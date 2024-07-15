Seadrill Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 15, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the

"Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) initiated a share repurchase program June 26, 2024

to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common shares in open market

transactions on the OSE and NYSE through September 25, 2024 until no later than

September 30, 2025 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets ("DNB").



For the period from and including July 8, 2024, through July 12, 2024, the

Company purchased a total of 188,500 shares at an average price of $51.36 per

share. The transactions effected through the agreement with DNB comprise all the

transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.



Transaction overview

Date Trading Venue Volume Weighted Average Share Price (USD) Total Daily

Transaction Value (USD)

8 JUL 2024 OSE 800 51.48 41,182

8 JUL 2024 NYSE 85,000 51.14 4,346,960

9 JUL 2024 OSE 700 51.00 35,699

9 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 50.54 1,263,438

10 JUL 2024 OSE 700 50.63 35,438

10 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 50.60 1,265,020

11 JUL 2024 OSE 650 51.14 33,240

11 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 51.97 1,299,338

12 JUL 2024 OSE 650 52.58 34,180

12 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 53.05 1,326,353

Period total OSE 3,500 51.35 179,740

NYSE 185,000 51.36 9,501,107

Total 188,500 51.36 9,680,847

Previously disclosed totals (accumulated) OSE 6,600 51.13 337,481

NYSE 321,118 51.13 16,418,132

Total 327,718 51.13 16,755,613

Program total OSE 10,100 51.21 517,221

NYSE 506,118 51.21 25,919,239

Total 516,218 51.21 26,436,459



The issuer's holding of repurchased shares: 516,218

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company has repurchased

a total of 516,218 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.76% of the Company's

total issued share count.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program and

its agreement with DNB that have been carried out during the above-mentioned

period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.



About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its

modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,

efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,

integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit

www.seadrill.com.



Contact

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com





