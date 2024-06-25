



Seadrill Completes Divestment of Jack-Up Rigs

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 25, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed sale of three jack-up rigs-the West Castor, the West Telesto and the West Tucana-and its 50% equity interest in the joint venture that operates these rigs offshore Qatar to Seadrill's joint venture partner Gulf Drilling International for cash proceeds of $338 million.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.

Contact

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com













