SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

05/04 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.370 USD   +3.98%
05:50p Earnings Flash (SMHI) SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $45.6M
MT
05:49p SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
05:49p SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

05/04/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.6 million, operating loss was $17.1 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $6.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • Average utilization rates of 70%, the highest for our seasonally low first quarter since 2014.
  • 25% improvement in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Increases in drydocking and major repairs of 60% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to prepare fleet for increasing activity levels.

For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 of $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $48.0 million, operating loss from continuing operations of $14.7 million, and DVP of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss from continuing operations was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Demand for our services remains strong and we expect that our strategy will generate positive operating cash flows as the year progresses. The first quarter results reflect our strategy of preparing and positioning our fleet during the seasonally low months of the year to participate fully in the market up-cycle. As a result, we had a substantial increase in drydocking and repair and maintenance expenses, which resulted in our DVP being down relative to prior quarters since we expense these items as incurred.”
___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Operating Revenues $45,591  $36,512 
Costs and Expenses:        
Operating  39,496   26,307 
Administrative and general  9,924   8,611 
Lease expense  1,060   1,078 
Depreciation and amortization  14,371   14,798 
   64,851   50,794 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  2,139   (2,273)
Operating (Loss)  (17,121)  (16,555)
Other Income (Expense):        
Interest income  29   986 
Interest expense  (6,627)  (8,018)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees     (7)
Derivative (losses) gains, net  (34)  355 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  821   (466)
   (5,811)  (7,150)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (22,932)  (23,705)
Income Tax Benefit  (2,421)  (2,688)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (20,511)  (21,017)
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies  5,674   4,103 
Loss from Continuing Operations  (14,837)  (16,914)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)     22,925 
Net (Loss) Income  (14,837)  6,011 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries      
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(14,837) $6,011 
         
Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:        
Basic $(0.56) $(0.67)
Diluted  (0.56)  (0.67)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:        
Basic $  $0.91 
Diluted     0.91 
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:        
Basic $(0.56) $0.24 
Diluted $(0.56) $0.24 
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:        
Basic  26,379,293   25,304,661 
Diluted  26,379,293   25,304,661 

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)        

  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average Rates Per Day $11,312  $11,376  $12,120  $12,007  $11,323 
Fleet Utilization  70%  73%  68%  67%  55%
Fleet Available Days  5,400   5,060   5,108   5,177   5,505 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $42,741  $42,289  $41,782  $41,474  $34,290 
Bareboat charter  618   2,870      434   729 
Other marine services  2,232   2,808   1,881   891   1,493 
   45,591   47,967   43,663   42,799   36,512 
Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel  18,435   17,098   15,051   14,353   13,418 
Repairs and maintenance  6,791   6,782   6,536   6,959   3,840 
Drydocking  4,973   567   771   2,792   2,217 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,186   1,859   2,189   2,661   1,958 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  3,729   3,254   3,684   2,893   2,202 
Other  4,382   5,476   5,217   2,957   2,672 
   39,496   35,036   33,448   32,615   26,307 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  6,095   12,931   10,215   10,184   10,205 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense  1,060   2,664   1,109   1,234   1,078 
Administrative and general  9,924   10,742   9,134   9,152   8,611 
Depreciation and amortization  14,371   14,198   14,306   14,093   14,798 
   25,355   27,604   24,549   24,479   24,487 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  2,139      56   22,653   (2,273)
Operating (Loss) Income  (17,121)  (14,673)  (14,278)  8,358   (16,555)
Other Income (Expense):                    
Interest income  29   57   124   135   986 
Interest expense  (6,627)  (6,380)  (6,403)  (7,310)  (8,018)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees              (7)
Derivative (losses) gains, net  (34)  4   2   30   355 
Gain on debt extinguishment           61,994    
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  821   (357)  245   (657)  (466)
Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net        9,442   (1)   
   (5,811)  (6,676)  3,410   54,191   (7,150)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (22,932)  (21,349)  (10,868)  62,549   (23,705)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense  (2,421)  (1,009)  (725)  15,915   (2,688)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (20,511)  (20,340)  (10,143)  46,634   (21,017)
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies  5,674   4,494   4,314   2,167   4,103 
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations  (14,837)  (15,846)  (5,829)  48,801   (16,914)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)              22,925 
Net (Loss) Income  (14,837)  (15,846)  (5,829)  48,801   6,011 
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries           1    
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $(14,837) $(15,846) $(5,829) $48,800  $6,011 
                     
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                    
Basic $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.92  $(0.67)
Diluted  (0.56)  (0.62)  (0.23)  1.79   (0.67)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                    
Basic $  $  $  $  $0.91 
Diluted              0.91 
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:                    
Basic $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.92  $0.24 
Diluted $(0.56) $(0.62) $(0.23) $1.79  $0.24 
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                    
Basic  26,379   25,520   25,516   25,435   25,305 
Diluted  26,379   25,520   25,516   28,345   25,305 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  28,083   27,432   25,864   25,869   25,683 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $15,595  $15,496  $18,702  $17,058  $15,910 
Fleet utilization  38%  33%  27%  18%  6%
Fleet available days  1,314   1,043   1,062   1,112   1,518 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  205   95   246   137   67 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  404   399   469   748   1,270 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $7,864  $5,290  $5,289  $3,419  $1,489 
Bareboat charter     386      434   729 
Other marine services  2,052   1,119   1,215   727   546 
   9,916   6,795   6,504   4,580   2,764 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $4,923  $3,136  $2,428  $1,528  $1,744 
Repairs and maintenance  1,101   1,085   1,266   389   654 
Drydocking  2,867   191   239   777   875 
Insurance and loss reserves  229   720   462   923   527 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  662   501   259   245   199 
Other  224   200   147   224   77 
   10,006   5,833   4,801   4,086   4,076 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $(90) $962  $1,703  $494  $(1,312)
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $287  $633  $621  $703  $664 
Depreciation and amortization  4,638   4,325   3,936   3,287   4,164 
                     
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $10,006  $9,530  $9,551  $11,231  $11,356 
Fleet utilization  82%  88%  77%  75%  68%
Fleet available days  1,499   1,411   1,417   1,365   1,356 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  163   79   52   65   78 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status        29   176   346 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $12,280  $11,883  $10,446  $11,437  $10,502 
Bareboat charter               
Other marine services  (616)  (416)  (429)  (224)  (269)
   11,664   11,467   10,017   11,213   10,233 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $3,536  $3,283  $3,147  $4,253  $3,220 
Repairs and maintenance  1,579   1,846   1,540   2,195   1,191 
Drydocking  1,144   144   337   374   304 
Insurance and loss reserves  124   245   323   352   433 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,473   1,019   1,631   887   572 
Other  1,828   1,740   1,424   2,072   579 
   9,684   8,277   8,402   10,133   6,299 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,980  $3,190  $1,615  $1,080  $3,934 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $402  $371  $284  $270  $356 
Depreciation and amortization  3,258   2,948   3,296   3,305   3,307 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Middle East and Asia                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $9,882  $9,612  $10,374  $9,292  $9,308 
Fleet utilization  77%  81%  73%  81%  73%
Fleet available days  1,800   1,717   1,780   1,820   1,852 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  153   38   134   105   115 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  90   178   214   116   239 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $13,660  $13,402  $13,417  $13,752  $12,575 
Other marine services  49   50   85   31   360 
   13,709   13,452   13,502   13,783   12,935 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $6,031  $5,756  $5,849  $5,378  $5,208 
Repairs and maintenance  1,832   1,382   1,610   2,806   903 
Drydocking  962   232   156   1,185   1,066 
Insurance and loss reserves  507   611   707   461   702 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,010   1,042   777   1,081   559 
Other  1,627   2,148   2,823   43   1,144 
   11,969   11,171   11,922   10,954   9,582 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,740  $2,281  $1,580  $2,829  $3,353 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $31  $38  $377  $35  $22 
Depreciation and amortization  4,345   4,156   4,456   4,663   4,710 
                     
Latin America                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $13,450  $15,944  $16,240  $17,034  $14,751 
Fleet utilization  85%  83%  92%  86%  85%
Fleet available days  787   889   849   880   779 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  59   113   58   117   94 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $8,937  $11,714  $12,630  $12,866  $9,724 
Bareboat charter  618   2,484          
Other marine services  747   2,055   1,010   357   856 
   10,302   16,253   13,640   13,223   10,580 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $3,945  $4,923  $3,627  $3,194  $3,246 
Repairs and maintenance  2,279   2,469   2,120   1,569   1,092 
Drydocking        39   456   (28)
Insurance and loss reserves  326   283   697   925   296 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  584   692   1,017   680   872 
Other  703   1,388   823   618   872 
   7,837   9,755   8,323   7,442   6,350 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $2,465  $6,498  $5,317  $5,781  $4,230 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $340  $1,622  $(173) $226  $36 
'Depreciation and amortization  2,130   2,769   2,618   2,838   2,617 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Anchor handling towing supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $8,908  $8,069  $14,346  $11,268  $7,778 
Fleet utilization  66%  66%  66%  59%  67%
Fleet available days  540   552   552   546   540 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  2   14   61   105    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  180   92   92   118   180 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $3,188  $2,926  $5,224  $3,640  $2,801 
Other marine services  (160)  (129)  (151)  (157)  (130)
   3,028   2,797   5,073   3,483   2,671 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $1,136  $1,389  $1,584  $1,513  $984 
Repairs and maintenance  293   608   1,044   471   241 
Drydocking  (7)  1   (217)  1,322   54 
Insurance and loss reserves  (137)  148   193   99   194 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  144   321   388   344   139 
Other  439   556   408   444   270 
   1,868   3,023   3,400   4,193   1,882 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $449  $353  $354  $362  $400 
Depreciation and amortization  494   495   494   495   494 
                     
Fast support                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $8,621  $8,464  $8,455  $7,962  $7,888 
Fleet utilization  80%  79%  70%  71%  61%
Fleet available days  2,160   2,208   2,208   2,100   2,207 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  167   137   300   226   182 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  90   92   178   314   584 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $14,900  $14,857  $13,007  $11,827  $10,657 
Bareboat charter     386      434   729 
Other marine services  (254)  (380)  (121)  (249)  (218)
   14,646   14,863   12,886   12,012   11,168 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $5,070  $5,581  $4,588  $4,802  $4,041 
Repairs and maintenance  1,800   2,151   2,313   3,618   1,535 
Drydocking  1,277   494   965   1,178   1,178 
Insurance and loss reserves  260   390   328   507   466 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,544   1,355   1,390   1,154   726 
Other  1,941   2,156   2,021   1,640   1,141 
   11,892   12,127   11,605   12,899   9,087 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $353  $693  $352  $352 
Depreciation and amortization  4,945   4,929   4,929   4,931   5,096 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Supply                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $12,188  $11,586  $11,631  $11,921  $12,110 
Fleet utilization  72%  79%  77%  80%  63%
Fleet available days  1,800   1,380   1,372   1,274   1,319 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  233   117   64   11   105 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     117   174   91   315 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $15,823  $12,675  $12,317  $12,179  $10,082 
Bareboat charter  618             
Other marine services  44   410   221   117   346 
   16,485   13,085   12,538   12,296   10,428 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $8,193  $6,141  $4,738  $4,044  $4,158 
Repairs and maintenance  3,701   2,191   2,078   2,039   1,135 
Drydocking  1,302      23   180   110 
Insurance and loss reserves  428   280   595   436   474 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,434   998   1,221   1,034   1,003 
Other  1,348   1,957   988   884   880 
   16,406   11,567   9,643   8,617   7,760 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $291  $  $  $  $ 
Depreciation and amortization  3,786   3,155   3,149   2,936   2,977 
                     
Specialty                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $  $  $  $1,571  $1,890 
Fleet utilization  %  %  %  92%  100%
Fleet available days  90   92   92   91   90 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings        65   8    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  90   92          
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $  $  $  $131  $170 
Other marine services           23   12 
            154   182 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $1  $6  $35  $99  $89 
Repairs and maintenance     (28)  7   104   8 
Drydocking               
Insurance and loss reserves  2   1   3   5   4 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  2   2   6   5   8 
Other  11   18   28   33   26 
   16   (1)  79   246   135 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Depreciation and amortization $  $  $  $  $ 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Liftboats                    
Time Charter Statistics:                    
Average rates per day worked $22,416  $23,409  $23,137  $25,334  $26,792 
Fleet utilization  49%  61%  55%  46%  29%
Fleet available days  810   828   884   1,167   1,350 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  179   58   65   75   67 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  134   184   202   517   776 
Operating Revenues:                    
Time charter $8,830  $11,831  $11,234  $13,697  $10,580 
Bareboat charter     2,484          
Other marine services  1,463   1,121   997   688   797 
   10,293   15,436   12,231   14,385   11,377 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $4,035  $4,068  $4,033  $3,916  $3,806 
Repairs and maintenance  1,012   1,859   1,104   716   894 
Drydocking  2,401   72      112   875 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,215   1,070   1,170   1,752   719 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  605   589   668   353   320 
Other  644   856   1,672   (58)  677 
   9,912   8,514   8,647   6,791   7,291 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $  $1,569  $(200) $205  $12 
Depreciation and amortization  4,964   5,171   5,170   5,171   5,659 
                     
Other Activity                    
Operating Revenues:                    
Other marine services $1,139  $1,786  $935  $469  $686 
   1,139   1,786   935   469   686 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                    
Operating:                    
Personnel $  $(87) $73  $(21) $340 
Repairs and maintenance  (15)  1   (10)  11   27 
Insurance and loss reserves  (582)  (30)  (100)  (138)  101 
Fuel, lubes and supplies     (11)  11   3   6 
Other  (1)  (67)  100   14   (322)
   (598)  (194)  74   (131)  152 
Other Costs and Expenses:                    
Lease expense $320  $389  $262  $315  $314 
Depreciation and amortization  182   448   564   560   572 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
ASSETS                    
Current Assets:                    
Cash and cash equivalents $36,315  $37,619  $42,194  $45,446  $68,409 
Restricted cash  3,596   3,601   4,160   5,855   3,352 
Receivables:                    
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts  49,238   55,544   50,343   47,082   42,680 
Other  8,799   6,118   13,750   12,152   11,265 
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings              19,332 
Tax receivable  1,238   1,238   101   1,497   1,498 
Inventories  1,297   928   476   425   572 
Prepaid expenses and other  3,724   3,730   3,851   4,527   2,326 
Other current assets              423 
Assets held for sale               
Total current assets  104,207   108,778   114,875   116,984   149,857 
Property and Equipment:                    
Historical cost  1,006,873   1,025,284   989,910   972,267   1,000,430 
Accumulated depreciation  (316,444)  (317,297)  (303,178)  (288,882)  (297,792)
   690,429   707,987   686,732   683,385   702,638 
Construction in progress  15,550   15,531   15,577   32,903   32,530 
Net property and equipment  705,979   723,518   702,309   716,288   735,168 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  6,238   6,608   4,670   5,469   7,046 
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  7,290   100   108   116   121 
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  76,860   71,727   77,426   77,539   79,000 
Other assets  2,057   1,771   2,672   2,781   2,624 
Total assets $902,631  $912,502  $902,060  $919,177  $973,816 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Current Liabilities:                    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $2,073  $1,986  $1,269  $2,885  $5,139 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  190   33   32   32   46 
Current portion of long-term debt  32,708   31,602   28,875   28,419   34,888 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  32,585   28,419   23,578   27,163   21,428 
Due to SEACOR Holdings  264   274   276   277    
Other current liabilities  23,723   22,351   21,109   26,886   29,719 
Discontinued operations               
Total current liabilities  91,543   84,665   75,139   85,662   91,220 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  4,420   4,885   4,000   4,072   4,778 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  7,183   76   84   92   97 
Long-term debt  326,264   332,762   321,641   320,823   431,849 
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes  34      5   7   37 
Deferred income taxes  37,153   40,682   43,463   46,169   31,766 
Deferred gains and other liabilities  2,990   2,891   2,925   2,951   4,910 
Total liabilities  469,587   465,961   447,257   459,776   564,657 
Equity:                    
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  269   262   245   245   243 
Additional paid-in capital  463,138   461,931   455,373   454,079   452,290 
Accumulated Deficit  (37,744)  (22,907)  (7,059)  (1,230)  (50,029)
Shares held in treasury  (1,792)  (1,120)  (1,120)  (1,120)  (1,110)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  8,853   8,055   7,044   7,107   7,446 
   432,724   446,221   454,483   459,081   408,840 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  320   320   320   320   319 
Total equity  433,044   446,541   454,803   459,401   409,159 
Total liabilities and equity $902,631  $912,502  $902,060  $919,177  $973,816 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2022  Dec. 31, 2021  Sep. 30, 2021  Jun. 30, 2021  Mar. 31, 2021 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                    
Net (Loss) Income $(14,837) $(15,846) $(5,829) $48,801  $6,011 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                    
Depreciation and amortization  14,371   14,198   14,306   14,093   14,798 
Deferred financing costs amortization  291   328   255  254  260 
Stock-based compensation expense  395   1,243   1,294   1,779   849 
Debt discount amortization  1,691   1,614   1,573   1,787   1,892 
Allowance for credit losses  (170)  585   122   132   24 
(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (2,139)     (56)  (22,653)  2,273 
Gain on the sale of Windcat Workboats              (22,756)
Gain on debt extinguishment, net           (62,749)   
Gain from return of investment        (9,442)      
Derivative losses (gains)  34   (4)  (2)  (30)  (355)
Interest on finance lease  25   1   1      2 
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net  (373)  (403)  (414)  (414)  (919)
Currency (gains) losses  (821)  357   (245) 657  466 
Deferred income taxes  (3,529)  (2,781)  (2,706)  14,403   (4,056)
Equity earnings  (5,674)  (4,494)  (4,314)  (2,167)  (4,103)
Dividends received from equity investees  725   817   4,515       
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                    
Accounts receivables  3,904   (1,157)  (3,798)  16,047   11,345 
Other assets  (164)  1,656   1,561   (1,296)  1,192 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  6,707   7,915   (1,416)  4,268   (10,296)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  436   4,029   (4,595)  12,912   (3,373)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                    
Purchases of property and equipment  (20)  (443)  (2,910)  (926)  (2,724)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  5,310         26,871   3,266 
Proceeds from sale of Windcat Workboats, net cash sold              38,715 
Net investing activities in property and equipment  5,290   (443)  (2,910)  25,945   39,257 
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies     (2,272)        (736)
Excess distributions from equity investees        9,442       
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees  176   (630)  179   2,877   919 
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company     172          
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  5,466   (3,173)  6,711   28,822   39,440 
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                    
Payments on long-term debt  (7,348)  (5,981)  (7,054)  (56,787)  (8,302)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost           (755)   
Payments on finance lease  (9)  (9)  (9)  (12)   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  140                
Issuance of stock  7         2   8 
Excerise of warrants     1          
'Net cash used in financing activities  (7,210)  (5,989)  (7,063)  (57,552)  (8,294)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents  (1)  (1)     (4,642)  4,621 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (1,309)  (5,134)  (4,947)  (20,460)  32,394 
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                    
Operating Activities              (171)
Investing Activities               
Financing Activities               
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents               
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:              (171)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash  (1,309)  (5,134)  (4,947)  (20,460)  32,223 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  41,220   46,354   51,301   71,761   39,538 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $39,911  $41,220  $46,354  $51,301  $71,761 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

  Owned  Joint Ventured  Leased-in  Managed  Total 
March 31, 2022                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  23   5   1   2   31 
Supply  20   15         35 
Specialty  1            1 
Liftboats  9            9 
   57   20   3   2   82 
December 31, 2021                    
AHTS  4      2      6 
FSV  23   5   1   1   30 
Supply  20   15         35 
Specialty (1)  1            1 
Liftboats (2)  9            9 
   57   20   3   1   81 

(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021.
(2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.


