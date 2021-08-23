Investor Presentation for Acquisitions of: Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, loan growth, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, new initiatives and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives, and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants thereof and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.
All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 and other variants (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the pact of the adoption of CECL; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of, and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.
The risks relating to the proposed Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. merger and the proposed Business Bank of Florida, Corp. merger include, without limitation, failure to obtain the approval of shareholders of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp. in connection with the mergers; the timing to consummate the proposed mergers; the risk that a condition to the closing of the proposed mergers may not be satisfied; the risk that a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed mergers is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the parties' ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed mergers; the parties' ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Seacoast, Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp., including unexpected transaction costs, the costs of integrating operations, severance, professional fees and other expenses; the diversion of management time on issues related to the mergers; the failure to consummate or any delay in consummating the mergers for other reasons; changes in laws or regulations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruption, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers and employees by competitors; the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.
Important Information For Investors And Shareholders
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast") will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 for each of the transactions containing a proxy statement of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. ("Sabal Palm"), a proxy statement of Business Bank of Florida, Corp. ("Business Bank of Florida") and a prospectus of Seacoast, and Seacoast will file other documents with respect to each of the proposed mergers. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida Corp, Inc. Investors and security holders of Seacoast, Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc., and
Business Bank of Florida, Corp. are urged to read the entire proxy statement/prospectus and other documents that will be filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast will be available free of charge on Seacoast's internet website or by contacting Seacoast.
Seacoast, Sabal Palm Bancorp Inc., Business Bank of Florida, Corp, their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Seacoast is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 9, 2021 and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.
Florida's Economic and Population Growth Continues, Supporting One of the
Best Banking Markets in the United States
Companies and individuals seeking real estate affordability, lower taxes, warmer weather, and easy flights back to the Northeast are migrating to Florida
Florida's population grew 14.6% between 2010 and 2020, double the rate of overall U.S. population growthSource: US Census data
In March 2021, short-term population projections increased, reflecting stronger domestic net-migration trends supported by a shift in lifestyle preference away from more dense urban areas Source: Office of Economic & Demographic Research
Florida's population will surpass 23 million by late 2024 or 2025 (21.6 million at year-end 2020)
This increase is equivalent to adding a city larger than Orlando every year
Financial institutions and other major corporations have announced plans to relocate some or all of their operations to Florida in the near future:
Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.:
Advance consolidation, expand in growth markets, drive EPS accretion, and offset incremental costs as SBCF's
total assets approaches $10B
Strategic Rationale and Each Transaction Overview
Pro Forma Florida Branch Footprint
Continuation of SBCF's strategy to consolidate market share and expand its pure-play franchise in one of the most coveted banking markets in the United States
Transactions advance Seacoast's growth in Brevard county and establish Seacoast in Sarasota county, adding ~$550M in deposits and ~$400M in loans
Acquisition of Sabal Palm allows Seacoast to enter Sarasota county market as a top-5 community bank¹ with the premier in-market leadership team:
Projected population growth of 6.14% from 2021 to 2026 (2.91% nationally) ²
Projected household income change of 10.52% from 2021 to 2026, compared to 9.01% nationally ²
Waterfront towns surrounding Sarasota, FL boast a median household income of ~$115,000, the second highest in Florida behind Palm Beach ⁵
Acquisition of Business Bank of Florida enhances Seacoast's market share as the #1 community bank ¹ in Brevard county:
Projected population growth of 5.42% from 2021 to 2026 (2.91% nationally) ²
Projected household income change of 12.57% from 2021 to 2026, compared to 9.01% nationally ²
These transactions exemplify SBCF's M&A focus on meaningful EPS accretion, consolidation or entry into attractive growth markets, minimal upfront risk from TBV dilution, low concentration risks, and ease of execution that does not distract from organic strategy
Sabal Palm Bancorp (3)
Florida Business Bank (1)
Seacoast Branches (52)³
Contribution Analysis 4
Assets ($M)
$9,317
$582
$412
$188
Loans ($M)
$5,480
$478
$272
$136
Deposits ($M)
$7,836
$486
$377
$166
Equity ($M)
$1,182
$61
$33
$21
1. Deposit market share data and deposit totals as of June 30, 2020, as per FDIC Summary of Deposits Report; "Community Bank" defined as banks with less than $20 billion in total assets as of most recently reported quarter
2.
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 3. Seacoast branch map and branch count are pro forma for recently closed acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida
4.
Financial data as of June 30, 2021; Seacoast data reflects GAAP data; Legacy Bank of Florida, Sabal Palm, and Business Bank of Florida data reflects bank-level regulatory data as of June 30, 2021
5.
Source: Economic Development Council of Sarasota County 6. Acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida closed on August 6, 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:13:08 UTC.