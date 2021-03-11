Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Notable fourth quarter items include:
Entered into definitive agreement to sell Windcat Workboat Holdings Ltd. (“Windcat”) and its crew transfer business with the transaction closing on January 12, 2021. SEACOR Marine received net cash proceeds of approximately US$42.6 million. The buyer also assumed all of the approximately GBP£20.4 million of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility. SEACOR Marine recognized a gain on the sale of approximately US$22.8 million, which will be reflected in SEACOR Marine’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Average dayrates, excluding those for the wind crew transfer vessel fleet, were $10,931 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $10,846 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
$9.7 million in equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies. These losses are mostly non-cash and non-recurring charges in our joint ventures in Latin America as a result of the recognition of losses originating in our investment in UP Offshore in Brazil. These charges will be offset by reduced income tax expense in current and future periods.
Delivery and entry into service of a new platform supply vessel equipped with a hybrid battery power system. This was the last vessel delivery of the eight modern platform supply vessels acquired in connection with our SEACOSCO transaction. The vessel commenced a long-term charter in December. The average age for the Company’s owned fleet is now seven years, one of the youngest in the industry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact revenues and costs for the fourth quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.
As a result of the announced sale of Windcat, SEACOR Marine classified the Windcat crew transfer assets as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. All of the results presented for all periods exclude the Windcat operations, which are classified as discontinued operations.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $36 million, operating loss was $16.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.5 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $42.5 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduction in DVP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower revenues in the United States. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $38.9 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $19.5 million ($0.76 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following comments on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:
I am very pleased with SEACOR Marine’s response to the most challenging year in the current industry cycle and thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work during extremely difficult conditions in 2020.
The fourth quarter results reflect continued depressed levels of utilization, primarily for our liftboat fleet in the United States, higher expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating protocols, and seasonality.
Utilization for our fleet in the Gulf of Mexico during the fourth quarter was 7%, a slight improvement from 5% in the prior two quarters, but enough to generate positive DVP in the region for the first time since COVID-19 hit. I see this as a good example that marginal improvements will have significant positive impact on our results.
Internationally, revenues and utilization were mostly flat, except for higher out-of-service time. Expenses were $4.9 million higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly due to increased expenses associated with COVID-19 operating protocols and higher expenses in the Middle East.
Additionally, our results reflect our share of the equity losses in our joint ventures in Latin America primarily in our UP Offshore investment in Brazil. However, I want to note that these are non-recurring and non-cash losses, and will be offset by increased tax savings. Although the investment in UP Offshore has not met our expectations, our joint ventures in Latin America continue to perform well and closed the year generating substantial cash flow.
More broadly, I am optimistic about the future for SEACOR Marine:
Commodity prices supporting our oil and gas markets recovered substantially in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with continued upward momentum since the beginning of 2021. We are already seeing a welcome increase in inquiries from our customers as they regain confidence to carry out previously deferred capital expenditure plans or consider incremental offshore activity.
COVID-19 operating protocols are getting clearer and better every day. Although we continue to see high expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating conditions, we also see better coordination in the countries where we operate. These measures, together with the worldwide vaccination campaign underway are positive. Nonetheless, difficulties remain, and we recently joined the Neptune Declaration urging the implementation of certain actions in support of seafarer wellbeing and crew changes.
Our liquidity is strong with $42.6 million of net cash proceeds from the Windcat sale. Additionally, we expect to collect more than $30 million in tax refund claims under the CARES Act. We remain committed to managing our balance sheet prudently, including the use of non-recourse debt to efficiently allocate our capital.
We have a diverse and technologically superior asset base with a dedicated and motivated team of employees. We have continued investing through the entire cycle and taken advantage of the opportunities to rejuvenate and enhance our fleet substantially.
SEACOR Marine is also uniquely positioned to benefit from an increasing focus on sustainability and the transition to a lower carbon economy. Among other initiatives, we have established a formal ESG Program, which is complemented by our unique fleet mix that includes liftboat assets that are poised to assist in the development of the U.S. offshore wind market, and modern platform support vessels with hybrid power systems that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. We have been an early adopter of hybrid power vessel technology, with nine systems currently deployed. Additionally, we expect the heightened ESG focus in the industry to increase activity on meeting plug and abandonment, and decommissioning obligations in the Gulf of Mexico, for which our U.S. flag assets are well suited.
Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the crews and shore-based SEACOR Marine employees for their professionalism and commitment to maintaining safe and reliable operations in a difficult environment. They have continued to drive the business forward by providing uninterrupted service to our clients during unprecedented and challenging times. ___________________
(1
)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 5 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
