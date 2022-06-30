Short video app Triller confidentially files to go public

June 30 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller Inc has
confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of its class
A common stock, the company said on Thursday.
The proposed offering comes at a turbulent time for the IPO
market with several listings on ice as a selloff in high-growth
tech stocks and volatility in the capital markets sour investor
sentiment.
Earlier this month, Triller ended its $5 billion merger with
video advertising software provider SeaChange International Inc
and said it would pursue an IPO instead.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)