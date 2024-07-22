



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________________________





FORM 6-K

____________________________





REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





For the month of July 2024





Commission File Number 001-39327

____________________________





SEADRILL LIMITED

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

____________________________





Park Place

55 Par-la-Ville Road

Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

(Address of principal executive office)

____________________________





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.





Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

















Seadrill Announces Transactions Made Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 22, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) initiated a share repurchase program June 26, 2024 to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions on the OSE and NYSE through September 25, 2024 until no later than September 30, 2025 pursuant to an agreement with DNB Markets ("DNB").

For the period from and including July 15, 2024, through July 19, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 248,750 shares at an average price of $54.17 per share. The transactions effected through the agreement with DNB comprise all the transactions effected by or on behalf of the Company during the period.

Transaction overview

Date Trading Venue Volume Weighted Average Share Price (USD) Total Daily Transaction Value (USD) 15 JUL 2024 OSE 650 53.28 34,629 15 JUL 2024 NYSE 80,000 54.67 4,373,464 16 JUL 2024 OSE 650 53.67 34,885 16 JUL 2024 NYSE 60,000 54.53 3,272,064 17 JUL 2024 OSE 400 54.21 21,685 17 JUL 2024 NYSE 62,000 53.77 3,333,641 18 JUL 2024 OSE 400 53.55 21,421 18 JUL 2024 NYSE 22,000 53.65 1,180,223 19 JUL 2024 OSE 650 53.20 34,577 19 JUL 2024 NYSE 22,000 53.14 1,168,996 Period total OSE 2,750 53.53 147,197 NYSE 246,000 54.18 13,328,388 Total 248,750 54.17 13,475,585 Previously disclosed totals (accumulated) OSE 10,100 51.21 517,221 NYSE 506,118 51.21 25,919,239 Total 516,218 51.21 26,436,459 Program total OSE 12,850 51.71 664,418 NYSE 752,118 52.18 39,247,627 Total 764,968 52.17 39,912,045

The issuer's holding of repurchased shares: 764,968

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company has repurchased a total of 764,968 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.11% of the Company's total issued share count.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the Company's repurchase program and its agreement with DNB that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About Seadrill Limited

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.

Contact

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com









SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.





SEADRILL LIMITED Date: July 22, 2024 By: /s/ Grant Creed Name: Grant Creed Title: Chief Financial Officer





THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO (I) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 (NO. 333-271916) ORIGINALLY FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON MAY 15, 2023 AND (II) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (NO. 333-276710) ORIGINALLY FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON JANUARY 26, 2024.









Document