Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Seadrill Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDRLF   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  02/22 03:57:00 pm
0.14 USD   +6.87%
04:11aSEADRILL : DNB Energy & Shipping Conference - Investor Presentation
PU
02/23Oslo børs - trading suspension
AQ
02/23SDRL - Ex. right to shares in Seadrill today
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seadrill : DNB Energy & Shipping Conference - Investor Presentation

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. You should not definitively rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise.

The information contained herein includes certain statements, Estimates and projections with respect to our anticipated future performance (including illustrative returns on equity) and anticipated industry trends. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements regarding expected financial performance; expected utilization, day rates, revenues, operating expenses, rig commitments and availability, cash flow, contract status, terms and duration, contract backlog, capital expenditures, insurance, financing and funding; the effect, impact, potential duration and other implications of the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic; impact of our emergence from bankruptcy; the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, customer drilling programs, stacking of rigs, effects of new rigs on the market and effects of declines in commodity prices; expected work commitments, awards and contracts; effective tax rates; letters of intent; scheduled delivery dates for rigs; the timing of delivery, mobilization, contract commencement, availability, relocation or other movement of rigs; future rig reactivations; expected divestitures of assets; general market, business and industry conditions, trends and outlook; future operations; increasing regulatory complexity; the outcome of tax disputes, assessments and settlements; and expense management. Such statements, Estimates and projections reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results and industry trends, which assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Actual results and trends may vary materially and adversely from the projections contained herein. We have prepared this document and the analyses contained in it based, in part, on certain assumptions and information obtained by us from the recipient, its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates and/or from other sources. Our use of such assumptions and information does not imply that we have independently verified or necessarily agree with any of such assumptions or information, and we have assumed and relied upon the accuracy and completeness of such assumptions and information for purposes of this document. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees, advisors or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document or any oral information provided in connection herewith, or any data it generates and accept no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to any of such information. We and our affiliates and our and their respective officers, employees, advisors and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this document and any errors therein or omissions therefrom. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees, advisors or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, that any transaction has been or may be effected on the terms or in the manner stated in this document, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, Estimates, prospects or returns, if any. Any views or terms contained herein are preliminary only, and are based on financial, economic, market and other conditions prevailing as of the date of this document or as at the date stated in respect of that information and are therefore subject to change. We undertake no obligation or responsibility to update any of the information contained in this document. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Any and all trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. In this presentation, we rely on and refer to information and statistics regarding market participants in our industry and other industry data. We obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings. We have not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness.

This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor do they constitute an offer or commitment to lend, syndicate or arrange a financing, underwrite or purchase or act as an agent or advisor or in any other capacity with respect to any transaction, or commit capital, or to participate in any trading strategies, and do not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to the recipient. We recommend that the recipient seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document. This document does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by us or any of our affiliates. This document is not a research report and was not prepared by the research department of Seadrill Limited or any of its affiliates.

2

Introducing the New Transformed Seadrill

A platform transformed, offering unique exposure to a recovering offshore drilling market

Simplified corporate structure

Significant fleet rationalisation

High-grading the fleet and operating base

Materially strengthened balance sheet

No maturities until Dec 2026

$350m in new capital

Backlog build during Chapter 11

New contract wins across UDW / DW

Clear pathway to equity liquidity

3

Our Investment Proposition

1

2

3

4

5

6

Large fleet of premium and high-specification offshore drilling rigs

Well-positioned in key segments with favourable outlook

Strategic customer relationships supported by solid backlog

Significantly strengthened balance sheet

Attractive cash flow outlook and equity upside

Platform with unique track record to create value in a transforming offshore drilling industry

4

1 Diversified Fleet of Modern, High-spec Offshore Drilling Rigs

Floaters

Jack-ups

Harsh environment

Managed rigs

West Neptune

AOD III

West Phoenix

West Intrepid

Active rigs:

7 rigs

7 rigs

2 rigs

11 rigs

Six dual-activity drillships

All premium 350ft

One 6G semi and one top-tier

Four drillships, two harsh

Active fleet:

(mostly 7G) and one

jack-ups

CJ70 jack-up; all Norway

environment rigs and five jack-ups

cylindrical 6G semi

compliant

Average age:

8 years

9 years

12 years

10 years

Idle Rigs:

1 rig

4 rigs

-

-

Fleet has scale and specifications which allow for high drilling efficiency and substantial cash flow generation

Note: Seadrill fleet excludes rigs that are currently inactive (cold stacked) or held for sale or recycling; Managed rigs fleet size, average age and contracted % includes 2 rigs owned by SFL and operated under a bareboat arrangement, and rigs managed on behalf of Seamex (5 jack-ups), Sonadrill (2 floaters) and Aquadrill (2 floaters).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEADRILL LIMITED
04:11aSEADRILL : DNB Energy & Shipping Conference - Investor Presentation
PU
02/23Oslo børs - trading suspension
AQ
02/23SDRL - Ex. right to shares in Seadrill today
AQ
02/22Seadrill Emerges From Chapter 11 After Completing Reorganization
MT
02/22Key information regarding Seadrill Limited's emergence from Chapter 11
AQ
02/22SEADRILL : 318kb
PU
02/22Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Second Half 2021 Results
AQ
02/22SDRL - Seadrill Announces Emergence from Chapter 11
AQ
02/21Seadrill Expects Chapter 11 Emergence By February
MT
02/21SDRL - Seadrill Announces Timeline for Expected Emergence from Chapter 11
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 005 M - -
Net income 2021 -794 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 14,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,62x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Grant Russel Creed Chief Financial Officer
Julie J. Robertson Chairman
Leif Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. McCollum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED5.26%14
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.9.12%16 510
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED34.55%10 046
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION7.69%5 316
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.66.62%4 439
VALARIS LIMITED33.67%3 609