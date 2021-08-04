SEACOR MARINE : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
SEACOR MARINE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Houston, Texas
August 4, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the 'Company' or 'SEACOR Marine'), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, operating income was $8.4 million, and direct vessel profit ('DVP')(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $33.9 million, operating loss of $17.8 million, and DVP of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Notable second quarter items include:
•
Operating results in the second quarter reflect increased levels of activity across all regions, especially in international markets. Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher expenses associated with reactivation and repositioning of 10 vessels in our fleet, COVID-19 related expenses including repairs and maintenance previously deferred due to COVID-19 and higher labor and rotation costs. The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations, including the most recent Delta variant.
•
Entered into an agreement with Chase to extinguish $117.3 million of debt for a cash payment of $50.0 million, consisting of $25.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million of insurance proceeds from the SEACOR Power, resulting in a 25% decrease in Company's long-term debt.
•
Gains on asset dispositions of $22.7 million, primarily due to the recovery of insurance proceeds relating to the SEACOR POWER incident.
For the second quarter of 2021, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to a $22.7 million gain on asset dispositions and a $62.0 million gain on debt extinguishment described above. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 of $6.7 million ($0.27 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021 the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine's continuing operations was $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following statement: 'The second quarter of 2021 will be forever marked by the tragic loss of the SEACOR POWER. We continue to support our team members and their families, and cooperate with the NTSB and the U.S. Coast Guard throughout their ongoing investigations.'
___________________
(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, 'DVP') is the Company's measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
* * * * *
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'forecast' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues
$
42,799
$
33,925
$
79,311
$
69,592
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
32,615
20,128
58,922
40,864
Administrative and general
9,152
13,241
17,763
22,634
Lease expense
1,234
1,202
2,312
4,527
Depreciation and amortization
14,093
13,725
28,891
27,087
57,094
48,296
107,888
95,112
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
22,653
(3,453
)
20,380
(16,025
)
Operating Income (Loss)
8,358
(17,824
)
(8,197
)
(41,545
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
135
516
1,121
1,178
Interest expense
(7,310
)
(6,717
)
(15,328
)
(14,091
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
-
(9
)
(7
)
(25
)
Gain on debt Extinguishment
61,994
-
61,994
-
Derivative gains, net
30
85
385
5,199
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
(657
)
193
(1,123
)
903
Other, net
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
54,191
(5,932
)
47,041
(6,836
)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
62,549
(23,756
)
38,844
(48,381
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
15,915
(15,007
)
13,227
(21,669
)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
46,634
(8,749
)
25,617
(26,712
)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
2,167
2,081
6,270
2,106
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
48,801
(6,668
)
31,887
(24,606
)
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
-
602
22,925
(1,452
)
Net Income (Loss)
48,801
(6,066
)
54,812
(26,058
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
1
7
1
(4,040
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
48,800
$
(6,073
)
$
54,811
$
(22,018
)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
1.92
$
(0.27
)
$
1.26
$
(0.84
)
Diluted
$
1.79
$
(0.27
)
$
1.26
$
(0.84
)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
-
$
0.03
$
0.90
$
(0.06
)
Diluted
$
-
$
0.03
$
0.90
$
(0.06
)
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:
Basic
$
1.92
$
(0.24
)
$
2.16
$
(0.90
)
Diluted
$
1.79
$
(0.24
)
$
2.16
$
(0.90
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
25,435,362
24,851,834
25,370,372
24,420,432
Diluted
28,345,155
24,851,834
25,371,185
24,420,432
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
12,007
$
11,323
$
10,931
$
11,052
$
10,746
Fleet Utilization
67
%
55
%
51
%
54
%
57
%
Fleet Available Days
5,177
5,505
5,824
5,807
5,258
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
41,474
$
34,290
$
32,693
$
34,824
$
32,389
Bareboat charter
434
729
732
677
723
Other marine services
891
1,493
2,619
700
813
42,799
36,512
36,044
36,201
33,925
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
14,353
13,418
13,057
13,401
10,704
Repairs and maintenance
6,959
3,840
3,445
3,764
3,612
Drydocking
2,792
2,217
1,753
585
566
Insurance and loss reserves
2,661
1,958
1,670
1,764
1,489
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,893
2,202
2,081
2,131
2,075
Other
2,957
2,672
3,556
3,074
1,682
32,615
26,307
25,562
24,719
20,128
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
10,184
10,205
10,482
11,482
13,797
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
1,234
1,078
1,798
1,200
1,202
Administrative and general
9,152
8,611
8,556
8,861
13,241
Depreciation and amortization
14,093
14,798
15,247
14,833
13,725
24,479
24,487
25,601
24,894
28,168
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
22,653
(2,273
)
(1,796
)
233
(3,453
)
Operating Income (Loss)
8,358
(16,555
)
(16,915
)
(13,179
)
(17,824
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
135
986
61
34
516
Interest expense
(7,310
)
(8,018
)
(8,288
)
(8,312
)
(6,717
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
-
(7
)
(11
)
(11
)
(9
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
30
355
(894
)
5
85
Gain on debt extinguishment
61,994
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
(657
)
(466
)
(1,286
)
(911
)
193
Other, net
(1
)
-
(19
)
-
-
54,191
(7,150
)
(10,437
)
(9,195
)
(5,932
)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
62,549
(23,705
)
(27,352
)
(22,374
)
(23,756
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
15,915
(2,688
)
1,865
(3,120
)
(15,007
)
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
46,634
(21,017
)
(29,217
)
(19,254
)
(8,749
)
Equity in Earnings (Loss) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
2,167
4,103
(9,681
)
(588
)
2,081
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
48,801
(16,914
)
(38,898
)
(19,842
)
(6,668
)
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
-
22,925
51
1,765
602
Net Income (Loss)
48,801
6,011
(38,847
)
(18,077
)
(6,066
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
1
-
(31
)
4
7
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
48,800
$
6,011
$
(38,816
)
$
(18,081
)
$
(6,073
)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
1.92
$
(0.67
)
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.26
)
Diluted
$
1.79
$
(0.67
)
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.26
)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
-
$
0.91
$
-
$
0.07
$
0.02
Diluted
$
-
$
0.91
$
-
$
0.07
$
0.02
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:
Basic
$
1.92
$
0.24
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
1.79
$
0.24
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.24
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
25,435
25,305
25,265
24,989
24,851
Diluted
28,345
25,305
25,265
24,989
24,851
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
25,869
25,683
24,919
24,996
24,899
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,058
$
15,910
$
18,405
$
19,397
$
15,574
Fleet utilization
18
%
6
%
7
%
5
%
5
%
Fleet available days
1,112
1,518
1,797
1,871
1,842
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
137
67
45
37
32
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
748
1,270
1,472
1,576
1,465
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
3,419
$
1,489
$
2,352
$
1,668
$
1,478
Bareboat charter
434
729
732
731
723
Other marine services
727
546
794
473
513
4,580
2,764
3,878
2,872
2,714
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,528
1,744
2,372
2,481
2,284
Repairs and maintenance
389
654
386
338
314
Drydocking
777
875
-
-
110
Insurance and loss reserves
923
527
507
778
354
Fuel, lubes and supplies
245
199
208
251
189
Other
224
77
116
85
93
4,086
4,076
3,589
3,933
3,344
Direct Vessel(Loss) Profit (1)
$
494
$
(1,312
)
$
289
$
(1,061
)
$
(630
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
703
$
664
$
677
$
716
$
741
Depreciation and amortization
3,287
4,164
5,854
4,961
5,254
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,231
$
11,356
$
10,837
$
10,801
$
10,918
Fleet utilization
75
%
68
%
61
%
68
%
86
%
Fleet available days
1,365
1,356
1,472
1,472
1,395
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
65
78
138
45
90
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
176
346
368
216
-
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,437
$
10,502
$
9,796
$
10,861
$
13,055
Bareboat charter
-
-
-
(54
)
-
Other marine services
(224
)
(269
)
343
(279
)
(382
)
11,213
10,233
10,139
10,528
12,673
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,253
3,220
3,510
3,407
3,248
Repairs and maintenance
2,195
1,191
1,437
1,158
1,463
Drydocking
374
304
1,269
481
256
Insurance and loss reserves
352
433
512
397
600
Fuel, lubes and supplies
887
572
853
1,091
799
Other
2,072
579
(674
)
774
647
10,133
6,299
6,907
7,308
7,013
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,080
$
3,934
$
3,232
$
3,220
$
5,660
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
270
$
356
$
1,056
$
430
$
420
Depreciation and amortization
3,305
3,307
2,964
3,784
3,600
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,292
$
9,308
$
9,455
$
9,670
$
10,245
Fleet utilization
81
%
73
%
75
%
78
%
82
%
Fleet available days
1,820
1,852
1,840
1,809
1,613
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
105
115
68
89
113
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
116
239
169
76
61
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,752
$
12,575
$
13,008
$
13,672
$
13,605
Other marine services
31
360
927
296
514
13,783
12,935
13,935
13,968
14,119
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,378
5,208
5,411
5,171
3,795
Repairs and maintenance
2,806
903
842
1,564
1,580
Drydocking
1,185
1,066
41
104
200
Insurance and loss reserves
461
702
501
451
430
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,081
559
604
482
955
Other
43
1,144
3,618
1,771
819
10,954
9,582
11,017
9,543
7,779
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
2,829
$
3,353
$
2,918
$
4,425
$
6,340
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
35
$
22
$
47
$
46
$
32
Depreciation and amortization
4,663
4,710
4,505
4,379
3,921
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,034
$
14,751
$
12,921
$
13,355
$
10,752
Fleet utilization
86
%
85
%
82
%
99
%
97
%
Fleet available days
880
779
716
655
408
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
117
94
66
7
-
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
12,866
$
9,724
$
7,538
$
8,621
$
4,251
Bareboat charter
-
-
-
-
-
Other marine services
357
856
555
212
168
13,223
10,580
8,093
8,833
4,419
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,194
3,246
1,764
2,342
1,377
Repairs and maintenance
1,569
1,092
780
704
255
Drydocking
456
(28
)
443
-
-
Insurance and loss reserves
925
296
150
138
105
Fuel, lubes and supplies
680
872
416
307
132
Other
618
872
497
444
123
7,442
6,350
4,050
3,935
1,992
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
5,781
$
4,230
$
4,043
$
4,898
$
2,427
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
226
$
36
$
18
$
9
$
9
Depreciation and amortization
2,838
2,617
1,924
1,708
950
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,268
$
7,778
$
7,967
$
7,388
$
8,383
Fleet utilization
59
%
67
%
44
%
54
%
43
%
Fleet available days
546
540
641
644
667
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
105
-
133
21
76
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
118
180
228
276
273
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
3,640
$
2,801
$
2,236
$
2,564
$
2,413
Other marine services
(157
)
(130
)
433
(147
)
(137
)
3,483
2,671
2,669
2,417
2,276
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,513
984
1,149
950
853
Repairs and maintenance
471
241
542
432
679
Drydocking
1,322
54
847
(2
)
(19
)
Insurance and loss reserves
99
194
199
139
159
Fuel, lubes and supplies
344
139
258
148
168
Other
444
270
535
370
341
4,193
1,882
3,530
2,037
2,181
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
(710
)
$
789
$
(861
)
$
380
$
95
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
362
$
400
$
1,127
$
505
$
518
Depreciation and amortization
495
494
494
495
500
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
7,962
$
7,888
$
8,074
$
8,421
$
8,590
Fleet utilization
71
%
61
%
60
%
63
%
72
%
Fleet available days
2,100
2,207
2,300
2,300
2,426
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
226
182
155
71
137
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
314
584
549
421
285
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,827
$
10,657
$
11,151
$
12,212
$
15,078
Bareboat charter
434
729
732
731
723
Other marine services
(249
)
(218
)
(283
)
(256
)
(372
)
12,012
11,168
11,600
12,687
15,429
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,802
4,041
4,409
4,180
4,166
Repairs and maintenance
3,618
1,535
1,604
1,642
1,922
Drydocking
1,178
1,178
912
587
274
Insurance and loss reserves
507
466
471
353
304
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,154
726
836
976
1,180
Other
1,640
1,141
2,085
1,489
1,203
12,899
9,087
10,317
9,227
9,049
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
(887
)
$
2,081
$
1,283
$
3,460
$
6,380
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
352
$
352
$
352
$
351
$
352
Depreciation and amortization
4,931
5,096
5,113
5,105
5,405
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,921
$
12,110
$
11,373
$
11,355
$
8,477
Fleet utilization
80
%
63
%
63
%
74
%
83
%
Fleet available days
1,274
1,319
1,360
1,257
527
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
11
105
12
23
13
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
91
315
353
229
61
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
12,179
$
10,082
$
9,714
$
10,541
$
3,713
Bareboat charter
-
-
-
(55
)
-
Other marine services
117
346
482
92
(53
)
12,296
10,428
10,196
10,578
3,660
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,044
4,158
3,364
3,821
1,591
Repairs and maintenance
2,039
1,135
735
968
375
Drydocking
180
110
(2
)
-
197
Insurance and loss reserves
436
474
238
230
106
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,034
1,003
622
601
219
Other
884
880
1,205
1,022
246
8,617
7,760
6,162
6,642
2,734
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
3,679
$
2,668
$
4,034
$
3,936
$
926
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Depreciation and amortization
2,936
2,977
3,060
2,673
1,000
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
1,571
$
1,890
$
2,025
$
2,025
$
2,025
Fleet utilization
92
%
100
%
100
%
69
%
50
%
Fleet available days
91
90
92
134
182
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
8
-
-
-
-
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
-
-
-
42
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
131
$
170
187
187
184
Other marine services
23
12
1
(9
)
(10
)
154
182
188
178
174
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
99
89
69
72
47
Repairs and maintenance
104
8
34
51
102
Drydocking
-
-
(3
)
-
-
Insurance and loss reserves
5
4
(2
)
13
16
Fuel, lubes and supplies
5
8
3
(2
)
8
Other
33
26
18
56
90
246
135
119
190
263
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
(92
)
$
47
$
69
$
(12
)
$
(89
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
$
-
$
-
$
1,541
$
89
$
189
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ('DVP') BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
25,334
$
26,792
$
24,561
$
27,947
$
24,894
Fleet utilization
46
%
29
%
27
%
23
%
30
%
Fleet available days
1,167
1,350
1,432
1,472
1,456
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
75
67
18
64
9
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
517
776
880
899
816
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,697
$
10,580
$
9,406
$
9,319
$
11,001
Other marine services
688
797
395
316
306
14,385
11,377
9,801
9,635
11,307
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,916
3,806
3,742
3,963
3,545
Repairs and maintenance
716
894
524
624
407
Drydocking
112
875
(1
)
-
111
Insurance and loss reserves
1,752
719
690
1,055
893
Fuel, lubes and supplies
353
320
349
370
343
Other
(58
)
677
1,642
538
219
6,791
7,291
6,946
6,550
5,518
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
7,594
$
4,086
$
2,855
$
3,085
$
5,789
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
205
$
12
$
19
$
31
$
44
Depreciation and amortization
5,171
5,659
6,009
5,980
6,081
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
469
$
686
$
1,591
$
720
$
1,056
469
686
1,591
720
1,056
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
(21
)
340
324
415
502
Repairs and maintenance
11
27
6
47
128
Insurance and loss reserves
(138
)
101
74
(26
)
11
Fuel, lubes and supplies
3
6
13
38
157
Other
14
(322
)
(1,928
)
(401
)
(417
)
(131
)
152
(1,511
)
73
381
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
600
$
534
$
3,102
$
647
$
675
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
315
$
314
$
300
$
335
$
241
Depreciation and amortization
560
572
(970
)
545
553
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,446
$
68,409
$
32,666
$
42,314
$
51,888
Restricted cash
5,855
3,352
3,352
3,352
3,352
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
47,082
42,680
45,325
48,294
52,169
Other
12,152
11,265
10,924
18,365
13,814
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings
-
19,332
18,832
18,814
14,394
Tax Receivable
1,497
1,498
13,556
11,770
-
Inventories
425
572
576
573
1,409
Prepaid expenses and other
4,527
2,326
3,230
3,438
2,835
Other Current Assets
-
423
-
-
-
Assets held for sale
-
-
50,235
46,768
44,616
Total current assets
116,984
149,857
178,696
193,688
184,477
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
972,267
1,000,430
1,012,873
996,370
987,741
Accumulated depreciation
(288,882
)
(297,792
)
(291,538
)
(280,468
)
(271,097
)
683,385
702,638
721,335
715,902
716,644
Construction in progress
32,903
32,530
32,327
51,969
52,456
Net property and equipment
716,288
735,168
753,662
767,871
769,100
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases
5,469
7,046
7,134
7,670
8,148
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease
116
121
129
137
-
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies
77,539
79,000
75,308
84,701
87,177
Other Assets
2,781
2,624
2,734
3,108
3,200
$
919,177
$
973,816
$
1,017,663
$
1,057,175
$
1,052,102
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
2,885
$
5,139
$
7,030
$
9,446
$
11,579
Current lease liability - Finance
32
46
36
27
-
Current portion of long-term debt
28,419
34,888
32,377
52,108
51,793
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
27,163
21,428
29,967
28,888
21,323
Due to SEACOR Holdings
277
-
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
26,886
29,719
31,467
29,548
29,642
Discontinued operations
-
-
30,927
28,555
28,882
Total current liabilities
85,662
91,220
131,804
148,572
143,219
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
4,072
4,778
4,345
5,239
6,067
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities
92
97
105
113
-
Long-Term Debt
320,823
431,849
440,510
426,711
422,569
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes
7
37
2
1
6
Deferred Income Taxes
46,169
31,766
35,822
36,075
23,740
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities
2,951
4,910
3,239
3,810
5,137
Total liabilities
459,776
564,657
615,827
620,521
600,738
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock
245
243
235
235
232
Additional paid-in capital
454,079
452,290
451,179
450,320
449,116
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings
(1,230
)
(50,029
)
(51,839
)
(13,023
)
5,058
Shares held in treasury
(1,120
)
(1,110
)
(848
)
(848
)
(847
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
7,107
7,446
2,790
(380
)
(2,541
)
459,081
408,840
401,517
436,304
451,018
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
320
319
319
350
346
Total equity
459,401
409,159
401,836
436,654
451,364
$
919,177
$
973,816
$
1,017,663
$
1,057,175
$
1,052,102
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$
48,801
$
6,011
$
(38,922
)
$
(19,818
)
$
(6,668
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,093
14,798
15,247
14,833
13,725
Deferred financing costs amortization
254
260
266
278
284
Amortization of employee share awards
1,354
1,111
859
1,204
937
Restricted stock vesting
(10
)
(262
)
-
-
(3
)
Director share awards
435
-
-
-
755
Debt discount amortization
1,787
1,892
1,917
1,797
1,480
Bad debt recoveries
132
24
(146
)
185
271
Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
(22,653
)
2,273
1,796
(233
)
3,453
Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats
-
(22,756
)
-
-
-
Gain on debt extinguishment, net
(62,749
)
-
-
-
-
Derivative (gains) losses
(30
)
(355
)
894
(5
)
(85
)
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net
(414
)
(919
)
(441
)
(426
)
(265
)
Currency (gains) losses
657
466
1,286
911
(193
)
Deferred income taxes
14,403
(4,056
)
(254
)
12,333
(2,053
)
Equity (Earnings) Losses
(2,167
)
(4,103
)
9,681
588
(2,081
)
Dividends received from equity investees
-
-
-
2,117
-
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
16,047
11,345
7,668
(17,737
)
(8,326
)
Other assets
(1,296
)
1,192
604
656
6,163
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,268
(10,296
)
(2,806
)
886
(21,197
)
Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities
12,912
(3,375
)
(2,351
)
(2,431
)
(13,803
)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(926
)
(2,724
)
(2,500
)
(2,833
)
(7,019
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
26,871
3,266
-
3,539
14,030
Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold
-
38,715
-
-
-
Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash
-
-
-
-
3,745
Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture
-
-
-
-
(8,445
)
Net investing activities in property and equipment
25,945
39,257
(2,500
)
706
2,311
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies
-
(736
)
(1,248
)
(713
)
-
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
2,877
919
1,225
490
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
28,822
39,440
(2,523
)
483
2,311
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(56,787
)
(8,302
)
(5,780
)
(8,246
)
(3,506
)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost
(755
)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs
-
-
1
(1
)
-
Payment on finance lease
(12
)
-
-
-
-
Interest on finance lease
-
2
1
-
-
Issuance of stock
2
8
-
2
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(57,552
)
(8,292
)
(5,778
)
(8,245
)
(3,506
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(4,642
)
4,621
1,004
619
(557
)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(20,460
)
32,394
(9,648
)
(9,574
)
(15,554
)
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
Operating Activities
-
(171
)
1,895
1,518
2,255
Investing Activities
-
-
(1,436
)
(2,527
)
(1,567
)
Financing Activities
-
-
-
1,090
4
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
-
-
196
(26
)
339
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:
-
(171
)
655
55
1,031
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(20,460
)
32,223
(8,993
)
(9,519
)
(14,523
)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
71,761
39,538
48,531
58,050
72,573
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
51,301
$
71,761
$
39,538
$
48,531
$
58,050
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Joint Ventured
Leased-in
Managed
Total
June 30, 2021
AHTS
4
-
2
-
6
FSV
23
5
1
1
30
Supply
14
21
-
-
35
Specialty (1)
1
-
-
-
1
Liftboats (2)
9
-
1
-
10
51
26
4
1
82
December 31, 2020
AHTS
4
-
2
-
6
FSV
26
5
1
1
33
Supply
15
27
-
1
43
Specialty
-
3
-
-
3
Liftboats
14
-
1
-
15
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale
40
5
-
-
45
Crew transfer Continuing Operations
1
-
-
-
1
100
40
4
2
146
(1)
One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of June 30, 2021.
(2)
As of June 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.
