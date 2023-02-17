Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Seadrill Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDRL   BMG7997W1029

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:24:13 2023-02-17 am EST
434.20 NOK   -0.64%
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM CEO Letter
PU
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (DNB)
PU
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (Broadridge)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (Broadridge)

02/17/2023 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEADRILL LIMITED PARK PLACE

55 PAR LA VILLE ROAD HAMILTON

HM 11 BERMUDA

SCAN TO w

VIEW MATERIALS &VOTE

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.comor scan the QR Barcode above

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information. Vote by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 20, 2023. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF FUTURE PROXY MATERIALS

If you would like to reduce the costs incurred by our company in mailing proxy materials, you can consent to receiving all future proxy statements, proxy cards and annual reports electronically via e-mail or the Internet. To sign up for electronic delivery, please follow the instructions above to vote using the Internet and, when prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in future years.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions. Vote by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 20, 2023. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717 so that it is received by no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 20, 2023.

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

D97685-P85872

THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.

SEADRILL LIMITED

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposals 1(a)-(g), 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

1.

To re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, the following

persons as Directors of the Company to serve until the

next annual general meeting or until their respective

For Against Abstain

offices are otherwise vacated in accordance with the

Company's Bye-laws

KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS

DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

1a. Julie Robertson

1b. Jean Cahuzac

1c. Jan Kjaervik

1d. Mark McCollum

1e. Andrew Schultz

1f. Paul Smith

1g. Ana Zambelli

2. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor to serve as the auditor of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors (acting through the Audit and Risk Committee) to determine the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

For Against Abstain

! ! !

  1. To ratify, approve and confirm the remuneration of the Directors of the Company for the 2022 financial year and to approve the remuneration of the Directors of the Company for the 2023 financial year.
  2. To approve the Management Incentive Plan.
  3. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Bye-laws of the Company.
  4. To approve an increase of the number of Directors of the Company to nine (9) and authorize the Board to fill the vacancies of two (2) Directors.

NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

For Against Abstain

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

! ! !

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

Date

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual General Meeting:

The Notice and Proxy Statement and 20-F are available at www.proxyvote.com.

D97686-P85872

SEADRILL LIMITED

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The shareholder(s) hereby appoint(s) each of the following persons as proxy holders for the Meeting: Mrs Julie Robertson (Chair of the Board), Mr Simon Johnson (Seadrill CEO), Mr Martyn Svensen (Seadrill Vice President of Insurance) and Ms Jennifer Panchaud (Attorney at Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited, Seadrill Limited's Bermuda Counsel), and hereby authorizes each of them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the common shares of SEADRILL LIMITED (the "Shares") that the shareholder(s) is/are entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10:00 AM, on March 21, 2023, at the Rosewood Hotel, 60 Tucker's Point Dr., Hamilton Parish, HS 02 Bermuda, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The proxy holder shall also have discretion to vote the Shares for or against any amendments to proposals duly made at the 2022 Annual General Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. If no direction is given, the Shares will be voted in favour of the proposals as recommended by the Board of Directors (including amendments thereto approved by the Board of Directors) when duly presented at the 2022 Annual General Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. The proxy holders shall have discretion to vote the Shares on any other matters as may otherwise properly come before the 2022 Annual General Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEADRILL LIMITED
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM CEO Letter
PU
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (DNB)
PU
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (Broadridge)
PU
02:56aSeadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Statement
PU
01:01aSDRL - Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/09Seadrill Says DNB Bank Has Sold 1 Million Shares in The Company
DJ
02/09DNB Reduces Seadrill Stake With NOK425 Million Block Sale
MT
02/09Otto Energy Set to Restart Production at Green Canyon-21 Well
MT
02/09Block sale of existing shares in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)
AQ
02/08Contemplated block sale of existing shares in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEADRILL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 109 M - -
Net income 2022 3 625 M - -
Net Debt 2022 782 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 177 M 2 177 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 220
Free-Float 100%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,68 $
Average target price 55,29 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon William Johnson President & Chief Executive Officer
Grant Russel Creed Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Johnson Robertson Chairman
Leif Olaf Nelson EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Mark A. McCollum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED36.86%2 177
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.15.77%14 896
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-3.16%9 086
VALARIS LIMITED16.27%5 926
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC13.23%5 850
TRANSOCEAN LTD.64.25%5 494