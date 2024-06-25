SEADRILL LIMITED - NEW SHARE CAPITAL

25 Jun 2024 23:38 CEST

Issuer

Seadrill Limited

HAMILTON, Bermuda-June 25, 2024-Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company")
(NYSE & OSE: SDRL) confirms that following issuance of shares under its
management incentive plan, the Company's share capital is USD 740,653.95,
divided on 74,065,395 shares, each with a par value of USD 0.01 and registered
in the relevant registries.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Seadrill
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its
modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,
efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,
integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit
www.seadrill.com.

