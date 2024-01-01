Seacoast Shipping Services Limited informed that Mr. Jaydeep Shah (DIN: 09535615) has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1st January, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company appreciates his valuable contribution and support during his term as the Director of the Company. Further, the Company has received confirmation from Mr. Jaydeep Shah that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in her resignation letter and the same is enclosed herewith.

Reason: Due to pre-occupation elsewhere. Names of listed entities in which the resigning director holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship: Mr. Jaydeep Shah holds directorship in: 1. Harshil Agrotech Limited ­Additional Director.