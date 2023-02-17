Seadrill : 2022 AGM Proxy Statement 02/17/2023 | 02:56am EST Send by mail :

PROXY STATEMENT INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (THE "MEETING") OF SEADRILL LIMITED TO BE HELD ON MARCH 21, 2023. GENERAL We are furnishing this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") of proxies for use at our 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. The Company emerged from its Chapter 11 process on February 22, 2022 and, in accordance with its Bye-laws, is required to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting by no later than 22 March 2023. The Meeting is to be held at 10:00 am at the Rosewood Hotel, 60 Tucker's Point Dr., Hamilton Parish, HS 02 Bermuda on March 21, 2023. At the Meeting, we will ask you to consider and vote on the proposals described in the accompanying Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting Notice"). We are soliciting proxies from shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m., Bermuda time on February 13, 2023. Under Bermuda law, holders of a company's common shares are referred to as "members" but for convenience, they are referred to in this Proxy Statement as "shareholders" or "shareholders of record". In this Proxy Statement, the terms "we," "our," "Company" and "us" refer, as the context requires, to Seadrill Limited. HOW TO VOTE Shareholders of Record / Members: You are asked to complete, date and sign the enclosed Proxy Card to appoint each of the following persons as proxy holders for the Meeting: Mrs Julie Robertson (Chair of the Board), Mr Simon Johnson (Seadrill CEO), Mr Martyn Svensen (Seadrill Vice President of Insurance) and Ms Jennifer Panchaud (Attorney at Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited, Seadrill Limited's Bermuda Counsel). To be valid, any Proxy Card appointing a proxy must be received (completed, dated and signed): in case of Proxy Cards sent by Broadridge, by Broadridge online at www.proxyvote.com

c/o Broadridge

51 Mercedes Way Edgewood, NY 11717 USA

before 11:59pm EST on March 20, 2023; or in case of Proxy Cards sent by DNB, by DNB via email at vote@dnb.no or by mail at:

DNB Bank, ASA, Registrars Dept. P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum

0021 Oslo Norway

before 16:00 CET on March 16, 2023, (where each time and date above are referred to herein as the "share voting cutoff time"). 1 Please refer to the accompanying Proxy Card for specific voting instructions. Please sign the Proxy Card exactly as your name appears on the card. If shares are owned jointly, each joint owner should sign the Proxy Card. If a shareholder is a corporation, limited liability company or partnership, the Proxy Card should be signed in the full corporate, limited liability company or partnership name by a duly authorized person. If the Proxy Card is signed pursuant to a power of attorney or by an executor, administrator, trustee or guardian, please state the signatory's full title and provide a certificate or other proof of appointment. Beneficial Owners: If you are a beneficial owner of shares of the Company, your broker, bank or other nominee will arrange to provide materials and instructions for voting your shares. Please note that you may not vote shares held in street name by returning a Proxy Card or voting instruction card directly to the Company unless you provide a legal proxy executed by the shareholder of record (or member) and enabling you to vote the shares. Your vote is important. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting. We urge you, whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, to submit your proxy by completing, signing, dating and mailing the enclosed Proxy Card. A shareholder giving a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised. A proxy may be revoked by sending written notice of revocation to the Company Secretary, James Gilbertson, at Park Place, 55 Par-la-Ville Road, Third Floor, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda, which must be received by the share voting cutoff time, stating that you would like to revoke your proxy or by completing, signing and dating another proxy card and returning it to the Company Secretary, James Gilbertson, at Park Place, 55 Par-la-Ville Road, Third Floor, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda, together with a written notice of revocation, which must be received by the share voting cutoff time, or by attending the Meeting and voting in person. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In accordance with the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be made available at the Meeting. The Board will have approved these statements before they are made available, however, there is no requirement under Bermuda law that such statements be approved by shareholders, and no such approval will be sought at the Meeting. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be contained in the Company's report on Form 6-K which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published on our website at www.seadrill.com/investors/reports-presentations/reports/on (or before) 15 March 2023. Shareholders can request a hard copy free of charge upon request by email to: ir@seadrill.com. COMPANY PROPOSALS PROPOSAL 1 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The Board has nominated the persons listed below for r e - election as Directors of the Company, all of whom are presently serving members of the Board. As provided in the Company's Bye-laws, each Director is elected at each annual general meeting of Shareholders and shall hold office until the next annual general meeting following 2 his or her election or until his or her office is otherwise vacated in accordance with the Bye- laws of the Company. At the Meeting, the Board will ask the shareholders to re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, each of Julie Robertson, Jean Cahuzac, Jan Kjaervik, Mark McCollum, Andrew Schultz, Paul Smith and Ana Zambelli to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their respective offices are otherwise vacated in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. Nominees For Election as a Director Information concerning the nominees for Directors of the Company is set forth below: Name Director Since Resolution 1 (a) Julie Robertson* 22 February 2022 (b) Jean Cahuzac 22 February 2022 (c) Jan Kjaervik 22 February 2022 (d) Mark McCollum 22 February 2022 (e) Andrew Schultz 22 February 2022 (f) Paul Smith 22 February 2022 (g) Ana Zambelli 25 January 2023 * Serves as Chair of the Board Biographies Julie Johnson Robertson, Chair of the Board, Age 66 Ms. Robertson is one of the most respected leaders in the offshore drilling business, and she also was one of the highest ranking female chief executives in the energy sector. Her career at Noble Corporation plc and its predecessor companies spanned more than 40 years and she held many roles, including Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for EOG Resources, Superior Energy Services and Patterson-UTI. She is a resident of Houston, Texas. Ms. Robertson serves as chair of the Joint Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board. Mark McCollum, Age 63 Mr. McCollum has extensive global experience in the offshore energy services sector and has chaired three different public-company Audit Committees. He is a 17-year veteran of the oil and gas industry, having most recently served as President and CEO of Weatherford International. He also held several roles of prominence at Halliburton, including EVP and CFO. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Westlake Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation where he also sits on the Compensation Committee and the Health, Environmental, Safety and Corporate Responsibility Committee. He is a resident of Crawford, Texas. Mr. McCollum serves as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. 3 Jean Cahuzac, Age 69 Mr. Cahuzac is a highly regarded senior executive in the offshore energy services sector. Until recently the CEO of Subsea 7, he brings over 41 years in the industry having previously worked for Transocean and Schlumberger in operational and management roles. He currently sits on the Compensation Committee at Subsea 7 and as Chairman of the sustainability committee and on the strategy committee at Bourbon Maritime. He is a resident of Paris, France. Mr. Cahuzac is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Jan Kjærvik, Age 66 Mr. Kjærvik is an accomplished financial executive who brings nearly 40 years of experience in financial roles across the banking, energy and maritime sectors. He is currently Interim Treasurer for GE Energy businesses (Vernova) preparing for demerger from General Electric parent. He was most recently Head of Treasury & Risk for A.P. Møller-Mærsk and prior to that held similar role at Aker Kværner/Solutions. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Høegh Autoliners and also serves as Chair of its Audit Committee. Previous directorships include Mærsk Supply Service, Mærsk Insurance, Danish Ship Finance, VP Securities and Britannia PI. Mr. Kjærvik holds a Masters in Economics (lic. oec.) from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. Mr. Kjærvik is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Oslo, Norway. Mr. Kjærvik is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Andrew Schultz, Age 68 Mr. Schultz is an experienced turnaround investor and executive, as well as a seasoned director with extensive experience in stressed and distressed situations. As a lawyer and investor, his career has spanned many industries. He is very familiar with both the offshore drilling sector and the E&P sector, serving as Board Chair for Pacific Drilling and a Director for Vanguard Natural Resources. Currently a professional non-executive director advisor, he sits on a total of seven Boards. He is a resident of New Canaan, Connecticut. Mr. Schultz is a member of the Joint Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board. Paul Smith, Age 52 Mr. Smith is a highly analytical and energetic financial leader who brings depth and expertise in capital allocation, capital structure, capital markets, and restructurings with a global track record across various industries, including mining & metals, oil & gas, and steel. Currently, he is Founder and Principal of Collingwood Capital Partners which manages public and private investments focused on resources, energy transformation, and technology sectors. He had a nine-year career with Glencore, culminating as CFO for Katanga Mining. He currently sits on the Board for Trident Royalties. He is a resident of Zug, Switzerland. Mr. Smith is a member of the Joint Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board. Ana Zambelli, Age 50 Ms. Zambelli brings significant industry experience to the Company, with more than 20 years' experience in the energy services sector in operational, commercial and finance roles. Ms. Zambelli served as Chief Commercial Officer at Maersk Drilling, Managing Director at Transocean, and President of the Brazilian division of Schlumberger. Last, she served as a Managing Director in Brookfield's Private Equity Group, responsible for business operations in Brazil, where she also provided operational and financial oversight for Brookfield portfolio companies. Ms. Zambelli previously served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras and Braskem, and was the founder and leader of the Diversity Committee at the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP) from 2018 to present. 4 The Board recommends that the shareholders vote FOR Proposals 1(a)-(g). PROPOSAL 2 - APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS In accordance with the Company's Chapter 11 process, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was retained to serve as the independent auditor of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and until the close of this Meeting. The remuneration for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for its services in connection with the audit of financial year ended December 31, 2021 was £2,319,000. The Audit and Risk Committee has approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor for the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and their remuneration and has recommended such to the Board. At the Meeting, the Board will ask the shareholders to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's independent auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 and serve until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting, and to authorise the Board (acting through its Audit and Risk Committee) to determine the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Board recommends that the shareholders vote FOR Proposal 2. PROPOSAL 3 - TO APPROVE THE REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS The remuneration of each Director for the year ended December 31, 2022 was agreed in a services agreement with each Director prior to his or her appointment to the Board effective upon the Company's emergence from Chapter 11 on February 22, 2022 (the "Initial Directors"). In connection with the Company's Chapter 11 process, certain significant creditors of the Company (who became shareholders of the Company upon the Company's emergence from Chapter 11) approved the remuneration that the Initial Directors would receive. Each of the six Initial Directors agreed to serve on the Board pursuant to such terms. Nevertheless, the remuneration of Directors for the year ended December 31, 2022 must be ratified by shareholders in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. Details of the remuneration paid to Directors for the year ended December 31, 2022 are included in Part I of the recommendation of the Joint Remuneration and Nomination Committees set out in Appendix 1, as attached to this Proxy Statement (the "Recommendation"). As required under the Bye-laws of the Company, the Joint Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Board has recommended to the Board that Directors of the Company receive a certain level of remuneration in respect of their service on the Board during the 2023 calendar year details of which are included in Part 2 of the Recommendation. In accordance with the Bye- laws, the recommendation for Board remuneration during 2023 must be approved by shareholders. At the Meeting, the Board will ask the shareholders to ratify, approve and confirm the remuneration of the Directors for the 2022 financial year and to approve the remuneration of the Directors for the 2023 financial year as set forth in the Recommendation. The Board recommends that the shareholders vote FOR Proposal 3. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

