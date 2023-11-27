UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements of Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") and the accompanying explanatory notes (the "Pro Forma Financial Information") have been prepared to illustrate the following transactions that have been completed since January 1, 2022, but have not been included in the results of operations for the entire period presented for the pro forma condensed combined statements of operations (collectively, the "Completed Transactions"):

• Refinancing of Secured Debt: On July 27, 2023, Seadrill issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in an offering (the "Offering") conducted pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

Subsequently, on August 8, 2023, the Company issued an additional $75 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (the "IncrementalNotes"). The Incremental Notes mature on August 1, 2030, and were issued at 100.75% of par.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the $575 million of 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes (the "Second Lien Notes") were used to: (i) prepay in full the outstanding amounts under the existing secured debt facilities, entered into on February 23, 2022, upon emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings, and (ii) pay fees associated with exiting such secured debt facilities.

The existing secured debt facilities included (i) the $300 million term loan (the "Initial Term Loan") and a $125 million revolving credit facility (the "Initial RCF") and (ii) the $683 million secured second lien facility (the "Initial Second Lien"). The Initial Term Loan and Initial RCF, if drawn, bore interest at a margin of 7% per annum plus the secured overnight financial rate facility ("SOFR") (and any applicable credit adjustment spread). The Initial Second Lien bore interest at a total margin of 12.5% per annum plus SOFR (and any applicable credit adjustment spread). At July 27, 2023, the outstanding principal for the Initial Term Loan and Initial Second Lien, $175 million and $115 million, respectively, was prepaid in full with proceeds from the Second Lien Notes issuance. Further, the Initial RCF had not been drawn.

In addition, on July 11, 2023, Seadrill Ltd., along with its subsidiary, Seadrill Finance Limited, established a new Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (the "RCF"). The commitments under the RCF, which carries a five-year term, became available for drawdown on July 27, 2023, following the issuance of the Second Lien Notes and repayment of Seadrill's existing facilities. The RCF permits borrowings of up to $225 million in revolving credit for working capital and other corporate purposes and includes an 'accordion feature' allowing Seadrill to increase this limit by up to an additional $100 million subject to agreement from the lenders. It also includes a provision for issuing letters of credit up to $50 million. The RCF incurs interest at a rate equal to a specified margin plus the SOFR. Seadrill is required to pay a quarterly commitment fee on any unused portion of the revolving credit.

The Company incurred issuance costs of approximately $26 million associated with the refinancing.

As a result of the Company's refinancing ("Debt Refinancing"), the higher interest debt facilities entered into on February 23, 2022, upon emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings, were repaid in full and replaced with the more favorable Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 at a lower rate of 8.375%.

• Business Combination: On April 3, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to the definitive merger agreement, dated December 22, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Seadrill, Seadrill Merger Sub, LLC, a Marshall Islands limited liability company, wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill ("Merger Sub"), and Aquadrill LLC, a Marshall Islands limited liability company ("Aquadrill"), Aquadrill merged with and into Merger Sub (the "Merger" or the "Business Combination") with Aquadrill surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Seadrill. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Aquadrill unitholders received (i) 29.9 million Seadrill common shares, (ii) cash consideration of $1 million, and (iii) $30 million settled by tax withholding in lieu of common shares. The Merger is accounted for as a business combination pursuant to Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 805, Business Combinations ("ASC 805"), where Seadrill is the accounting acquirer. Under the acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Aquadrill and its subsidiaries were recorded at their respective fair values as of the Closing Date. The purchase price allocation is based on preliminary estimates and assumptions, which are subject to change for up to one year after the Closing Date as Seadrill finalizes the valuation of the assets acquired, the liabilities assumed and the related tax balances as of the Closing Date. Such adjustments could be material.

1