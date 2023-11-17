MINUTES of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Members of
Seadrill Limited (the "Company") held at
the Rosewood Hotel, 60 Tucker's Point Dr., Hamilton Parish, HS 02 Bermuda on
November 17, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. (Bermuda time)
Present:
Julie Robertson
Jan Kjaervik
Mark McCollum
Harry Quarls
Andrew Schultz
Jonathan Swinney
Ana Zambelli
Simon Johnson
Grant Creed
Leif Nelson
Torsten Sauer-Petersen
Samir Ali
Todd Strickler
James Gilbertson
Martyn Svensen
Jennifer Panchaud
Represented by Proxy:
55,812,920 Common Shares
Total Shares Outstanding:
79,866,541 Common Shares
- Chairman, notice and quorum
Julie Robertson acted as Chair. Todd Strickler, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the Company, acted as Secretary to the meeting and reported that notice convening this meeting had been given in accordance with the provisions of the Bye- Laws and confirmed that a quorum was present.
- Laying of the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
In accordance with Section 84 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were laid before the Meeting. These statements had been approved by the Directors of the Company and were provided to Shareholders by inclusion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Agenda of Meeting
Legal - 23417720.1
The Chair explained that the Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 described in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement dated October 3rd 2023 were to be voted on at the meeting.
4. Adoption of Company Resolutions
The Chair referred to the resolutions to be proposed at this Meeting and reported that the Company had received valid proxies. It was reported that proxies and ballots had been received from shareholders holding in aggregate 55,812,920 common shares.
The Chair reported that the results in respect of Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 as set out in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement were as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstentions1
Total votes
Vote in
cast
Favour (%
of total
votes)
1.
52,101,371
2,478
324,512
52,103,849
99.99
2.a
48,630,912
3,473,712
323,737
52,104,624
93.33
2.b
52,043,672
60,829
323,860
52,104,501
99.88
2.c
52,043,799
60,724
323,838
52,104,523
99.88
2.d
51,856,837
247,687
323,837
52,104,524
99.52
2.e
51,633,754
470,746
323,861
52,104,500
99.10
2.f
51,025,738
1,078,764
323,859
52,104,502
97.93
2.g
51,026,261
1,078,262
323,838
52,104,523
97.93
2.h
52,101,359
3,162
323,840
52,104,521
99.99
2.i
52,100,196
4,428
323,737
52,104,624
99.99
3.
55,809,844
3,076
324,747
55,812,920
99.99
4
39,295,403
12,808,464
324,494
52,103,867
75.42
Following the counting of the results, the Chair declared the following RESOLUTIONS had passed:
-
To determine that the number of Directors comprising the Board be set at up to nine
(9) Directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until such number is changed in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company.
- To re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, each of the incumbent directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting being:
- Julie Robertson;
- Jean Cahuzac;
- Jan Kjaervik;
- Mark McCollum;
- Harry Quarls;
1 Abstentions are not counted for the purposes total votes cast.
Legal - 23417720.1
- Andrew Schultz;
- Paul Smith;
- Jonathan Swinney; and
- Ana Zambelli.
- To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2023 and until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors (acting through the Audit and Risk Committee) to determine the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; and
- To approve the Management Incentive Plan.
5. Any Other Business
There being no further business, the proceedings were concluded.
Julie Robertson Chair
Todd Strickler, Secretary of the Meeting
Legal - 23417720.1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 17:32:07 UTC.