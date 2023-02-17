Seadrill : 2022 AGM CEO Letter

Dear Shareholders,

2022 was an extraordinary and transformative year for Seadrill. The management team and I are extremely proud of our employees, both offshore and onshore, for their efforts and contributions in achieving so much through the year. We find ourselves at a fascinating time for our industry in the face of geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds. Last year the need for affordable and reliable sources of energy was felt acutely around the globe and we believe as a company we have a crucial role to play in that regard. We believe the steps the company took laid the foundations for growth and enhanced performance for years to come.

The board of directors and the management team have made it clear that we are highly focused on delivering value to you - our shareholders. As we reflect on the past year, we are firmly of the view that we achieved this through the delivery of safe and efficient operations for our customers and the execution of several important strategic initiatives, none more so than the sale of our jack-ups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October and the all-stock acquisition of Aquadrill LLC that we announced in late December and expect to close mid-2023. Looking ahead through 2023 and beyond, at the beginning of what we believe will be a sustained upcycle for offshore drilling, we are confident that Seadrill is very well-placed to capitalize on market developments and reaffirm our focus on generating value and returns for shareholders.

In February 2022, Seadrill successfully emerged from its financial restructuring. Soon thereafter we re-entered public markets in April with a listing on the Euronext Expand in Oslo, followed by an up-listing to the main Oslo Børs in November. The Norwegian investor community is closely associated with Seadrill and we intend to build on existing relationships and foster new ones. In October, we re-entered U.S. markets by establishing our primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The steps we took in the capital markets last year were crucial for the company and its shareholders, improving liquidity in our equity and broadening our investor base. We look forward to working proactively and collaboratively with existing and prospective shareholders and investors as we continue to assess options with regard to the optimization of Seadrill's capital structure.

Along with these milestones in capital markets, over the course of 2022 we repositioned Seadrill strategically to focus on key segments and geographies, where we believe we can differentiate the company and create value.

In September, we announced the sale of our jack-up business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. The strategic rationale for this transaction was compelling, crystalizing highly attractive valuations on an implied equity basis and creating an opportunity for the company to utilize the sale proceeds to significantly deleverage. The interest rate environment during 2022 changed markedly, driven by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical headwinds, and we regarded the opportunity to deleverage as vitally important. We executed debt paydowns of USD 442 million in the fourth quarter after closing the transaction. In taking this step we anticipate realizing interest savings of approximately USD 75 million per annum, enhancing the company's free cash flow outlook.