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. It sells its software products and services worldwide, primarily to service providers, such as VIDAA USA Inc. and Liberty Global, plc; telecommunications companies, such as Verizon Communications, Inc., Frontier Communications Corporation and others.

Sector Software