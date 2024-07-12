UNITED STATES
Seadrill Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Hamilton, Bermuda, July 12, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) will report its second quarter 2024 results on Monday, August 5 after the NYSE closes for trading. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 6 at 09:00 CT / 16:00 CET. Interested participants may join the call by dialing +1 (800) 715-9871 (Conference ID: 5348977) at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Company will webcast the call live on the Investor Relations section of its website, where a replay will be available afterwards.
About Seadrill
Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.
Contact Information
Lydia Brantley Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
ir@seadrill.com
