SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
05/04/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.6 million, operating loss was $17.1 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $6.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Notable first quarter items include:
Average utilization rates of 70%, the highest for our seasonally low first quarter since 2014.
25% improvement in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Increases in drydocking and major repairs of 60% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to prepare fleet for increasing activity levels.
For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 of $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $48.0 million, operating loss from continuing operations of $14.7 million, and DVP of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss from continuing operations was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“Demand for our services remains strong and we expect that our strategy will generate positive operating cash flows as the year progresses. The first quarter results reflect our strategy of preparing and positioning our fleet during the seasonally low months of the year to participate fully in the market up-cycle. As a result, we had a substantial increase in drydocking and repair and maintenance expenses, which resulted in our DVP being down relative to prior quarters since we expense these items as incurred.” ___________________
(1
)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
$
45,591
$
36,512
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
39,496
26,307
Administrative and general
9,924
8,611
Lease expense
1,060
1,078
Depreciation and amortization
14,371
14,798
64,851
50,794
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
2,139
(2,273
)
Operating (Loss)
(17,121
)
(16,555
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
29
986
Interest expense
(6,627
)
(8,018
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
(7
)
Derivative (losses) gains, net
(34
)
355
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
821
(466
)
(5,811
)
(7,150
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(22,932
)
(23,705
)
Income Tax Benefit
(2,421
)
(2,688
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(20,511
)
(21,017
)
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
5,674
4,103
Loss from Continuing Operations
(14,837
)
(16,914
)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
22,925
Net (Loss) Income
(14,837
)
6,011
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
—
—
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(14,837
)
$
6,011
Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.67
)
Diluted
(0.56
)
(0.67
)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
0.91
Diluted
—
0.91
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
0.24
Diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
0.24
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,379,293
25,304,661
Diluted
26,379,293
25,304,661
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
11,312
$
11,376
$
12,120
$
12,007
$
11,323
Fleet Utilization
70
%
73
%
68
%
67
%
55
%
Fleet Available Days
5,400
5,060
5,108
5,177
5,505
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
42,741
$
42,289
$
41,782
$
41,474
$
34,290
Bareboat charter
618
2,870
—
434
729
Other marine services
2,232
2,808
1,881
891
1,493
45,591
47,967
43,663
42,799
36,512
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
18,435
17,098
15,051
14,353
13,418
Repairs and maintenance
6,791
6,782
6,536
6,959
3,840
Drydocking
4,973
567
771
2,792
2,217
Insurance and loss reserves
1,186
1,859
2,189
2,661
1,958
Fuel, lubes and supplies
3,729
3,254
3,684
2,893
2,202
Other
4,382
5,476
5,217
2,957
2,672
39,496
35,036
33,448
32,615
26,307
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
6,095
12,931
10,215
10,184
10,205
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
1,060
2,664
1,109
1,234
1,078
Administrative and general
9,924
10,742
9,134
9,152
8,611
Depreciation and amortization
14,371
14,198
14,306
14,093
14,798
25,355
27,604
24,549
24,479
24,487
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
2,139
—
56
22,653
(2,273
)
Operating (Loss) Income
(17,121
)
(14,673
)
(14,278
)
8,358
(16,555
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
29
57
124
135
986
Interest expense
(6,627
)
(6,380
)
(6,403
)
(7,310
)
(8,018
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
—
—
—
(7
)
Derivative (losses) gains, net
(34
)
4
2
30
355
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
61,994
—
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
821
(357
)
245
(657
)
(466
)
Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
—
—
9,442
(1
)
—
(5,811
)
(6,676
)
3,410
54,191
(7,150
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(22,932
)
(21,349
)
(10,868
)
62,549
(23,705
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(2,421
)
(1,009
)
(725
)
15,915
(2,688
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(20,511
)
(20,340
)
(10,143
)
46,634
(21,017
)
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
5,674
4,494
4,314
2,167
4,103
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
(16,914
)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
—
—
—
22,925
Net (Loss) Income
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
6,011
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
—
—
—
1
—
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(14,837
)
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
$
48,800
$
6,011
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
$
(0.67
)
Diluted
(0.56
)
(0.62
)
(0.23
)
1.79
(0.67
)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.91
Diluted
—
—
—
—
0.91
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
$
0.24
Diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.79
$
0.24
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,379
25,520
25,516
25,435
25,305
Diluted
26,379
25,520
25,516
28,345
25,305
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
28,083
27,432
25,864
25,869
25,683
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
15,595
$
15,496
$
18,702
$
17,058
$
15,910
Fleet utilization
38
%
33
%
27
%
18
%
6
%
Fleet available days
1,314
1,043
1,062
1,112
1,518
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
205
95
246
137
67
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
404
399
469
748
1,270
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
7,864
$
5,290
$
5,289
$
3,419
$
1,489
Bareboat charter
—
386
—
434
729
Other marine services
2,052
1,119
1,215
727
546
9,916
6,795
6,504
4,580
2,764
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,923
$
3,136
$
2,428
$
1,528
$
1,744
Repairs and maintenance
1,101
1,085
1,266
389
654
Drydocking
2,867
191
239
777
875
Insurance and loss reserves
229
720
462
923
527
Fuel, lubes and supplies
662
501
259
245
199
Other
224
200
147
224
77
10,006
5,833
4,801
4,086
4,076
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)
$
(90
)
$
962
$
1,703
$
494
$
(1,312
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
287
$
633
$
621
$
703
$
664
Depreciation and amortization
4,638
4,325
3,936
3,287
4,164
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
10,006
$
9,530
$
9,551
$
11,231
$
11,356
Fleet utilization
82
%
88
%
77
%
75
%
68
%
Fleet available days
1,499
1,411
1,417
1,365
1,356
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
163
79
52
65
78
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
29
176
346
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
12,280
$
11,883
$
10,446
$
11,437
$
10,502
Bareboat charter
—
—
—
—
—
Other marine services
(616
)
(416
)
(429
)
(224
)
(269
)
11,664
11,467
10,017
11,213
10,233
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,536
$
3,283
$
3,147
$
4,253
$
3,220
Repairs and maintenance
1,579
1,846
1,540
2,195
1,191
Drydocking
1,144
144
337
374
304
Insurance and loss reserves
124
245
323
352
433
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,473
1,019
1,631
887
572
Other
1,828
1,740
1,424
2,072
579
9,684
8,277
8,402
10,133
6,299
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,980
$
3,190
$
1,615
$
1,080
$
3,934
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
402
$
371
$
284
$
270
$
356
Depreciation and amortization
3,258
2,948
3,296
3,305
3,307
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,882
$
9,612
$
10,374
$
9,292
$
9,308
Fleet utilization
77
%
81
%
73
%
81
%
73
%
Fleet available days
1,800
1,717
1,780
1,820
1,852
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
153
38
134
105
115
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
90
178
214
116
239
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,660
$
13,402
$
13,417
$
13,752
$
12,575
Other marine services
49
50
85
31
360
13,709
13,452
13,502
13,783
12,935
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
6,031
$
5,756
$
5,849
$
5,378
$
5,208
Repairs and maintenance
1,832
1,382
1,610
2,806
903
Drydocking
962
232
156
1,185
1,066
Insurance and loss reserves
507
611
707
461
702
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,010
1,042
777
1,081
559
Other
1,627
2,148
2,823
43
1,144
11,969
11,171
11,922
10,954
9,582
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,740
$
2,281
$
1,580
$
2,829
$
3,353
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
31
$
38
$
377
$
35
$
22
Depreciation and amortization
4,345
4,156
4,456
4,663
4,710
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
13,450
$
15,944
$
16,240
$
17,034
$
14,751
Fleet utilization
85
%
83
%
92
%
86
%
85
%
Fleet available days
787
889
849
880
779
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
59
113
58
117
94
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
8,937
$
11,714
$
12,630
$
12,866
$
9,724
Bareboat charter
618
2,484
—
—
—
Other marine services
747
2,055
1,010
357
856
10,302
16,253
13,640
13,223
10,580
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,945
$
4,923
$
3,627
$
3,194
$
3,246
Repairs and maintenance
2,279
2,469
2,120
1,569
1,092
Drydocking
—
—
39
456
(28
)
Insurance and loss reserves
326
283
697
925
296
Fuel, lubes and supplies
584
692
1,017
680
872
Other
703
1,388
823
618
872
7,837
9,755
8,323
7,442
6,350
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
2,465
$
6,498
$
5,317
$
5,781
$
4,230
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
340
$
1,622
$
(173
)
$
226
$
36
'Depreciation and amortization
2,130
2,769
2,618
2,838
2,617
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,908
$
8,069
$
14,346
$
11,268
$
7,778
Fleet utilization
66
%
66
%
66
%
59
%
67
%
Fleet available days
540
552
552
546
540
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
2
14
61
105
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
180
92
92
118
180
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
3,188
$
2,926
$
5,224
$
3,640
$
2,801
Other marine services
(160
)
(129
)
(151
)
(157
)
(130
)
3,028
2,797
5,073
3,483
2,671
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1,136
$
1,389
$
1,584
$
1,513
$
984
Repairs and maintenance
293
608
1,044
471
241
Drydocking
(7
)
1
(217
)
1,322
54
Insurance and loss reserves
(137
)
148
193
99
194
Fuel, lubes and supplies
144
321
388
344
139
Other
439
556
408
444
270
1,868
3,023
3,400
4,193
1,882
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
449
$
353
$
354
$
362
$
400
Depreciation and amortization
494
495
494
495
494
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,621
$
8,464
$
8,455
$
7,962
$
7,888
Fleet utilization
80
%
79
%
70
%
71
%
61
%
Fleet available days
2,160
2,208
2,208
2,100
2,207
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
167
137
300
226
182
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
90
92
178
314
584
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
14,900
$
14,857
$
13,007
$
11,827
$
10,657
Bareboat charter
—
386
—
434
729
Other marine services
(254
)
(380
)
(121
)
(249
)
(218
)
14,646
14,863
12,886
12,012
11,168
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,070
$
5,581
$
4,588
$
4,802
$
4,041
Repairs and maintenance
1,800
2,151
2,313
3,618
1,535
Drydocking
1,277
494
965
1,178
1,178
Insurance and loss reserves
260
390
328
507
466
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,544
1,355
1,390
1,154
726
Other
1,941
2,156
2,021
1,640
1,141
11,892
12,127
11,605
12,899
9,087
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
353
$
693
$
352
$
352
Depreciation and amortization
4,945
4,929
4,929
4,931
5,096
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
12,188
$
11,586
$
11,631
$
11,921
$
12,110
Fleet utilization
72
%
79
%
77
%
80
%
63
%
Fleet available days
1,800
1,380
1,372
1,274
1,319
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
233
117
64
11
105
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
117
174
91
315
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
15,823
$
12,675
$
12,317
$
12,179
$
10,082
Bareboat charter
618
—
—
—
—
Other marine services
44
410
221
117
346
16,485
13,085
12,538
12,296
10,428
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
8,193
$
6,141
$
4,738
$
4,044
$
4,158
Repairs and maintenance
3,701
2,191
2,078
2,039
1,135
Drydocking
1,302
—
23
180
110
Insurance and loss reserves
428
280
595
436
474
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,434
998
1,221
1,034
1,003
Other
1,348
1,957
988
884
880
16,406
11,567
9,643
8,617
7,760
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
291
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
3,786
3,155
3,149
2,936
2,977
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,571
$
1,890
Fleet utilization
—
%
—
%
—
%
92
%
100
%
Fleet available days
90
92
92
91
90
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
—
65
8
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
90
92
—
—
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
131
$
170
Other marine services
—
—
—
23
12
—
—
—
154
182
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1
$
6
$
35
$
99
$
89
Repairs and maintenance
—
(28
)
7
104
8
Drydocking
—
—
—
—
—
Insurance and loss reserves
2
1
3
5
4
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2
2
6
5
8
Other
11
18
28
33
26
16
(1
)
79
246
135
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
22,416
$
23,409
$
23,137
$
25,334
$
26,792
Fleet utilization
49
%
61
%
55
%
46
%
29
%
Fleet available days
810
828
884
1,167
1,350
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
179
58
65
75
67
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
134
184
202
517
776
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
8,830
$
11,831
$
11,234
$
13,697
$
10,580
Bareboat charter
—
2,484
—
—
—
Other marine services
1,463
1,121
997
688
797
10,293
15,436
12,231
14,385
11,377
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,035
$
4,068
$
4,033
$
3,916
$
3,806
Repairs and maintenance
1,012
1,859
1,104
716
894
Drydocking
2,401
72
—
112
875
Insurance and loss reserves
1,215
1,070
1,170
1,752
719
Fuel, lubes and supplies
605
589
668
353
320
Other
644
856
1,672
(58
)
677
9,912
8,514
8,647
6,791
7,291
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
1,569
$
(200
)
$
205
$
12
Depreciation and amortization
4,964
5,171
5,170
5,171
5,659
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
1,139
$
1,786
$
935
$
469
$
686
1,139
1,786
935
469
686
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
—
$
(87
)
$
73
$
(21
)
$
340
Repairs and maintenance
(15
)
1
(10
)
11
27
Insurance and loss reserves
(582
)
(30
)
(100
)
(138
)
101
Fuel, lubes and supplies
—
(11
)
11
3
6
Other
(1
)
(67
)
100
14
(322
)
(598
)
(194
)
74
(131
)
152
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
320
$
389
$
262
$
315
$
314
Depreciation and amortization
182
448
564
560
572
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,315
$
37,619
$
42,194
$
45,446
$
68,409
Restricted cash
3,596
3,601
4,160
5,855
3,352
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts
49,238
55,544
50,343
47,082
42,680
Other
8,799
6,118
13,750
12,152
11,265
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings
—
—
—
—
19,332
Tax receivable
1,238
1,238
101
1,497
1,498
Inventories
1,297
928
476
425
572
Prepaid expenses and other
3,724
3,730
3,851
4,527
2,326
Other current assets
—
—
—
—
423
Assets held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Total current assets
104,207
108,778
114,875
116,984
149,857
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
1,006,873
1,025,284
989,910
972,267
1,000,430
Accumulated depreciation
(316,444
)
(317,297
)
(303,178
)
(288,882
)
(297,792
)
690,429
707,987
686,732
683,385
702,638
Construction in progress
15,550
15,531
15,577
32,903
32,530
Net property and equipment
705,979
723,518
702,309
716,288
735,168
Right-of-use asset - operating leases
6,238
6,608
4,670
5,469
7,046
Right-of-use asset - finance leases
7,290
100
108
116
121
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
76,860
71,727
77,426
77,539
79,000
Other assets
2,057
1,771
2,672
2,781
2,624
Total assets
$
902,631
$
912,502
$
902,060
$
919,177
$
973,816
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
2,073
$
1,986
$
1,269
$
2,885
$
5,139
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
190
33
32
32
46
Current portion of long-term debt
32,708
31,602
28,875
28,419
34,888
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
32,585
28,419
23,578
27,163
21,428
Due to SEACOR Holdings
264
274
276
277
—
Other current liabilities
23,723
22,351
21,109
26,886
29,719
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
Total current liabilities
91,543
84,665
75,139
85,662
91,220
Long-term operating lease liabilities
4,420
4,885
4,000
4,072
4,778
Long-term finance lease liabilities
7,183
76
84
92
97
Long-term debt
326,264
332,762
321,641
320,823
431,849
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes
34
—
5
7
37
Deferred income taxes
37,153
40,682
43,463
46,169
31,766
Deferred gains and other liabilities
2,990
2,891
2,925
2,951
4,910
Total liabilities
469,587
465,961
447,257
459,776
564,657
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
269
262
245
245
243
Additional paid-in capital
463,138
461,931
455,373
454,079
452,290
Accumulated Deficit
(37,744
)
(22,907
)
(7,059
)
(1,230
)
(50,029
)
Shares held in treasury
(1,792
)
(1,120
)
(1,120
)
(1,120
)
(1,110
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
8,853
8,055
7,044
7,107
7,446
432,724
446,221
454,483
459,081
408,840
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
320
320
320
320
319
Total equity
433,044
446,541
454,803
459,401
409,159
Total liabilities and equity
$
902,631
$
912,502
$
902,060
$
919,177
$
973,816
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(14,837
)
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
$
48,801
$
6,011
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,371
14,198
14,306
14,093
14,798
Deferred financing costs amortization
291
328
255
254
260
Stock-based compensation expense
395
1,243
1,294
1,779
849
Debt discount amortization
1,691
1,614
1,573
1,787
1,892
Allowance for credit losses
(170
)
585
122
132
24
(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
(2,139
)
—
(56
)
(22,653
)
2,273
Gain on the sale of Windcat Workboats
—
—
—
—
(22,756
)
Gain on debt extinguishment, net
—
—
—
(62,749
)
—
Gain from return of investment
—
—
(9,442
)
—
—
Derivative losses (gains)
34
(4
)
(2
)
(30
)
(355
)
Interest on finance lease
25
1
1
—
2
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net
(373
)
(403
)
(414
)
(414
)
(919
)
Currency (gains) losses
(821
)
357
(245
)
657
466
Deferred income taxes
(3,529
)
(2,781
)
(2,706
)
14,403
(4,056
)
Equity earnings
(5,674
)
(4,494
)
(4,314
)
(2,167
)
(4,103
)
Dividends received from equity investees
725
817
4,515
—
—
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
3,904
(1,157
)
(3,798
)
16,047
11,345
Other assets
(164
)
1,656
1,561
(1,296
)
1,192
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,707
7,915
(1,416
)
4,268
(10,296
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
436
4,029
(4,595
)
12,912
(3,373
)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(20
)
(443
)
(2,910
)
(926
)
(2,724
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
5,310
—
—
26,871
3,266
Proceeds from sale of Windcat Workboats, net cash sold
—
—
—
—
38,715
Net investing activities in property and equipment
5,290
(443
)
(2,910
)
25,945
39,257
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies
—
(2,272
)
—
—
(736
)
Excess distributions from equity investees
—
—
9,442
—
—
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
176
(630
)
179
2,877
919
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company
—
172
—
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,466
(3,173
)
6,711
28,822
39,440
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(7,348
)
(5,981
)
(7,054
)
(56,787
)
(8,302
)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost
—
—
—
(755
)
—
Payments on finance lease
(9
)
(9
)
(9
)
(12
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
140
—
Issuance of stock
7
—
—
2
8
Excerise of warrants
—
1
—
—
—
'Net cash used in financing activities
(7,210
)
(5,989
)
(7,063
)
(57,552
)
(8,294
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(1
)
(1
)
—
(4,642
)
4,621
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(1,309
)
(5,134
)
(4,947
)
(20,460
)
32,394
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
Operating Activities
—
—
—
—
(171
)
Investing Activities
—
—
—
—
—
Financing Activities
—
—
—
—
—
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
—
—
—
—
—
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:
—
—
—
—
(171
)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(1,309
)
(5,134
)
(4,947
)
(20,460
)
32,223
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
41,220
46,354
51,301
71,761
39,538
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
39,911
$
41,220
$
46,354
$
51,301
$
71,761
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Joint Ventured
Leased-in
Managed
Total
March 31, 2022
AHTS
4
—
2
—
6
FSV
23
5
1
2
31
Supply
20
15
—
—
35
Specialty
1
—
—
—
1
Liftboats
9
—
—
—
9
57
20
3
2
82
December 31, 2021
AHTS
4
—
2
—
6
FSV
23
5
1
1
30
Supply
20
15
—
—
35
Specialty (1)
1
—
—
—
1
Liftboats (2)
9
—
—
—
9
57
20
3
1
81
(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021. (2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.