SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

(CKH)
SEACOR INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. - CKH

12/29/2020 | 05:49pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SEACOR will receive only $41.50 in cash for each share of SEACOR that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ckh/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 751 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 849 M 849 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 309
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Seacor Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,75 $
Last Close Price 41,48 $
Spread / Highest target 0,05%
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles L. Fabrikant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Fabrikant Chief Operating Officer
Bruce P. Weins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Øivind Lorentzen Vice Chairman
David R. Berz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.-3.87%849
WORLEY LIMITED-24.10%4 548
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-15.64%3 040
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-40.38%2 929
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-50.58%1 785
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-21.36%1 432
