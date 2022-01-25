Log in
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

01/25/2022 | 05:57pm EST
STUART, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), announced that on January 25, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share to the holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.9 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 52 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 343 M - -
Net income 2021 120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 2 185 M 2 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Charles M. Shaffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Dexter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis S. Hudson Executive Chairman
Jeffery Bray Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Christopher E. Fogal Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA6.56%2 184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.46%426 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.13%359 867
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 805
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.50%208 925
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%207 191