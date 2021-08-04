Log in
    SMHI   US78413P1012

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

(SMHI)
SEACOR MARINE : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)

08/04/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Houston, Texas

August 4, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the 'Company' or 'SEACOR Marine'), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, operating income was $8.4 million, and direct vessel profit ('DVP')(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $33.9 million, operating loss of $17.8 million, and DVP of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Notable second quarter items include:

Operating results in the second quarter reflect increased levels of activity across all regions, especially in international markets. Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher expenses associated with reactivation and repositioning of 10 vessels in our fleet, COVID-19 related expenses including repairs and maintenance previously deferred due to COVID-19 and higher labor and rotation costs. The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations, including the most recent Delta variant.

Entered into an agreement with Chase to extinguish $117.3 million of debt for a cash payment of $50.0 million, consisting of $25.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million of insurance proceeds from the SEACOR Power, resulting in a 25% decrease in Company's long-term debt.

Gains on asset dispositions of $22.7 million, primarily due to the recovery of insurance proceeds relating to the SEACOR POWER incident.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to a $22.7 million gain on asset dispositions and a $62.0 million gain on debt extinguishment described above. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 of $6.7 million ($0.27 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021 the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine's continuing operations was $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following statement: 'The second quarter of 2021 will be forever marked by the tragic loss of the SEACOR POWER. We continue to support our team members and their families, and cooperate with the NTSB and the U.S. Coast Guard throughout their ongoing investigations.'

___________________

(1)

Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, 'DVP') is the Company's measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

1

* * * * *

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'forecast' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

2

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Revenues

$

42,799

$

33,925

$

79,311

$

69,592

Costs and Expenses:

Operating

32,615

20,128

58,922

40,864

Administrative and general

9,152

13,241

17,763

22,634

Lease expense

1,234

1,202

2,312

4,527

Depreciation and amortization

14,093

13,725

28,891

27,087

57,094

48,296

107,888

95,112

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

22,653

(3,453

)

20,380

(16,025

)

Operating Income (Loss)

8,358

(17,824

)

(8,197

)

(41,545

)

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

135

516

1,121

1,178

Interest expense

(7,310

)

(6,717

)

(15,328

)

(14,091

)

SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees

-

(9

)

(7

)

(25

)

Gain on debt Extinguishment

61,994

-

61,994

-

Derivative gains, net

30

85

385

5,199

Foreign currency gains (losses), net

(657

)

193

(1,123

)

903

Other, net

(1

)

-

(1

)

-

54,191

(5,932

)

47,041

(6,836

)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

62,549

(23,756

)

38,844

(48,381

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

15,915

(15,007

)

13,227

(21,669

)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

46,634

(8,749

)

25,617

(26,712

)

Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

2,167

2,081

6,270

2,106

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

48,801

(6,668

)

31,887

(24,606

)

Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)

-

602

22,925

(1,452

)

Net Income (Loss)

48,801

(6,066

)

54,812

(26,058

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

1

7

1

(4,040

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

$

48,800

$

(6,073

)

$

54,811

$

(22,018

)

Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:

Basic

$

1.92

$

(0.27

)

$

1.26

$

(0.84

)

Diluted

$

1.79

$

(0.27

)

$

1.26

$

(0.84

)

Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:

Basic

$

-

$

0.03

$

0.90

$

(0.06

)

Diluted

$

-

$

0.03

$

0.90

$

(0.06

)

Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:

Basic

$

1.92

$

(0.24

)

$

2.16

$

(0.90

)

Diluted

$

1.79

$

(0.24

)

$

2.16

$

(0.90

)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

Basic

25,435,362

24,851,834

25,370,372

24,420,432

Diluted

28,345,155

24,851,834

25,371,185

24,420,432

3

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Time Charter Statistics:

Average Rates Per Day

$

12,007

$

11,323

$

10,931

$

11,052

$

10,746

Fleet Utilization

67

%

55

%

51

%

54

%

57

%

Fleet Available Days

5,177

5,505

5,824

5,807

5,258

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

41,474

$

34,290

$

32,693

$

34,824

$

32,389

Bareboat charter

434

729

732

677

723

Other marine services

891

1,493

2,619

700

813

42,799

36,512

36,044

36,201

33,925

Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

14,353

13,418

13,057

13,401

10,704

Repairs and maintenance

6,959

3,840

3,445

3,764

3,612

Drydocking

2,792

2,217

1,753

585

566

Insurance and loss reserves

2,661

1,958

1,670

1,764

1,489

Fuel, lubes and supplies

2,893

2,202

2,081

2,131

2,075

Other

2,957

2,672

3,556

3,074

1,682

32,615

26,307

25,562

24,719

20,128

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

10,184

10,205

10,482

11,482

13,797

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

1,234

1,078

1,798

1,200

1,202

Administrative and general

9,152

8,611

8,556

8,861

13,241

Depreciation and amortization

14,093

14,798

15,247

14,833

13,725

24,479

24,487

25,601

24,894

28,168

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

22,653

(2,273

)

(1,796

)

233

(3,453

)

Operating Income (Loss)

8,358

(16,555

)

(16,915

)

(13,179

)

(17,824

)

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

135

986

61

34

516

Interest expense

(7,310

)

(8,018

)

(8,288

)

(8,312

)

(6,717

)

SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees

-

(7

)

(11

)

(11

)

(9

)

Derivative gains (losses), net

30

355

(894

)

5

85

Gain on debt extinguishment

61,994

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency gains (losses), net

(657

)

(466

)

(1,286

)

(911

)

193

Other, net

(1

)

-

(19

)

-

-

54,191

(7,150

)

(10,437

)

(9,195

)

(5,932

)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

62,549

(23,705

)

(27,352

)

(22,374

)

(23,756

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

15,915

(2,688

)

1,865

(3,120

)

(15,007

)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

46,634

(21,017

)

(29,217

)

(19,254

)

(8,749

)

Equity in Earnings (Loss) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

2,167

4,103

(9,681

)

(588

)

2,081

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

48,801

(16,914

)

(38,898

)

(19,842

)

(6,668

)

Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)

-

22,925

51

1,765

602

Net Income (Loss)

48,801

6,011

(38,847

)

(18,077

)

(6,066

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

1

-

(31

)

4

7

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

$

48,800

$

6,011

$

(38,816

)

$

(18,081

)

$

(6,073

)

Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:

Basic

$

1.92

$

(0.67

)

$

(1.54

)

$

(0.79

)

$

(0.26

)

Diluted

$

1.79

$

(0.67

)

$

(1.54

)

$

(0.79

)

$

(0.26

)

Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:

Basic

$

-

$

0.91

$

-

$

0.07

$

0.02

Diluted

$

-

$

0.91

$

-

$

0.07

$

0.02

Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:

Basic

$

1.92

$

0.24

$

(1.54

)

$

(0.72

)

$

(0.24

)

Diluted

$

1.79

$

0.24

$

(1.54

)

$

(0.72

)

$

(0.24

)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

Basic

25,435

25,305

25,265

24,989

24,851

Diluted

28,345

25,305

25,265

24,989

24,851

Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End

25,869

25,683

24,919

24,996

24,899

4

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY REGION

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

17,058

$

15,910

$

18,405

$

19,397

$

15,574

Fleet utilization

18

%

6

%

7

%

5

%

5

%

Fleet available days

1,112

1,518

1,797

1,871

1,842

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

137

67

45

37

32

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

748

1,270

1,472

1,576

1,465

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

3,419

$

1,489

$

2,352

$

1,668

$

1,478

Bareboat charter

434

729

732

731

723

Other marine services

727

546

794

473

513

4,580

2,764

3,878

2,872

2,714

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

1,528

1,744

2,372

2,481

2,284

Repairs and maintenance

389

654

386

338

314

Drydocking

777

875

-

-

110

Insurance and loss reserves

923

527

507

778

354

Fuel, lubes and supplies

245

199

208

251

189

Other

224

77

116

85

93

4,086

4,076

3,589

3,933

3,344

Direct Vessel(Loss) Profit (1)

$

494

$

(1,312

)

$

289

$

(1,061

)

$

(630

)

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

703

$

664

$

677

$

716

$

741

Depreciation and amortization

3,287

4,164

5,854

4,961

5,254

Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

11,231

$

11,356

$

10,837

$

10,801

$

10,918

Fleet utilization

75

%

68

%

61

%

68

%

86

%

Fleet available days

1,365

1,356

1,472

1,472

1,395

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

65

78

138

45

90

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

176

346

368

216

-

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

11,437

$

10,502

$

9,796

$

10,861

$

13,055

Bareboat charter

-

-

-

(54

)

-

Other marine services

(224

)

(269

)

343

(279

)

(382

)

11,213

10,233

10,139

10,528

12,673

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

4,253

3,220

3,510

3,407

3,248

Repairs and maintenance

2,195

1,191

1,437

1,158

1,463

Drydocking

374

304

1,269

481

256

Insurance and loss reserves

352

433

512

397

600

Fuel, lubes and supplies

887

572

853

1,091

799

Other

2,072

579

(674

)

774

647

10,133

6,299

6,907

7,308

7,013

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

1,080

$

3,934

$

3,232

$

3,220

$

5,660

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

270

$

356

$

1,056

$

430

$

420

Depreciation and amortization

3,305

3,307

2,964

3,784

3,600

5

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY REGION (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Middle East and Asia

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

9,292

$

9,308

$

9,455

$

9,670

$

10,245

Fleet utilization

81

%

73

%

75

%

78

%

82

%

Fleet available days

1,820

1,852

1,840

1,809

1,613

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

105

115

68

89

113

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

116

239

169

76

61

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

13,752

$

12,575

$

13,008

$

13,672

$

13,605

Other marine services

31

360

927

296

514

13,783

12,935

13,935

13,968

14,119

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

5,378

5,208

5,411

5,171

3,795

Repairs and maintenance

2,806

903

842

1,564

1,580

Drydocking

1,185

1,066

41

104

200

Insurance and loss reserves

461

702

501

451

430

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,081

559

604

482

955

Other

43

1,144

3,618

1,771

819

10,954

9,582

11,017

9,543

7,779

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

2,829

$

3,353

$

2,918

$

4,425

$

6,340

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

35

$

22

$

47

$

46

$

32

Depreciation and amortization

4,663

4,710

4,505

4,379

3,921

Latin America

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

17,034

$

14,751

$

12,921

$

13,355

$

10,752

Fleet utilization

86

%

85

%

82

%

99

%

97

%

Fleet available days

880

779

716

655

408

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

117

94

66

7

-

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

-

-

-

-

-

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

12,866

$

9,724

$

7,538

$

8,621

$

4,251

Bareboat charter

-

-

-

-

-

Other marine services

357

856

555

212

168

13,223

10,580

8,093

8,833

4,419

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

3,194

3,246

1,764

2,342

1,377

Repairs and maintenance

1,569

1,092

780

704

255

Drydocking

456

(28

)

443

-

-

Insurance and loss reserves

925

296

150

138

105

Fuel, lubes and supplies

680

872

416

307

132

Other

618

872

497

444

123

7,442

6,350

4,050

3,935

1,992

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

5,781

$

4,230

$

4,043

$

4,898

$

2,427

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

226

$

36

$

18

$

9

$

9

Depreciation and amortization

2,838

2,617

1,924

1,708

950

6

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Anchor handling towing supply

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

11,268

$

7,778

$

7,967

$

7,388

$

8,383

Fleet utilization

59

%

67

%

44

%

54

%

43

%

Fleet available days

546

540

641

644

667

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

105

-

133

21

76

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

118

180

228

276

273

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

3,640

$

2,801

$

2,236

$

2,564

$

2,413

Other marine services

(157

)

(130

)

433

(147

)

(137

)

3,483

2,671

2,669

2,417

2,276

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

1,513

984

1,149

950

853

Repairs and maintenance

471

241

542

432

679

Drydocking

1,322

54

847

(2

)

(19

)

Insurance and loss reserves

99

194

199

139

159

Fuel, lubes and supplies

344

139

258

148

168

Other

444

270

535

370

341

4,193

1,882

3,530

2,037

2,181

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

$

(710

)

$

789

$

(861

)

$

380

$

95

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

362

$

400

$

1,127

$

505

$

518

Depreciation and amortization

495

494

494

495

500

Fast support

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

7,962

$

7,888

$

8,074

$

8,421

$

8,590

Fleet utilization

71

%

61

%

60

%

63

%

72

%

Fleet available days

2,100

2,207

2,300

2,300

2,426

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

226

182

155

71

137

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

314

584

549

421

285

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

11,827

$

10,657

$

11,151

$

12,212

$

15,078

Bareboat charter

434

729

732

731

723

Other marine services

(249

)

(218

)

(283

)

(256

)

(372

)

12,012

11,168

11,600

12,687

15,429

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

4,802

4,041

4,409

4,180

4,166

Repairs and maintenance

3,618

1,535

1,604

1,642

1,922

Drydocking

1,178

1,178

912

587

274

Insurance and loss reserves

507

466

471

353

304

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,154

726

836

976

1,180

Other

1,640

1,141

2,085

1,489

1,203

12,899

9,087

10,317

9,227

9,049

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

$

(887

)

$

2,081

$

1,283

$

3,460

$

6,380

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

352

$

352

$

352

$

351

$

352

Depreciation and amortization

4,931

5,096

5,113

5,105

5,405

7

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Supply

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

11,921

$

12,110

$

11,373

$

11,355

$

8,477

Fleet utilization

80

%

63

%

63

%

74

%

83

%

Fleet available days

1,274

1,319

1,360

1,257

527

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

11

105

12

23

13

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

91

315

353

229

61

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

12,179

$

10,082

$

9,714

$

10,541

$

3,713

Bareboat charter

-

-

-

(55

)

-

Other marine services

117

346

482

92

(53

)

12,296

10,428

10,196

10,578

3,660

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

4,044

4,158

3,364

3,821

1,591

Repairs and maintenance

2,039

1,135

735

968

375

Drydocking

180

110

(2

)

-

197

Insurance and loss reserves

436

474

238

230

106

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,034

1,003

622

601

219

Other

884

880

1,205

1,022

246

8,617

7,760

6,162

6,642

2,734

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

3,679

$

2,668

$

4,034

$

3,936

$

926

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Depreciation and amortization

2,936

2,977

3,060

2,673

1,000

Specialty

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

1,571

$

1,890

$

2,025

$

2,025

$

2,025

Fleet utilization

92

%

100

%

100

%

69

%

50

%

Fleet available days

91

90

92

134

182

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

8

-

-

-

-

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

-

-

-

42

91

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

131

$

170

187

187

184

Other marine services

23

12

1

(9

)

(10

)

154

182

188

178

174

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

99

89

69

72

47

Repairs and maintenance

104

8

34

51

102

Drydocking

-

-

(3

)

-

-

Insurance and loss reserves

5

4

(2

)

13

16

Fuel, lubes and supplies

5

8

3

(2

)

8

Other

33

26

18

56

90

246

135

119

190

263

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

$

(92

)

$

47

$

69

$

(12

)

$

(89

)

Other Costs and Expenses:

Depreciation and amortization

$

-

$

-

$

1,541

$

89

$

189

8

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Liftboats

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

25,334

$

26,792

$

24,561

$

27,947

$

24,894

Fleet utilization

46

%

29

%

27

%

23

%

30

%

Fleet available days

1,167

1,350

1,432

1,472

1,456

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

75

67

18

64

9

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

517

776

880

899

816

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

13,697

$

10,580

$

9,406

$

9,319

$

11,001

Other marine services

688

797

395

316

306

14,385

11,377

9,801

9,635

11,307

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

3,916

3,806

3,742

3,963

3,545

Repairs and maintenance

716

894

524

624

407

Drydocking

112

875

(1

)

-

111

Insurance and loss reserves

1,752

719

690

1,055

893

Fuel, lubes and supplies

353

320

349

370

343

Other

(58

)

677

1,642

538

219

6,791

7,291

6,946

6,550

5,518

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

7,594

$

4,086

$

2,855

$

3,085

$

5,789

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

205

$

12

$

19

$

31

$

44

Depreciation and amortization

5,171

5,659

6,009

5,980

6,081

Other Activity

Operating Revenues:

Other marine services

$

469

$

686

$

1,591

$

720

$

1,056

469

686

1,591

720

1,056

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

(21

)

340

324

415

502

Repairs and maintenance

11

27

6

47

128

Insurance and loss reserves

(138

)

101

74

(26

)

11

Fuel, lubes and supplies

3

6

13

38

157

Other

14

(322

)

(1,928

)

(401

)

(417

)

(131

)

152

(1,511

)

73

381

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

600

$

534

$

3,102

$

647

$

675

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

315

$

314

$

300

$

335

$

241

Depreciation and amortization

560

572

(970

)

545

553

9

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,446

$

68,409

$

32,666

$

42,314

$

51,888

Restricted cash

5,855

3,352

3,352

3,352

3,352

Receivables:

Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

47,082

42,680

45,325

48,294

52,169

Other

12,152

11,265

10,924

18,365

13,814

Receivables from SEACOR Holdings

-

19,332

18,832

18,814

14,394

Tax Receivable

1,497

1,498

13,556

11,770

-

Inventories

425

572

576

573

1,409

Prepaid expenses and other

4,527

2,326

3,230

3,438

2,835

Other Current Assets

-

423

-

-

-

Assets held for sale

-

-

50,235

46,768

44,616

Total current assets

116,984

149,857

178,696

193,688

184,477

Property and Equipment:

Historical cost

972,267

1,000,430

1,012,873

996,370

987,741

Accumulated depreciation

(288,882

)

(297,792

)

(291,538

)

(280,468

)

(271,097

)

683,385

702,638

721,335

715,902

716,644

Construction in progress

32,903

32,530

32,327

51,969

52,456

Net property and equipment

716,288

735,168

753,662

767,871

769,100

Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases

5,469

7,046

7,134

7,670

8,148

Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease

116

121

129

137

-

Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies

77,539

79,000

75,308

84,701

87,177

Other Assets

2,781

2,624

2,734

3,108

3,200

$

919,177

$

973,816

$

1,017,663

$

1,057,175

$

1,052,102

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

$

2,885

$

5,139

$

7,030

$

9,446

$

11,579

Current lease liability - Finance

32

46

36

27

-

Current portion of long-term debt

28,419

34,888

32,377

52,108

51,793

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

27,163

21,428

29,967

28,888

21,323

Due to SEACOR Holdings

277

-

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

26,886

29,719

31,467

29,548

29,642

Discontinued operations

-

-

30,927

28,555

28,882

Total current liabilities

85,662

91,220

131,804

148,572

143,219

Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities

4,072

4,778

4,345

5,239

6,067

Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities

92

97

105

113

-

Long-Term Debt

320,823

431,849

440,510

426,711

422,569

Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes

7

37

2

1

6

Deferred Income Taxes

46,169

31,766

35,822

36,075

23,740

Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities

2,951

4,910

3,239

3,810

5,137

Total liabilities

459,776

564,657

615,827

620,521

600,738

Equity:

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock

245

243

235

235

232

Additional paid-in capital

454,079

452,290

451,179

450,320

449,116

(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings

(1,230

)

(50,029

)

(51,839

)

(13,023

)

5,058

Shares held in treasury

(1,120

)

(1,110

)

(848

)

(848

)

(847

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

7,107

7,446

2,790

(380

)

(2,541

)

459,081

408,840

401,517

436,304

451,018

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

320

319

319

350

346

Total equity

459,401

409,159

401,836

436,654

451,364

$

919,177

$

973,816

$

1,017,663

$

1,057,175

$

1,052,102

10

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:

Net Income (Loss)

$

48,801

$

6,011

$

(38,922

)

$

(19,818

)

$

(6,668

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

14,093

14,798

15,247

14,833

13,725

Deferred financing costs amortization

254

260

266

278

284

Amortization of employee share awards

1,354

1,111

859

1,204

937

Restricted stock vesting

(10

)

(262

)

-

-

(3

)

Director share awards

435

-

-

-

755

Debt discount amortization

1,787

1,892

1,917

1,797

1,480

Bad debt recoveries

132

24

(146

)

185

271

Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments

(22,653

)

2,273

1,796

(233

)

3,453

Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats

-

(22,756

)

-

-

-

Gain on debt extinguishment, net

(62,749

)

-

-

-

-

Derivative (gains) losses

(30

)

(355

)

894

(5

)

(85

)

Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net

(414

)

(919

)

(441

)

(426

)

(265

)

Currency (gains) losses

657

466

1,286

911

(193

)

Deferred income taxes

14,403

(4,056

)

(254

)

12,333

(2,053

)

Equity (Earnings) Losses

(2,167

)

(4,103

)

9,681

588

(2,081

)

Dividends received from equity investees

-

-

-

2,117

-

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

Accounts receivables

16,047

11,345

7,668

(17,737

)

(8,326

)

Other assets

(1,296

)

1,192

604

656

6,163

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,268

(10,296

)

(2,806

)

886

(21,197

)

Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities

12,912

(3,375

)

(2,351

)

(2,431

)

(13,803

)

Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(926

)

(2,724

)

(2,500

)

(2,833

)

(7,019

)

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

26,871

3,266

-

3,539

14,030

Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold

-

38,715

-

-

-

Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash

-

-

-

-

3,745

Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture

-

-

-

-

(8,445

)

Net investing activities in property and equipment

25,945

39,257

(2,500

)

706

2,311

Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies

-

(736

)

(1,248

)

(713

)

-

Principal payments on notes due from equity investees

2,877

919

1,225

490

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

28,822

39,440

(2,523

)

483

2,311

Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:

Payments on long-term debt

(56,787

)

(8,302

)

(5,780

)

(8,246

)

(3,506

)

Payments on debt extinguishment cost

(755

)

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs

-

-

1

(1

)

-

Payment on finance lease

(12

)

-

-

-

-

Interest on finance lease

-

2

1

-

-

Issuance of stock

2

8

-

2

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(57,552

)

(8,292

)

(5,778

)

(8,245

)

(3,506

)

Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(4,642

)

4,621

1,004

619

(557

)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(20,460

)

32,394

(9,648

)

(9,574

)

(15,554

)

Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations

Operating Activities

-

(171

)

1,895

1,518

2,255

Investing Activities

-

-

(1,436

)

(2,527

)

(1,567

)

Financing Activities

-

-

-

1,090

4

Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

-

-

196

(26

)

339

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:

-

(171

)

655

55

1,031

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(20,460

)

32,223

(8,993

)

(9,519

)

(14,523

)

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

71,761

39,538

48,531

58,050

72,573

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$

51,301

$

71,761

$

39,538

$

48,531

$

58,050

11

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

Owned

Joint Ventured

Leased-in

Managed

Total

June 30, 2021

AHTS

4

-

2

-

6

FSV

23

5

1

1

30

Supply

14

21

-

-

35

Specialty (1)

1

-

-

-

1

Liftboats (2)

9

-

1

-

10

51

26

4

1

82

December 31, 2020

AHTS

4

-

2

-

6

FSV

26

5

1

1

33

Supply

15

27

-

1

43

Specialty

-

3

-

-

3

Liftboats

14

-

1

-

15

Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale

40

5

-

-

45

Crew transfer Continuing Operations

1

-

-

-

1

100

40

4

2

146

(1)

One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of June 30, 2021.

(2)

As of June 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.

12

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
