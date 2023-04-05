Seadrill : 1,189KB 04/05/2023 | 08:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4Q22 Earnings Presentation Rounding up a landmark year Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding future guidance, including total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures and long-term maintenance, and statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can often, but not necessarily, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "assumes", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "may", "might", "will", "would", "can", "could", "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, offshore drilling market conditions including supply and demand, day rates, customer drilling programs and effects of new rigs on the market, contract awards and rig mobilizations, contract backlog, dry-docking and other costs of maintenance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, the cost and timing of shipyard and other capital projects, the performance of the drilling rigs in the Company's fleet, delay in payment or disputes with customers, Seadrill's ability to successfully employ its drilling units, procure or have access to financing, ability to comply with loan covenants, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations, fluctuations in the international price of oil, international financial market conditions, inflation, changes in governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the Company's fleet, increased competition in the offshore drilling industry, the impact of global economic conditions and global health threats, pandemics and epidemics, our ability to successfully complete any acquisitions, divestitures and mergers, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our obligations, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our obligations, our ability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE"), or other exchanges where our common shares may be listed, or to cure any continued listing standard deficiency with respect thereto, the cancellation of drilling contracts currently included in reported contract backlog, losses on impairment of long-lived assets, shipyard, construction and other delays, the results of meetings of our shareholders, political and other uncertainties, including those related to the conflict in Ukraine, the effect and results of litigation, regulatory matters, settlements, audits, assessments and contingencies, including any litigation related to the merger of the Company (the "Merger") with Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill"), our ability to successfully integrate with Aquadrill following the Merger, the concentration of our revenues in certain geographical jurisdictions, limitations on insurance coverage, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms, the level of expected capital expenditures, our expected financing of such capital expenditures, and the timing and cost of completion of capital projects, fluctuations in interest rates or exchange rates and currency devaluations relating to foreign or U.S. monetary policy, tax matters, changes in tax laws, treaties and regulations, tax assessments and liabilities for tax issues, legal and regulatory matters, customs and environmental matters, the potential impacts on our business resulting from decarbonization and emissions legislation and regulations, the impact on our business from climate-change generally, and the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, attacks or other breaches to our information technology systems, including our rig operating systems and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed or furnished by us with the SEC. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should also keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022 (File No. 001-39327) and subsequent reports on Form 6- K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We have prepared this document solely for informational purposes. You should not definitively rely upon it or use it to form the definitive basis for any decision, contract, commitment or action whatsoever, with respect to any proposed transaction or otherwise. The information contained herein includes certain statements, Estimates and projections with respect to our anticipated future performance (including illustrative returns on equity) and anticipated industry trends. Actual results and trends may vary materially and adversely from the projections contained herein. We have prepared this document and the analyses contained in it based, in part, on certain assumptions and information obtained by us from the recipient, its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates and/or from other sources. Our use of such assumptions and information does not imply that we have independently verified or necessarily agree with any of such assumptions or information, and we have assumed and relied upon the accuracy and completeness of such assumptions and information for purposes of this document. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees, advisors or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document or any oral information provided in connection herewith, or any data it generates and accept no responsibility, obligation or liability (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to any of such information. We and our affiliates and our and their respective officers, employees, advisors and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this document and any errors therein or omissions therefrom. Neither we nor any of our affiliates, or our or their respective officers, employees, advisors or agents, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, that any transaction has been or may be effected on the terms or in the manner stated in this document, or as to the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, Estimates, prospects or returns, if any. Any views or terms contained herein are preliminary only, and are based on financial, economic, market and other conditions prevailing as of the date of this document or as at the date stated in respect of that information and are therefore subject to change. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Any and all trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. In this presentation, we rely on and refer to information and statistics regarding market participants in our industry and other industry data. We obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms and company filings. We have not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness. This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, commodity or instrument or related derivative, nor do they constitute an offer or commitment to lend, syndicate or arrange a financing, underwrite or purchase or act as an agent or advisor or in any other capacity with respect to any transaction, or commit capital, or to participate in any trading strategies, and do not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to the recipient. We recommend that the recipient seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document. This document does not constitute and should not be considered as any form of financial opinion or recommendation by us or any of our affiliates. This document is not a research report and was not prepared by the research department of Seadrill Limited or any of its affiliates. 2 AT A GLANCE Key highlights $265m $41m FY22 4Q22 Total adjusted EBITDA at the top end of 2022 guidance range(1) $592m 4Q22 strategic initiatives Prepaid 2nd lien debt(2) 5 14 Aquadrill floater and HE rigs acquired Floater and HE rigs in operation(3) 95 % 91 % 95 TechnicalEconomic 4Q22 utilization Footnotes: (1)Includes adjusted EBITDA in relation to continuing and discontinued operations; (2)Gross principal prepayments made under secured 2nd lien facility since September 30, 2022; (3)Owned and managed rigs in operation as of April 5, 2023, including former Aquadrill LLC rigs. 3 AQUADRILL ACQUISITION A transformational acquisition, delivering value for shareholders A highly attractive transaction for all stakeholders Acquisition provides enhanced fleet and scale Consideration Governance Closing Drillships Harsh environment Tender Assist Units All-stock transaction J. Robertson to remain Chair and Completed in April 2023 on 4 drillships 1 semi-sub 3x Tender Assist Units S. Johnson President & CEO accelerated timeline (2x 7G and 2x 6G) (6G Harsh Environment) Overview of the transaction Highly synergistic and easy-to-integrate platform 1 Compatible fleets and seamless integration Management fee Logistics / supply Long-standing operational and management history with Seadrill optimization(1) chain optimization 2 Improved capacity to deploy in a rising market At least $70m 3 Substantial synergies to be realized Estimated annual synergies(2) G&A / overhead cost Capital expenditure 4 Significant credit and liquidity improvements optimization synergies Footnotes: (1)Fee paid to rig managers (Diamond, Vantage or Energy Drilling) for the management, marketing, and operation of former Aquadrill's rigs through a series of management service agreements; (2)Expected to be fully realized within two years post-closing, including management fee optimization and G&A. 4 MARKET OVERVIEW Demand continuing to accelerate in a tightening market E&P spending expected to be buoyant in coming years Offshore E&P Spending, $'billion 340 320 300 280 260 240 +22% 220 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Estimates Benign UDW fixtures reflect tightening market dynamics(1) Benign UDW floater fixtures Marketed utilization Current drillships marketed utilization USDkpd 700 100% 650 95% 600 90% 550 85% 500 450 80% 400 75% 350 70% 300 65% 250 60% 200 55% 150 100 50% 50 45% 0 40% 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sources: DNB Markets; Rystad Energy, S&P Global Petrodata. 