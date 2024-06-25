HAMILTON, Bermuda-June 25, 2024-Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company")
(NYSE & OSE: SDRL) confirms that following issuance of shares under its
management incentive plan, the Company's share capital is USD 740,653.95,
divided on 74,065,395 shares, each with a par value of USD 0.01 and registered
in the relevant registries.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact Information
Lydia Brantley Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
ir@seadrill.com
About Seadrill
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its
modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,
efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,
integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit
www.seadrill.com.
Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company is engaged in providing worldwide offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jackup rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater in both benign and harsh environments. Its fleet portfolio includes West Phoenix, West Aquarius, West Eclipse, Sevan Louisiana, West Capella, West Gemini, West Tellus, West Neptune, West Jupiter, West Saturn, West Carina, West Polaris, West Auriga, West Vela, West Castor, West Tucana, West Telesto, West Prospero, and West Elara. Its drillships are self-propelled ships equipped for drilling offshore in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 12,000 feet and are positioned over the well through a computer-controlled thruster system. Its customers include oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. It also provides management services.