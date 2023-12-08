Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

Seadrill Limited - Trade By Primary Insider

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 8, 2023 - Primary insider in the Company, Harry Quarls, has acquired 5,000 ordinary shares in the Seadrill Limited as further described in the attached form.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information

Benjamin Wiseman

Corporate Finance Manager & Investor Relations

T: +44 786 713 9312

E: benjamin.wiseman@seadrill.com

About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.