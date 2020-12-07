Log in
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

(CKH)
SEACOR Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CKH

12/07/2020 | 10:26am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners for $41.50 per share is fair to SEACOR shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages SEACOR shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether SEACOR and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for SEACOR shareholders; (2) determine whether American Industrial Partners is underpaying for SEACOR; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SEACOR shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SEACOR shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages SEACOR shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
