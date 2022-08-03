SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $54.0 million, operating loss was $15.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $9.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $42.8 million, operating income of $8.4 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Notable second quarter items include:
Average utilization rates of 77%, the highest since the second quarter of 2014.
26% improvement in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 18% improvement from the first quarter of 2022.
151% increase in dry docking and major repairs compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 44% increase from the first quarter of 2022.
For the second quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), which included gains realized in connection with the Falcon Global debt payoff transaction and asset dispositions in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding such gains and the related tax effect, net loss from continuing operations would have been $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Sequentially, second quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“Our results for the second quarter demonstrate the continued progress we have been making in increasing revenues, utilization and average dayrates, reflecting the continued buildup of demand for our services. The flat average dayrates and modest DVP result of $9.9 million were driven by the impact of having multiple vessels in drydock and/or repairs for extended periods of time. These ongoing efforts included three of our largest liftboats, which were a large portion of the 318 revenue days lost to repairs or drydocking in our liftboat fleet during the quarter.
Excluding major repairs and drydocking expenses in both periods, the fleet had a 32% improvement in DVP compared to the second quarter of 2021. We expect our overall financial performance to continue improving as repairs for these large liftboats and regulatory inspection cycle are completed, which should place us in a timely position to participate in attractive contracting opportunities.” ___________________
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
$
54,017
$
42,799
$
99,608
$
79,311
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
44,145
32,615
83,641
58,922
Administrative and general
10,210
9,152
20,134
17,763
Lease expense
1,008
1,234
2,068
2,312
Depreciation and amortization
14,208
14,093
28,579
28,891
69,571
57,094
134,422
107,888
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
25
22,653
2,164
20,380
Operating (Loss) Income
(15,529
)
8,358
(32,650
)
(8,197
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
190
135
219
1,121
Interest expense
(6,989
)
(7,310
)
(13,616
)
(15,328
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
—
—
(7
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
61,994
—
61,994
Derivative gains (losses), net
33
30
(1
)
385
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
1,170
(657
)
1,991
(1,123
)
Other, net
(41
)
(1
)
(41
)
(1
)
(5,637
)
54,191
(11,448
)
47,041
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(21,166
)
62,549
(44,098
)
38,844
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(1,634
)
15,915
(4,055
)
13,227
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(19,532
)
46,634
(40,043
)
25,617
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
415
2,167
6,089
6,270
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(19,117
)
48,801
(33,954
)
31,887
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
—
—
22,925
Net (Loss) Income
(19,117
)
48,801
(33,954
)
54,812
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
3
1
3
1
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(19,120
)
$
48,800
$
(33,957
)
$
54,811
Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.72
)
$
1.92
$
(1.28
)
$
1.26
Diluted
(0.72
)
1.79
(1.28
)
1.26
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.90
Diluted
—
—
—
0.90
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.72
)
$
1.92
$
(1.28
)
$
2.16
Diluted
$
(0.72
)
$
1.79
$
(1.28
)
$
2.16
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,664,745
25,435,362
26,522,808
25,370,372
Diluted
26,664,745
28,345,155
26,522,808
25,371,185
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
12,149
$
11,312
$
11,376
$
12,120
$
12,007
Fleet Utilization
77
%
70
%
73
%
68
%
67
%
Fleet Available Days
5,311
5,400
5,060
5,108
5,177
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
49,504
$
42,741
$
42,289
$
41,782
$
41,474
Bareboat charter
48
618
2,870
—
434
Other marine services
4,465
2,232
2,808
1,881
891
54,017
45,591
47,967
43,663
42,799
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
18,346
18,435
17,098
15,051
14,353
Repairs and maintenance
8,380
6,791
6,782
6,536
6,959
Drydocking
6,474
4,973
567
771
2,792
Insurance and loss reserves
2,545
1,186
1,859
2,189
2,661
Fuel, lubes and supplies
4,350
3,729
3,254
3,684
2,893
Other
4,050
4,382
5,476
5,217
2,957
44,145
39,496
35,036
33,448
32,615
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
9,872
6,095
12,931
10,215
10,184
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
1,008
1,060
2,664
1,109
1,234
Administrative and general
10,210
9,924
10,742
9,134
9,152
Depreciation and amortization
14,208
14,371
14,198
14,306
14,093
25,426
25,355
27,604
24,549
24,479
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
25
2,139
—
56
22,653
Operating (Loss) Income
(15,529
)
(17,121
)
(14,673
)
(14,278
)
8,358
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
190
29
57
124
135
Interest expense
(6,989
)
(6,627
)
(6,380
)
(6,403
)
(7,310
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
33
(34
)
4
2
30
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
61,994
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
1,170
821
(357
)
245
(657
)
(Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
(41
)
—
—
9,442
(1
)
(5,637
)
(5,811
)
(6,676
)
3,410
54,191
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(21,166
)
(22,932
)
(21,349
)
(10,868
)
62,549
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(1,634
)
(2,421
)
(1,009
)
(725
)
15,915
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(19,532
)
(20,511
)
(20,340
)
(10,143
)
46,634
Equity in Earnings Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
415
5,674
4,494
4,314
2,167
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(19,117
)
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
Net (Loss) Income
(19,117
)
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
3
—
—
—
1
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(19,120
)
$
(14,837
)
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
$
48,800
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
Diluted
(0.72
)
(0.56
)
(0.62
)
(0.23
)
1.79
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
Diluted
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.79
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,665
26,379
25,520
25,516
25,435
Diluted
26,665
26,379
25,520
25,516
28,345
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
28,145
28,083
27,432
25,864
25,869
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
17,792
$
15,595
$
15,496
$
18,702
$
17,058
Fleet utilization
43
%
38
%
33
%
27
%
18
%
Fleet available days
1,277
1,314
1,043
1,062
1,112
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
284
205
95
246
137
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
313
404
399
469
748
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
9,759
$
7,864
$
5,290
$
5,289
$
3,419
Bareboat charter
—
—
386
—
434
Other marine services
2,399
2,052
1,119
1,215
727
12,158
9,916
6,795
6,504
4,580
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,773
$
4,923
$
3,136
$
2,428
$
1,528
Repairs and maintenance
1,280
1,101
1,085
1,266
389
Drydocking
4,090
2,867
191
239
777
Insurance and loss reserves
1,198
229
720
462
923
Fuel, lubes and supplies
794
662
501
259
245
Other
281
224
200
147
224
13,416
10,006
5,833
4,801
4,086
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)
$
(1,258
)
$
(90
)
$
962
$
1,703
$
494
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
295
$
287
$
633
$
621
$
703
Depreciation and amortization
4,562
4,638
4,325
3,936
3,287
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,279
$
10,006
$
9,530
$
9,551
$
11,231
Fleet utilization
85
%
82
%
88
%
77
%
75
%
Fleet available days
1,567
1,499
1,411
1,417
1,365
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
58
163
79
52
65
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
—
29
176
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
14,930
$
12,280
$
11,883
$
10,446
$
11,437
Other marine services
1,072
(616
)
(416
)
(429
)
(224
)
16,002
11,664
11,467
10,017
11,213
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,526
$
3,536
$
3,283
$
3,147
$
4,253
Repairs and maintenance
2,638
1,579
1,846
1,540
2,195
Drydocking
134
1,144
144
337
374
Insurance and loss reserves
329
124
245
323
352
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,490
1,473
1,019
1,631
887
Other
1,871
1,828
1,740
1,424
2,072
9,988
9,684
8,277
8,402
10,133
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
6,014
$
1,980
$
3,190
$
1,615
$
1,080
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
456
$
402
$
371
$
284
$
270
Depreciation and amortization
3,306
3,258
2,948
3,296
3,305
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,673
$
9,882
$
9,612
$
10,374
$
9,292
Fleet utilization
87
%
77
%
81
%
73
%
81
%
Fleet available days
1,651
1,800
1,717
1,780
1,820
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
160
153
38
134
105
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
90
178
214
116
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,906
$
13,660
$
13,402
$
13,417
$
13,752
Other marine services
460
49
50
85
31
14,366
13,709
13,452
13,502
13,783
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,691
$
6,031
$
5,756
$
5,849
$
5,378
Repairs and maintenance
2,545
1,832
1,382
1,610
2,806
Drydocking
2,250
962
232
156
1,185
Insurance and loss reserves
748
507
611
707
461
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,318
1,010
1,042
777
1,081
Other
1,213
1,627
2,148
2,823
43
13,765
11,969
11,171
11,922
10,954
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
601
$
1,740
$
2,281
$
1,580
$
2,829
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
38
$
31
$
38
$
377
$
35
Depreciation and amortization
4,229
4,345
4,156
4,456
4,663
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
14,263
$
13,450
$
15,944
$
16,240
$
17,034
Fleet utilization
94
%
85
%
83
%
92
%
86
%
Fleet available days
816
787
889
849
880
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
6
59
113
58
117
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
10,909
$
8,937
$
11,714
$
12,630
$
12,866
Bareboat charter
48
618
2,484
—
—
Other marine services
534
747
2,055
1,010
357
11,491
10,302
16,253
13,640
13,223
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,356
$
3,945
$
4,923
$
3,627
$
3,194
Repairs and maintenance
1,917
2,279
2,469
2,120
1,569
Drydocking
—
—
—
39
456
Insurance and loss reserves
270
326
283
697
925
Fuel, lubes and supplies
748
584
692
1,017
680
Other
685
703
1,388
823
618
6,976
7,837
9,755
8,323
7,442
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
4,515
$
2,465
$
6,498
$
5,317
$
5,781
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
219
$
340
$
1,622
$
(173
)
$
226
'Depreciation and amortization
2,111
2,130
2,769
2,618
2,838
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,887
$
8,908
$
8,069
$
14,346
$
11,268
Fleet utilization
66
%
66
%
66
%
66
%
59
%
Fleet available days
546
540
552
552
546
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
56
2
14
61
105
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
131
180
92
92
118
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
3,191
$
3,188
$
2,926
$
5,224
$
3,640
Other marine services
(143
)
(160
)
(129
)
(151
)
(157
)
3,048
3,028
2,797
5,073
3,483
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1,050
$
1,136
$
1,389
$
1,584
$
1,513
Repairs and maintenance
566
293
608
1,044
471
Drydocking
(30
)
(7
)
1
(217
)
1,322
Insurance and loss reserves
146
(137
)
148
193
99
Fuel, lubes and supplies
215
144
321
388
344
Other
435
439
556
408
444
2,382
1,868
3,023
3,400
4,193
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
450
$
449
$
353
$
354
$
362
Depreciation and amortization
495
494
495
494
495
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,201
$
8,621
$
8,464
$
8,455
$
7,962
Fleet utilization
85
%
80
%
79
%
70
%
71
%
Fleet available days
2,126
2,160
2,208
2,208
2,100
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
108
167
137
300
226
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
91
90
92
178
314
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
16,525
$
14,900
$
14,857
$
13,007
$
11,827
Bareboat charter
—
—
386
—
434
Other marine services
(174
)
(254
)
(380
)
(121
)
(249
)
16,351
14,646
14,863
12,886
12,012
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,880
$
5,070
$
5,581
$
4,588
$
4,802
Repairs and maintenance
2,458
1,800
2,151
2,313
3,618
Drydocking
(201
)
1,277
494
965
1,178
Insurance and loss reserves
372
260
390
328
507
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,187
1,544
1,355
1,390
1,154
Other
1,311
1,941
2,156
2,021
1,640
10,007
11,892
12,127
11,605
12,899
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
—
$
353
$
693
$
352
Depreciation and amortization
5,010
4,945
4,929
4,929
4,931
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
13,422
$
12,188
$
11,586
$
11,631
$
11,921
Fleet utilization
86
%
72
%
79
%
77
%
80
%
Fleet available days
1,820
1,800
1,380
1,372
1,274
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
26
233
117
64
11
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
117
174
91
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
20,983
$
15,823
$
12,675
$
12,317
$
12,179
Bareboat charter
48
618
—
—
—
Other marine services
575
44
410
221
117
21,606
16,485
13,085
12,538
12,296
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
7,889
$
8,193
$
6,141
$
4,738
$
4,044
Repairs and maintenance
3,184
3,701
2,191
2,078
2,039
Drydocking
(32
)
1,302
—
23
180
Insurance and loss reserves
551
428
280
595
436
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,701
1,434
998
1,221
1,034
Other
1,631
1,348
1,957
988
884
14,924
16,406
11,567
9,643
8,617
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
154
$
291
$
—
$
—
$
—
Depreciation and amortization
3,785
3,786
3,155
3,149
2,936
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,571
Fleet utilization
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
92
%
Fleet available days
—
90
92
92
91
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
—
—
65
8
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
90
92
—
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
131
Other marine services
—
—
—
—
23
—
—
—
—
154
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
—
$
1
$
6
$
35
$
99
Repairs and maintenance
—
—
(28
)
7
104
Insurance and loss reserves
—
2
1
3
5
Fuel, lubes and supplies
—
2
2
6
5
Other
—
11
18
28
33
—
16
(1
)
79
246
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued) (in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
24,712
$
22,416
$
23,409
$
23,137
$
25,334
Fleet utilization
44
%
49
%
61
%
55
%
46
%
Fleet available days
819
810
828
884
1,167
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
318
179
58
65
75
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
91
134
184
202
517
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
8,805
$
8,830
$
11,831
$
11,234
$
13,697
Bareboat charter
—
—
2,484
—
—
Other marine services
3,283
1,463
1,121
997
688
12,088
10,293
15,436
12,231
14,385
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,515
$
4,035
$
4,068
$
4,033
$
3,916
Repairs and maintenance
2,132
1,012
1,859
1,104
716
Drydocking
6,737
2,401
72
—
112
Insurance and loss reserves
1,548
1,215
1,070
1,170
1,752
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,230
605
589
668
353
Other
655
644
856
1,672
(58
)
16,817
9,912
8,514
8,647
6,791
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
—
$
1,569
$
(200
)
$
205
Depreciation and amortization
4,870
4,964
5,171
5,170
5,171
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
924
$
1,139
$
1,786
$
935
$
469
924
1,139
1,786
935
469
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
12
$
—
$
(87
)
$
73
$
(21
)
Repairs and maintenance
40
(15
)
1
(10
)
11
Insurance and loss reserves
(72
)
(582
)
(30
)
(100
)
(138
)
Fuel, lubes and supplies
17
—
(11
)
11
3
Other
18
(1
)
(67
)
100
14
15
(598
)
(194
)
74
(131
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
404
$
320
$
389
$
262
$
315
Depreciation and amortization
48
182
448
564
560
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,608
$
36,315
$
37,619
$
42,194
$
45,446
Restricted cash
3,296
3,596
3,601
4,160
5,855
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts
55,276
49,238
55,544
50,343
47,082
Other
7,437
8,799
6,118
13,750
12,152
Tax receivable
79
1,238
1,238
101
1,497
Inventories
1,723
1,297
928
476
425
Prepaid expenses and other
5,391
3,724
3,730
3,851
4,527
Total current assets
95,810
104,207
108,778
114,875
116,984
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
1,000,147
1,006,873
1,025,284
989,910
972,267
Accumulated depreciation
(325,091
)
(316,444
)
(317,297
)
(303,178
)
(288,882
)
675,056
690,429
707,987
686,732
683,385
Construction in progress
15,576
15,550
15,531
15,577
32,903
Net property and equipment
690,632
705,979
723,518
702,309
716,288
Right-of-use asset - operating leases
5,686
6,238
6,608
4,670
5,469
Right-of-use asset - finance leases
7,131
7,290
100
108
116
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies
75,923
76,860
71,727
77,426
77,539
Other assets
1,932
2,057
1,771
2,672
2,781
Total assets
$
877,114
$
902,631
$
912,502
$
902,060
$
919,177
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
2,010
$
2,073
$
1,986
$
1,269
$
2,885
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
282
190
33
32
32
Current portion of long-term debt
33,398
32,708
31,602
28,875
28,419
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
39,262
32,585
28,419
23,578
27,163
Due to SEACOR Holdings
264
264
274
276
277
Other current liabilities
22,171
23,723
22,351
21,109
26,886
Total current liabilities
97,387
91,543
84,665
75,139
85,662
Long-term operating lease liabilities
4,026
4,420
4,885
4,000
4,072
Long-term finance lease liabilities
7,050
7,183
76
84
92
Long-term debt
318,699
326,264
332,762
321,641
320,823
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes
1
34
—
5
7
Deferred income taxes
33,743
37,153
40,682
43,463
46,169
Deferred gains and other liabilities
2,701
2,990
2,891
2,925
2,951
Total liabilities
463,607
469,587
465,961
447,257
459,776
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
272
269
262
245
245
Additional paid-in capital
464,222
463,138
461,931
455,373
454,079
Accumulated Deficit
(55,418
)
(37,744
)
(22,907
)
(7,059
)
(1,230
)
Shares held in treasury
(1,852
)
(1,792
)
(1,120
)
(1,120
)
(1,120
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
5,960
8,853
8,055
7,044
7,107
413,184
432,724
446,221
454,483
459,081
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
323
320
320
320
320
Total equity
413,507
433,044
446,541
454,803
459,401
Total liabilities and equity
$
877,114
$
902,631
$
912,502
$
902,060
$
919,177
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:
Net (Loss) Income
$
(19,117
)
$
(14,837
)
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
$
48,801
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,208
14,371
14,198
14,306
14,093
Deferred financing costs amortization
364
291
328
255
254
Stock-based compensation expense
1,013
395
1,243
1,294
1,779
Debt discount amortization
1,736
1,691
1,614
1,573
1,787
Allowance for credit losses
701
(170
)
585
122
132
(Gain) Loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments
(25
)
(2,139
)
—
(56
)
(22,653
)
Gain on debt extinguishment, net
—
—
—
—
(62,749
)
Gain from return of investment
—
—
—
(9,442
)
—
Derivative (gains) losses
(33
)
34
(4
)
(2
)
(30
)
Interest on finance leases
73
25
1
1
—
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net
(278
)
(373
)
(403
)
(414
)
(414
)
Currency (gains) losses
(1,170
)
(821
)
357
(245
)
657
Deferred income taxes
(3,410
)
(3,529
)
(2,781
)
(2,706
)
14,403
Equity earnings
(415
)
(5,674
)
(4,494
)
(4,314
)
(2,167
)
Dividends received from equity investees
1,162
725
817
4,515
—
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables
(4,476
)
3,904
(1,157
)
(3,798
)
16,047
Other assets
(1,539
)
(164
)
1,656
1,561
(1,296
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,925
6,707
7,915
(1,416
)
4,268
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(6,281
)
436
4,029
(4,595
)
12,912
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(17
)
(20
)
(443
)
(2,910
)
(926
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
1,371
5,310
—
—
26,871
Net investing activities in property and equipment
1,354
5,290
(443
)
(2,910
)
25,945
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies
—
—
(2,272
)
—
—
Excess distributions from equity investees
—
—
—
9,442
—
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees
175
176
(630
)
179
2,877
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company
—
—
172
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,529
5,466
(3,173
)
6,711
28,822
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt
(9,152
)
(7,348
)
(5,981
)
(7,054
)
(56,787
)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost
—
—
—
—
(755
)
Payments on finance leases
(114
)
(9
)
(9
)
(9
)
(12
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
11
140
—
Issuance of stock
3
7
—
—
2
Excerise of warrants
—
—
1
—
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,252
)
(7,210
)
(5,989
)
(7,063
)
(57,552
)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(3
)
(1
)
(1
)
—
(4,642
)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(14,007
)
(1,309
)
(5,134
)
(4,947
)
(20,460
)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
39,911
41,220
46,354
51,301
71,761
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
25,904
$
39,911
$
41,220
$
46,354
$
51,301
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Joint Ventured
Leased-in
Managed
Total
June 30, 2022
AHTS
4
—
2
—
6
FSV
22
5
1
2
30
Supply
20
15
—
—
35
Liftboats
9
—
—
—
9
55
20
3
2
80
December 31, 2021
AHTS
4
—
2
—
6
FSV
23
5
1
1
30
Supply
20
15
—
—
35
Specialty (1)
1
—
—
—
1
Liftboats (2)
9
—
—
—
9
57
20
3
1
81
(1) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021 and removed from service in the second quarter of 2022. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count. (2) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.