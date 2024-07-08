



Seadrill Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 8, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) initiated a share repurchase program June 26, 2024 to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE through September 25, 2024 until no later than September 30, 2025 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets ("DNB").

For the period from and including July 1, 2024, through July 5, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 141,502 shares at an average price of $51.13 per share. The transactions effected through the agreement with DNB comprise all the transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.

Transaction overview

Date Trading Venue Volume Weighted Average Share Price (USD) Total Daily Transaction Value (USD) 1 JUL 2024 OSE 900 50.73 45,664 1 JUL 2024 NYSE 67,800 50.77 3,441,900 2 JUL 2024 OSE 900 50.33 45,298 2 JUL 2024 NYSE 27,800 51.11 1,420,908 3 JUL 2024 OSE 900 51.43 46,289 3 JUL 2024 NYSE 13,702 52.05 713,183 4 JUL 2024 OSE 850 51.21 43,528 4 JUL 2024 NYSE - - - 5 JUL 2024 OSE 850 51.71 43,950 5 JUL 2024 NYSE 27,800 51.57 1,433,779 Period total OSE 4,400 51.08 224,729 NYSE 137,102 51.13 7,009,770 Total 141,502 51.12 7,234,499 Previously disclosed totals (accumulated) OSE 2,200 51.25 112,750 NYSE 184,016 51.13 9,408,360 Total 186,216 51.13 9,521,110 Program total OSE 6,600 51.13 337,479 NYSE 321,118 51.13 16,418,130 Total 327,718 51.13 16,755,609

The issuer's holding of repurchased shares: 327,718

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company has repurchased a total of 327,718 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.48% of the Company's total issued share count.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program and its agreement with DNB that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.

Contact

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com









