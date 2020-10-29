Log in
Seacor : XBRL Q3 2020

10/29/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 1-12289
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 13-3542736
Entity Address, Address Line One 2200 Eller Drive, P.O. Box 13038
Entity Address, City or Town Fort Lauderdale
Entity Address, State or Province FL
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 33316
City Area Code 954
Local Phone Number 523-2200
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
Trading Symbol CKH
Security Exchange Name NYSE
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 20,372,174
Entity Registrant Name SEACOR HOLDINGS INC /NEW/
Entity Central Index Key 0000859598
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false

Disclaimer

SEACOR Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:19:01 UTC


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 751 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 618 M 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 309
Free-Float 46,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,00 $
Last Close Price 30,36 $
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Charles L. Fabrikant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Fabrikant Chief Operating Officer
Bruce P. Weins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Øivind Lorentzen Vice Chairman
David R. Berz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.-29.64%618
WORLEY LIMITED-37.03%3 710
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-42.01%2 832
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-41.11%1 968
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-29.09%1 258
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-66.57%1 120
