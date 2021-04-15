Log in
SEADRILL LIMITED

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
  Report
North American oil bankruptcies hit highest first quarter level since 2016: Haynes and Boone

04/15/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas producing area in Lea County

(Reuters) - Bankruptcies by North American oil producers rose to the highest first-quarter level since 2016, according to a report released on Thursday by law firm Haynes and Boone, as some energy firms struggled to recover from the 2020 crash in oil prices.

There were eight bankruptcies by North American oil and gas producers in the first quarter of 2021, versus 17 in the first quarter of 2016 - the last time U.S. crude futures dipped under $30 a barrel. Prices have bounced back from year-ago lows, trading around $63 a barrel on Thursday.

The first quarter was marked by filings from relatively smaller firms, with just $1.8 billion in aggregate debt for the quarter. Last year, companies that filed for bankruptcy held $53 billion in aggregate debt, the highest total since 2016, when debt among filers totaled $56.8 billion, according to the report.

HighPoint Resources Corp was the largest debt-holder to file for the quarter, with $905 million in secured and unsecured debt.

Five oilfield service companies also filed for bankruptcy in the first quarter. Offshore driller Seadrill Ltd accounted for most of the sector's $7.2 billion debt, according to the report.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Liz Hampton


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 011 M - -
Net income 2021 -794 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 21,9 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,22 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Leif Nelson Chief Technology Officer
Reid Warriner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED-17.75%22
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED18.60%8 257
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION19.67%4 727
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.12.56%2 923
TRANSOCEAN LTD.54.11%2 265
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S34.72%1 726
