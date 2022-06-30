Short video app Triller confidentially files to go public

June 30 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller Inc has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its class A common stock, the company said on Thursday.

The proposed offering comes at a turbulent time for the IPO market with several listings on ice as a selloff in high-growth tech stocks and volatility in the capital markets sour investor sentiment.

Earlier this month, Triller ended its $5 billion merger with video advertising software provider SeaChange International Inc and said it would pursue an IPO instead. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)