December 2023

Seadrill Limited

Park Place

55 Par-la-Ville Road

Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

Seadrill Limited - Trade By Primary Insider

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 8, 2023 - Primary insider in the Company, Harry Quarls, has acquired 5,000 ordinary shares in the Seadrill Limited as further described in the attached form.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information

Benjamin Wiseman

Corporate Finance Manager & Investor Relations

T: +44 786 713 9312

E: benjamin.wiseman@seadrill.com

About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Harry Quarls
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Primary insider, Board Member
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of issuer
a) Name Seadrill Limited
b) LEI 213800LZ4WWG15NAC829
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of Seadrill Limited (ISIN BMG7997W1029)
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
USD 40.31 in average per share 5,000 shares
Aggregated information

-   Aggregated volume

-   Price

Acquisition of 5,000 ordinary shares for a total of USD 201,598.
e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-7
f) Place of the transaction Omitted

SEADRILL LIMITED
Date: December 8, 2023 By:

/s/ Grant Creed

Name: Grant Creed
Title: Principal Financial Officer of Seadrill Limited

