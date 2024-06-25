SEADRILL LIMITED - NEW SHARE CAPITAL

HAMILTON, Bermuda-June 25, 2024-Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company")

(NYSE & OSE: SDRL) confirms that following issuance of shares under its

management incentive plan, the Company's share capital is USD 740,653.95,

divided on 74,065,395 shares, each with a par value of USD 0.01 and registered

in the relevant registries.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12

of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Contact Information

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com



