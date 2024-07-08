Document
Seadrill Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program
Hamilton, Bermuda, July 8, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) initiated a share repurchase program June 26, 2024 to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE through September 25, 2024 until no later than September 30, 2025 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets ("DNB").
For the period from and including July 1, 2024, through July 5, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 141,502 shares at an average price of $51.13 per share. The transactions effected through the agreement with DNB comprise all the transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.
Transaction overview
|
Date
|
Trading Venue
|
Volume
|
Weighted Average Share Price (USD)
|
Total Daily Transaction Value (USD)
|
1 JUL 2024
|
OSE
|
900
|
50.73
|
45,664
|
1 JUL 2024
|
NYSE
|
67,800
|
50.77
|
3,441,900
|
2 JUL 2024
|
OSE
|
900
|
50.33
|
45,298
|
2 JUL 2024
|
NYSE
|
27,800
|
51.11
|
1,420,908
|
3 JUL 2024
|
OSE
|
900
|
51.43
|
46,289
|
3 JUL 2024
|
NYSE
|
13,702
|
52.05
|
713,183
|
4 JUL 2024
|
OSE
|
850
|
51.21
|
43,528
|
4 JUL 2024
|
NYSE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5 JUL 2024
|
OSE
|
850
|
51.71
|
43,950
|
5 JUL 2024
|
NYSE
|
27,800
|
51.57
|
1,433,779
|
Period total
|
OSE
|
4,400
|
51.08
|
224,729
|
NYSE
|
137,102
|
51.13
|
7,009,770
|
Total
|
141,502
|
51.12
|
7,234,499
|
Previously disclosed totals (accumulated)
|
OSE
|
2,200
|
51.25
|
112,750
|
NYSE
|
184,016
|
51.13
|
9,408,360
|
Total
|
186,216
|
51.13
|
9,521,110
|
Program total
|
OSE
|
6,600
|
51.13
|
337,479
|
NYSE
|
321,118
|
51.13
|
16,418,130
|
Total
|
327,718
|
51.13
|
16,755,609
The issuer's holding of repurchased shares: 327,718
Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company has repurchased a total of 327,718 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.48% of the Company's total issued share count.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program and its agreement with DNB that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
About Seadrill
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.
Contact
Lydia Brantley Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
ir@seadrill.com
