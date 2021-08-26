Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Seadrill Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDRLF   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seadrill : New Finance Limited (the “Issuer”) - Seabras JV Fleet Status Report

08/26/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the 'Issuer') - Seabras JV Fleet Status Report

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 26, 2021 - Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or 'the Company') (OSE:SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce the publication of a Fleet status report for the Seabras Sapura JV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Documents

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEADRILL LIMITED
12:21pSEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the “Issuer”) - Seabras JV Fleet Sta..
PU
12:11pSEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Seabras JV Fleet Status Report
AQ
08/24SEADRILL : Notification
AQ
08/23SEADRILL : New Finance Limited - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
AQ
08/23SEADRILL LIMITED : - First Half 2021 Results
AQ
08/20SEADRILL : Seabras Sapura 1H 2021 P&L (Form 6-K)
PU
08/20SEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the “Issuer”) - Financial Informatio..
PU
08/20SEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating t..
AQ
08/20SEADRILL : Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
08/20SEADRILL : SDRL) - First Half 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 026 M - -
Net income 2021 -794 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Grant Russel Creed Chief Financial Officer
Leif Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Independent Director
Hermann Refsum Flinder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED-3.83%26
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-7.93%7 349
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION3.28%4 839
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.12.05%2 784
TRANSOCEAN LTD.46.32%2 201
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 050