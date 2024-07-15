Seadrill : Announces Transactions Made Under the Company’s Share Repurchase Program
July 15, 2024 at 04:08 pm EDT
Seadrill Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program
15 Jul 2024 22:05 CEST
Hamilton, Bermuda, July 15, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the
"Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) initiated a share repurchase program June 26, 2024
to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common shares in open market
transactions on the OSE and NYSE through September 25, 2024 until no later than
September 30, 2025 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets ("DNB").
For the period from and including July 8, 2024, through July 12, 2024, the
Company purchased a total of 188,500 shares at an average price of $51.36 per
share. The transactions effected through the agreement with DNB comprise all the
transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.
Transaction overview
Date Trading Venue Volume Weighted Average Share Price (USD) Total Daily
Transaction Value (USD)
8 JUL 2024 OSE 800 51.48 41,182
8 JUL 2024 NYSE 85,000 51.14 4,346,960
9 JUL 2024 OSE 700 51.00 35,699
9 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 50.54 1,263,438
10 JUL 2024 OSE 700 50.63 35,438
10 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 50.60 1,265,020
11 JUL 2024 OSE 650 51.14 33,240
11 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 51.97 1,299,338
12 JUL 2024 OSE 650 52.58 34,180
12 JUL 2024 NYSE 25,000 53.05 1,326,353
Period total OSE 3,500 51.35 179,740
NYSE 185,000 51.36 9,501,107
Total 188,500 51.36 9,680,847
Previously disclosed totals (accumulated) OSE 6,600 51.13 337,481
NYSE 321,118 51.13 16,418,132
Total 327,718 51.13 16,755,613
Program total OSE 10,100 51.21 517,221
NYSE 506,118 51.21 25,919,239
Total 516,218 51.21 26,436,459
The issuer's holding of repurchased shares: 516,218
Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company has repurchased
a total of 516,218 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.76% of the Company's
total issued share count.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program and
its agreement with DNB that have been carried out during the above-mentioned
period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
About Seadrill Limited
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its
modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,
efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,
integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit
www.seadrill.com.
Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company is engaged in providing worldwide offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jackup rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater in both benign and harsh environments. Its fleet portfolio includes West Phoenix, West Aquarius, West Eclipse, Sevan Louisiana, West Capella, West Gemini, West Tellus, West Neptune, West Jupiter, West Saturn, West Carina, West Polaris, West Auriga, West Vela, West Castor, West Tucana, West Telesto, West Prospero, and West Elara. Its drillships are self-propelled ships equipped for drilling offshore in water depths ranging from 1,000 to 12,000 feet and are positioned over the well through a computer-controlled thruster system. Its customers include oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. It also provides management services.