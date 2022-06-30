Log in
    SEAC   US8116991071

SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SEAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.5980 USD   +0.81%
02:57pShort video app Triller confidentially files to go public
RE
06/29INSIDER BUY : Seachange International
MT
06/27SeaChange's Advanced Advertising Platform Selected by Armstrong and BEAM to Drive Video Advertising Revenue Growth
GL
Short video app Triller confidentially files to go public

06/30/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
June 30 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller Inc has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its class A common stock, the company said on Thursday.

The proposed offering comes at a turbulent time for the IPO market with several listings on ice as a selloff in high-growth tech stocks and volatility in the capital markets sour investor sentiment.

Earlier this month, Triller ended its $5 billion merger with video advertising software provider SeaChange International Inc and said it would pursue an IPO instead. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,43 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 82,5%
Managers and Directors
Peter D. Aquino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Prinn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Robert M. Pons Chairman
Jakub Kulesza GM-Poland, Senior VP-Research & Development
Pawel Luszczek Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
