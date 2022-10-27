Seacoast Banking of Florida : Third Quarter Conference Call Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company's markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, or expects to acquire, including Apollo Bancshares, Inc., Drummond Banking Company, and Professional Holding Corp., as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants thereof and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.
All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality; the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise) on the Company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts to our business, financial position, results of operations and prospects; government or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities, loans and debt; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors including as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior (including as a result of economic factors); changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; the Company's concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast's investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast's ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company's ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including as a
result of employees working remotely; inability of Seacoast's risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company's business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast's ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company's business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company, including as a result of the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); Seacoast's ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company's operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company's market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses.
The risks relating to the mergers with Apollo Bancshares, Inc., Drummond Banking Company, and Professional Holding Corp. include, without limitation: the diversion of management's time on issues related to the mergers; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company's SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.
THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
2
Valuable Florida Franchise, Well-Positioned with Strong Capital and Liquidity
SEACOAST BANK FOOTPRINT1
Tampa
St. Petersburg
MSA
Naples
Fort Myers
MSA
Reflects October 2022 acquisitions of Apollo Bank and Drummond Bank
Jacksonville
MSA
Orlando
MSA
Port St. Lucie
MSA
West Palm Beach
Fort Lauderdale
Miami
MSA
$10.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, operating in the nation's third-most populous state
Strong presence in Florida's most attractive markets
#1 Florida-based bank in Orlando MSA
#1 market share in Port St. Lucie MSA
#1 Florida-based bank in Palm Beach county
#2 Florida-based bank in St. Petersburg
Among the largest publicly traded community banks headquartered in Florida
Market Cap: $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2022
Strong liquidity position
Prudent capital position to support further organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions
Unique customer analytics capabilities drive value creation with new, acquired, and existing customers
THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
3
Florida's Economic Strength is Evident
Attracted by Florida's favorable business climate and lower taxes, individual and business migration to Florida has surged. The significant inflow of wealth is positively impacting the state's fiscal and economic health.
14.6%
#1
Between 2010 and 2020,
Florida was the top state for
Florida's population grew at
net in-migration for the fifth
twice the rate of overall U.S.
consecutive year
population growth
Florida Announces Surplus of
$21.8 Billion for Fiscal Year 2021-22
For the second consecutive year, Florida's corporate income tax collections exceeded the fiscal budgeted amount. As a result, the Florida Dept of Revenue refunded the excess to corporationsin April 2022
Domestic Wealth Migration, 2020
States with the Largest Net Gains/Losses of Adjusted Gross Income from Migration, in Billions
Florida
Florida
Texas
$23.7 Billion
Arizona
North Carolina
South Carolina
New York
California
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Jersey
$(25)B
$(20)B $(15)B $(10)B $(5)B
$0B
$5B
$10B $15B $20B $25B $30B
Sources: US Census data; The Florida Legislature Office of Economic & Demographic Research, FL Dept of Revenue, Wall Street Journal
THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
4
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Comparisons are to second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise stated
Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points to 3.67%. Excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin expanded 33 basis points to 3.57%.
Asset sensitive balance sheet and ample liquidity support the opportunity for continued expansion of NIM in future periods.
Cost of deposits remains low at nine basis points.
Pre-taxpre-provision earnings increased 1% to $43.1 million. On an adjusted basis, pre-taxpre-provision earnings1 increased 6% to $49.0 million.
Disciplined organic loan growth of 10% on an annualized basis, ending the period with 76% loan to deposit ratio.
Strong commercial loan production and an 11% increase in commercial pipeline.
Excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, loan yields expanded 20 basis points to 4.30%.
Continued strong asset quality trends, with nonperforming loans declining to 0.32% of total loans.
Average noninterest demand account balances increased, overcoming a typical summer seasonal decline.
Continued success building wealth management relationships, and $100 million of deposit outstandings transitioned to wealth assets under management during the quarter.
Completed the acquisitions of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. and Drummond Banking Company on October 7, 2022.
Announced the proposed acquisition of Professional Holding Corp., the holding company of Professional Bank, expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
1Non-GAAP measure, see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:08:10 UTC.