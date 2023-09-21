Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) announces today that the Board has changed the date of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Bermuda from November 16, 2023, as previously announced, to November 17, 2023. The Company will distribute the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement closer to the meeting date.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill’s high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

