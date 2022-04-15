Log in
SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL : returns to NAB to showcase latest...
PU
Triller, Which Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, to Host Draft Party & Concert at SAHARA in Las Vegas
AQ
SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SeaChange International : returns to NAB to showcase latest...

04/15/2022 | 09:11am EDT
  • Highlights include the launch of a new product line, Xstream, SeaChange's cloud-native FAST channel creation and monetization service, designed to optimize content yield for video streaming on Connected TVs
  • Updates of existing products bring additional intelligence to Advanced Advertising Services with contextual advertising

BOSTON, April 15, 2022 - SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will exhibit its latest products at this year's NAB Show (Upper West Hall, Meeting Room W236LMR), demonstrating how the SeaChange product suite helps operators, content owners and creators alike to optimize their content monetization strategies.

Introducing SeaChange's Updated Product Suite, with latest addition "Xstream" and enhancements to the Advanced Advertising Platform

This NAB Show will mark the first conference viewing of the company's recently introduced Xstream™ platform, which enables content management and delivery of dynamic linear channels to generate, monetize and distribute FAST channels onto Connected TV devices.

XStreamTM, a software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform, is an advertising-based streaming service that is fully equipped with content preparation, channel scheduling and distribution workflows as well as monetization options. Channel creation is fluid; it can be based on fixed or dynamic business rules in a static, targeted or personalized manner.

SeaChange will also demonstrate its next generation Advertising solution, a unified software-based ad platform to support ad insertion for broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) video distribution.

On top of the existing Ad insertion services for operators and broadcasters that are designed to create new revenue streams by automating the sales process and enabling a secondary sales market through real-time bidding for broadcast inventory, SeaChange now introduces a new driver for ad revenues for OTT and streaming: contextual advertising, using real-time image recognition to identify the most relevant adverts.

"Our mission is to ensure that content owners and operators alike have access to the best possible tools to optimize their ad yield on all distribution platforms, from linear TV and broadcast to streaming", says Robert Rozycki, VP Product and Marketing at SeaChange. "While the addition of Xstream to our product portfolio gives our customers the opportunity to bundle and monetizing their content as FAST channels on Connected TVs, our contextual advertising capabilities help them to optimize CPMs rates without any dependency on personal user data."

SeaChange to Demonstrate New Products

Visitors to SeaChange's meeting room in the Las Vegas Convention Center's west hall will be able to view demonstrations of the company's Advanced Advertising Platform, its StreamVid OTT platform and its new product, Xstream, the solution that is positively disrupting the video industry around the world.

For more information about our robust advertising and OTT streaming offerings, visit the company's meeting room, W236LMR or online at www.seachange.com.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange provides advanced video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange software technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base. In December 2021, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) entered into a definitive merger agreement and plan of merger with Triller LLC, in a transaction that would combine Triller LLC with SeaChange with the proposed business combination to operate under the name "TrillerVerz Corp.", subject to completion of the conditions listed in the Form S-4 registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2022.

SeaChange Investor Contact:

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Investor Relations

T: +1 949-574-3860

E: SEAC@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

SeaChange International Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
