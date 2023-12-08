UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of December 2023
Commission File Number 001-39327
Seadrill Limited
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)
Park Place
55 Par-la-Ville Road
Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Seadrill Limited - Trade By Primary Insider
Hamilton, Bermuda, December 8, 2023 - Primary insider in the Company, Harry Quarls, has acquired 5,000 ordinary shares in the Seadrill Limited as further described in the attached form.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact information
Benjamin Wiseman
Corporate Finance Manager & Investor Relations
T: +44 786 713 9312
E: benjamin.wiseman@seadrill.com
About Seadrill Limited
Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Harry Quarls
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Primary insider, Board Member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Seadrill Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800LZ4WWG15NAC829
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of Seadrill Limited (ISIN BMG7997W1029)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD 40.31 in average per share
|5,000 shares
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Acquisition of 5,000 ordinary shares for a total of USD 201,598.
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-7
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Omitted
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|SEADRILL LIMITED
|Date: December 8, 2023
|By:
/s/ Grant Creed
|Name: Grant Creed
|Title: Principal Financial Officer of Seadrill Limited
