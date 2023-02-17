Seadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Card (DNB)

Seadrill Limited

(the "Company")

PROXY FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MARCH 21, 2023

I/We (insert name) ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… (block letters)

the holder(s) of (insert number of shares) ……………………………………………………………… common shares in the Company

hereby appoint each of Mrs Julie Robertson (Chair of the Board), Mr Simon Johnson (Seadrill CEO), Mr Martyn Svensen (Seadrill Vice President of Insurance) and Ms Jennifer Panchaud (Attorney at Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited, Seadrill Limited's Bermuda Counsel), with the power of substitution to act as my/our proxy at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 AM, on March 21, 2023 at the Rosewood Hotel, 60 Tucker's Point Dr., Hamilton Parish, HS 02 Bermuda, or at any adjournment thereof, and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

I/We desire my/our votes to be cast on the resolutions to be proposed at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (as set out in full in the Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement dated February 17, 2023 (the "Notice")) as indicated below.

RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1. To re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, the following persons as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their respective offices are otherwise vacated in accordance with the Company's bye- laws: a. Julie Robertson b. Jean Cahuzac c. Jan Kjaervik d. Mark McCollum e. Andrew Schultz f. Paul Smith g. Ana Zambelli 2. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor to serve as the auditor of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors (acting through the Audit and Risk Committee) to determine the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. 3. To ratify, approve and confirm the remuneration of the Directors of the Company for the 2022 financial year and to approve the remuneration of the Directors of the Company for the 2023 financial year. 4. To approve the Management Incentive Plan. 5. To approve the amended and restatement of the Bye-laws of the Company. 6. To approve an increase of the number of Directors to nine (9) and authorise the Board to fill the vacancies of two (2) Directors. Note Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Date ……………………………… Signature ………………………………………………