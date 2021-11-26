Seadrill Gets Contracts Worth $549 Million From Petrobras

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said Friday that it has received contract awards totaling $549 million from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for the West Tellus and West Carina rigs.

The two rigs will carry out work on the Buzios field offshore Brazil and both contracts have been signed on a three-year fixed-term basis, with expected commencement in September 2022, it said.

