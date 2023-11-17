MINUTES of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Members of

Seadrill Limited (the "Company") held at

the Rosewood Hotel, 60 Tucker's Point Dr., Hamilton Parish, HS 02 Bermuda on

November 17, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. (Bermuda time)

Present:

Julie Robertson

Jan Kjaervik

Mark McCollum

Harry Quarls

Andrew Schultz

Jonathan Swinney

Ana Zambelli

Simon Johnson

Grant Creed

Leif Nelson

Torsten Sauer-Petersen

Samir Ali

Todd Strickler

James Gilbertson

Martyn Svensen

Jennifer Panchaud

Represented by Proxy:

55,812,920 Common Shares

Total Shares Outstanding:

79,866,541 Common Shares

  1. Chairman, notice and quorum
    Julie Robertson acted as Chair. Todd Strickler, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the Company, acted as Secretary to the meeting and reported that notice convening this meeting had been given in accordance with the provisions of the Bye- Laws and confirmed that a quorum was present.
  2. Laying of the Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
    In accordance with Section 84 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda, the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were laid before the Meeting. These statements had been approved by the Directors of the Company and were provided to Shareholders by inclusion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  3. Agenda of Meeting

The Chair explained that the Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 described in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement dated October 3rd 2023 were to be voted on at the meeting.

4. Adoption of Company Resolutions

The Chair referred to the resolutions to be proposed at this Meeting and reported that the Company had received valid proxies. It was reported that proxies and ballots had been received from shareholders holding in aggregate 55,812,920 common shares.

The Chair reported that the results in respect of Proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 as set out in the Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement were as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstentions1

Total votes

Vote in

cast

Favour (%

of total

votes)

1.

52,101,371

2,478

324,512

52,103,849

99.99

2.a

48,630,912

3,473,712

323,737

52,104,624

93.33

2.b

52,043,672

60,829

323,860

52,104,501

99.88

2.c

52,043,799

60,724

323,838

52,104,523

99.88

2.d

51,856,837

247,687

323,837

52,104,524

99.52

2.e

51,633,754

470,746

323,861

52,104,500

99.10

2.f

51,025,738

1,078,764

323,859

52,104,502

97.93

2.g

51,026,261

1,078,262

323,838

52,104,523

97.93

2.h

52,101,359

3,162

323,840

52,104,521

99.99

2.i

52,100,196

4,428

323,737

52,104,624

99.99

3.

55,809,844

3,076

324,747

55,812,920

99.99

4

39,295,403

12,808,464

324,494

52,103,867

75.42

Following the counting of the results, the Chair declared the following RESOLUTIONS had passed:

  1. To determine that the number of Directors comprising the Board be set at up to nine
    (9) Directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until such number is changed in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company.
  2. To re-elect, by way of separate resolutions, each of the incumbent directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting being:
    1. Julie Robertson;
    2. Jean Cahuzac;
    3. Jan Kjaervik;
    4. Mark McCollum;
    5. Harry Quarls;

1 Abstentions are not counted for the purposes total votes cast.

    1. Andrew Schultz;
    2. Paul Smith;
    3. Jonathan Swinney; and
    4. Ana Zambelli.
  2. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2023 and until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors (acting through the Audit and Risk Committee) to determine the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; and
  3. To approve the Management Incentive Plan.

5. Any Other Business

There being no further business, the proceedings were concluded.

Julie Robertson Chair

Todd Strickler, Secretary of the Meeting

