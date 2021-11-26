Log in
    SDRLF   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
Seadrill Gets Contracts Worth $549 Million From Petrobras

11/26/2021 | 02:28am EST
By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said Friday that it has received contract awards totaling $549 million from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for the West Tellus and West Carina rigs.

The two rigs will carry out work on the Buzios field offshore Brazil and both contracts have been signed on a three-year fixed-term basis, with expected commencement in September 2022, it said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 4.41% 29.62 End-of-day quote.4.52%
SEADRILL LIMITED 1.51% 0.188 Delayed Quote.-29.07%
WTI -2.45% 75.33 Delayed Quote.58.53%
