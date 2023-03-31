Seadrill : Laney - Exempted document 03/31/2023 | 05:39pm EDT Send by mail :

The information contained in this exempted document (the "Exempted Document") relates to the contemplated merger (the "Merger") between Aquadrill LLC, a Marshall Islands limited liability company with registration number 962166 ("Aquadrill", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Aquadrill Group") and Seadrill Limited, an exempted company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with registration number 202100496 ("Seadrill", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Seadrill Group"), governed by the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between Seadrill, Seadrill Merger Sub, LLC, a Marshall Islands limited liability company, being a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill ("Merger Sub"), and Aquadrill, dated 22 December 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), and the listing of up to 30,645,160 new Seadrill Common Shares (as defined below), each with a par value of USD 0.01 expected to be issued as consideration in the Merger. At the effective time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Seadrill will issue up to 30,645,160 new Seadrill Common Shares as merger consideration (the "Merger Consideration") as further described in Section 4 ("The Merger") herein. Completion of the Merger is expected to occur on or about 3 April 2023, and Seadrill has pursuant to the Merger Agreement agreed to use its reasonable best efforts to cause the Seadrill Common Shares to be issued (i) in the Merger and (ii) as Merger Consideration to be admitted for listing on Oslo Børs and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), as of or as soon as practicable following the Closing Date (as defined below). As of the first day of listing after completion of the Merger, the Seadrill Common Shares issued in the Merger will trade under the trading symbol "SDRL". This Exempted Document serves as a prospectus equivalent document for the purpose of listing the Seadrill Common Shares issued in the Merger, cf. Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Act cf. Article 1 (5) point (f) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2014/71/EC, as amended, and as implemented in Norway in accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This Exempted Document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation, and therefore it has not been subject to scrutiny and approval by the relevant competent authority as set out in Article 20 of the EU Prospectus Regulation. Except where the context otherwise requires, references in this Exempted Document to the "Seadrill Common Shares" refer to all issued and outstanding common shares of Seadrill and will be deemed to include the Seadrill Common Shares issued in the Merger. For the definitions of capitalized terms used throughout this Exempted Document, see Section 11 "Definitions". Investing in the Seadrill Common Shares involves risks; see Section 1 ("Risk Factors") beginning on page 4. This Exempted Document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, subscribe or sell the securities described herein, and no securities are being offered or sold pursuant to this Exempted Document. The date of this Exempted Document is 31 March 2023 IMPORTANT INFORMATION This Exempted Document has been prepared by Seadrill in connection with the listing of the Seadrill Common Shares issued in the Merger and serves as a prospectus equivalent document cf. Article 1 5. (f) of the EU Prospectus Regulation. This Exempted Document has been prepared solely in the English language. In this Exempted Document, the term "Combined Company" shall refer to the combined company resulting from consummation of the Merger. This Exempted Document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation and has not been subject to the scrutiny and approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (Nw. Finanstilsynet) in accordance with Article 20 of the EU Prospectus Regulation. The content of this Exempted Document has been prepared on the basis of the European Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2021/528 of 16 December 2020 supplementing the EU Prospectus Regulation as regards the minimum information content of the document to be published for a prospectus exemption in connection with a takeover by means of an exchange offer, a merger or a division. This Exempted Document does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, any of the shares and common units described herein, hereunder the Seadrill Common Shares and the Aquadrill Common Units (as defined below), and no Seadrill Common Shares are being offered or sold pursuant to this Exempted Document in any jurisdiction. All inquiries relating to this Exempted Document must be directed to Seadrill. No other person is authorized to give any information about, or to make any representations on behalf of, Seadrill in connection with the Merger. If any such information is given or representation made, it must not be relied upon as having been authorized by Seadrill. The information contained herein is as of the date hereof and is subject to change, completion and amendment without further notice. The publication of this Exempted Document shall not under any circumstances create any implication that there has been no change in the Seadrill Group's or the Aquadrill Group's affairs or that the information set forth herein is correct as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. No person is authorized to give information or to make any representation in connection with the Merger other than as contained in this Exempted Document. The contents of this Exempted Document are not to be construed as legal, business or tax advice. Each reader of this Exempted Document should consult with his or her own legal, business or tax advisor as to legal, business or tax advice. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Exempted Document, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, lawyer, accountant or other professional advisor. Readers are expressly advised that the Seadrill Common Shares are exposed to financial and legal risk and they should therefore read this Exempted Document in its entirety, in particular Section 1 "Risk factors". In connection with the Merger, Seadrill has filed and will file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a registration statement on Form F-4, as amended (the "Registration Statement"). Prospective investors and shareholders of Seadrill should carefully read the entire Registration Statement, and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, because they may contain important information about the Merger, Seadrill, Aquadrill and the Combined Company. The distribution of this Exempted Document may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this Exempted Document are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No action has been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction by Seadrill that would permit the possession or distribution of this Exempted Document, in any country or jurisdiction where specific action for that purpose is required. This Exempted Document is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Seadrill has filed the Registration Statement with the SEC with respect to the issuance of Seadrill Common Shares, other than the issuance of Seadrill Common Shares to the Consenting Members (as defined below), under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The Seadrill Common Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any sale, offer or delivery in the United States of the Seadrill Common Shares mentioned in this Exempted Document will be made pursuant to the Registration Statement or to (ii) non-U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, or (ii) "accredited investors" as defined in Regulation D of the U.S. Securities Act. This Exempted Document is governed by and construed in accordance with Norwegian law. The courts of Norway, with Oslo as legal venue, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with this Exempted Document. All Sections of the Exempted Document should be read in context with the information included in Section 3 "General information". 1 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 RISK FACTORS 4 1.1 Risks relating to the Merger 4 1.2 Risks relating to Seadrill 7 1.3 Risks Inherent in an Investment in Seadrill 36 1.4 Risks relating to Seadrill Common Shares 37 1.5 Risks relating to Aquadrill 41 2 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 63 3 GENERAL INFORMATION 64 3.1 Cautionary note regarding Forward-looking Statements 64 3.2 Financial information 64 3.3 Industry and market data 66 3.4 Filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission 67 4 THE MERGER 68 4.1 Introduction and description of the Merger 68 4.2 Reasons and anticipated benefits 68 4.3 Conditions for completion of the Merger 71 4.4 Timetable for the Merger 72 4.5 Consideration of the Merger 73 4.6 Impact of the Merger on the Combined Company 74 4.7 Interests of certain persons in the Merger 75 4.8 Expenses of the Merger 75 4.9 Admission to trading 76 4.10 Regulatory approvals required in the Merger 77 4.11 Dilution 77 4.12 No Appraisal Rights 78 5 BUSINESS OVERVIEW - SEADRILL 79 5.1 Corporate information 79 5.2 Overview of the Seadrill Group's Operations 79 5.3 Significant changes and trends 82 5.4 Board of directors, executive management and employees 85 5.5 Share capital, shareholders, rights to shares and regulatory disclosures 86 5.6 Material investments and divestments 91 5.7 Legal and arbitration proceedings 91 5.8 Working capital statement 92 5.9 Public takeover bids 92 6 BUSINESS OVERVIEW - AQUADRILL 93 6.1 Corporate information 93 6.2 Overview of the Aquadrill Group's operations 93 6.3 Significant changes and trends 95 6.4 Board of directors, executive management and employees 96 6.5 Share capital, unitholders, equity awards and regulatory disclosures 97 6.6 Material investments 97 6.7 Legal and arbitration proceedings 97 7 UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 99 7.1 Basis of pro forma presentation 99 2 7.2 Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations for the nine months period ended 30 September 2022 100 7.3 Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations for the year ended 31 December 2021 101 7.4 Unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 September 2022 102 7.5 Notes to the Pro Forma Financial Information 103 8 INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE AND DOCUMENTS ON DISPLAY 121 8.1 Incorporation by reference 121 8.2 Documents on display 121 9 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 123 9.1 Independent auditor 123 9.2 Advisors retained in connection with the Merger 123 10 DEFINITIONS AND GLOSSARY 124 APPENDICES APPENDIX A Independent practitioner's assurance report on the compilation of pro forma financial information APPENDIX B Final Unit Exchange Ratio - Example calculations 3 1 RISK FACTORS An investment in the Combined Company and the Seadrill Common Shares involves inherent risk. The following describes the risks relating to the Merger and the Seadrill Common Shares, as well as the risks relating to the Aquadrill Group, the Seadrill Group and the Combined Company and their respective businesses. Shareholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the risk factors and all information contained in this Exempted Document, including the financial statements (incorporated by reference) and related notes. The risks and uncertainties described in this Section 1 ("Risk factors") are the material known risks and uncertainties relating to the Merger, the Seadrill Common Shares, Aquadrill and the Seadrill Group and their respective businesses as of the date hereof that are believed to be material risks relevant to an investment in the Combined Company and the Seadrill Common Shares. The risk factors included in this Section 1 "Risk factors" are presented in a limited number of categories, where each risk factor is sought placed in the most appropriate category based on the nature of the risk it represents. Within each category, the risk factors deemed most material, taking into account their potential negative affect and the probability of their occurrence, are set out first. This does not mean that the remaining risk factors are ranked in order of their materiality or comprehensibility, nor based on a probability of their occurrence. The absence of negative past experience associated with a given risk factor does not mean that the risks and uncertainties in that risk factor are not genuine and potential threats, and they should therefore be considered prior to making an investment decision. If any of the following risks were to materialize, either individually, cumulatively or together with other circumstances, it could have a material adverse effect on the Combined Company and/or its business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and/or prospects, which may cause a decline in the value and trading price of the Seadrill Common Shares, resulting in loss of all or part of an investment in the Seadrill Common Shares. The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only risks the Aquadrill Group, the Seadrill Group and the Combined Company may face, or that may be relevant for the Merger and the Seadrill Common Shares. Additional risks and uncertainties that currently are believed to be immaterial, or that are currently not known, may also have a material adverse effect on the Aquadrill Group's, the Seadrill Group's and the Combined Company's results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and/or prospects. The information in this Section 1 "Risk factors" is as of the date of this Exempted Document. 1.1 Risks relating to the Merger 1.1.1 Because the aggregate amount of Merger Consideration payable is fixed and because the market price of Seadrill Common Shares may fluctuate prior to the completion of the Merger, there can be no assurance of the market value of the Seadrill Common Shares issuable as Merger Consideration, including relative to the value of Outstanding Common Units to be exchanged therefor. The market value of the consideration payable in connection with the Merger will depend on the trading price of Seadrill Common Shares at the closing of the Merger (the "Closing"). The aggregate amount of the Merger Consideration is fixed at 30,645,160 Seadrill Common Shares, including shares payable under the Aquadrill Sale Bonus (as defined below) and pursuant to Aquadrill Equity Awards (as defined below), in each case as described herein. Except for de minimis adjustments related to the Aquadrill Sale Bonus, there is no mechanism contained in the Merger Agreement that would adjust the number of Seadrill Common Shares that holders of Outstanding Common Units (as defined below) will receive based on any decreases or increases in the trading price of Seadrill Common Shares. Share or unit price changes may result from a variety of factors (many of which are beyond Seadrill's and Aquadrill's control), including: changes in Seadrill's or Aquadrill's business, operations and prospects;

changes in market assessments of Seadrill's or Aquadrill's business, operations and prospects;

changes in market assessments of the likelihood that the Merger will be completed;

interest rates, commodity prices, general market, industry and economic conditions and other factors generally affecting the price of Seadrill Common Shares or Aquadrill Common Units; and 4 Attachments Original Link

