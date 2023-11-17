The Chair explained that the Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 described in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement dated October 3rd 2023 were to be voted on at the meeting.

4. Adoption of Company Resolutions

The Chair referred to the resolutions to be proposed at this Meeting and reported that the Company had received valid proxies. It was reported that proxies and ballots had been received from shareholders holding in aggregate 55,812,920 common shares.

The Chair reported that the results in respect of Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 as set out in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement were as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstentions1 Total votes Vote in cast Favour (% of total votes) 1. 52,101,371 2,478 324,512 52,103,849 99.99 2.a 48,630,912 3,473,712 323,737 52,104,624 93.33 2.b 52,043,672 60,829 323,860 52,104,501 99.88 2.c 52,043,799 60,724 323,838 52,104,523 99.88 2.d 51,856,837 247,687 323,837 52,104,524 99.52 2.e 51,633,754 470,746 323,861 52,104,500 99.10 2.f 51,025,738 1,078,764 323,859 52,104,502 97.93 2.g 51,026,261 1,078,262 323,838 52,104,523 97.93 2.h 52,101,359 3,162 323,840 52,104,521 99.99 2.i 52,100,196 4,428 323,737 52,104,624 99.99 3. 55,809,844 3,076 324,747 55,812,920 99.99 4 39,295,403 12,808,464 324,494 52,103,867 75.42

Following the counting of the results, the Chair declared the following RESOLUTIONS had passed:

To determine that the number of Directors comprising the Board be set at up to nine

(9) Directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until such number is changed in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company. To re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, each of the incumbent directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting being: Julie Robertson; Jean Cahuzac; Jan Kjaervik; Mark McCollum; Harry Quarls;

1 Abstentions are not counted for the purposes total votes cast.