Document
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
____________________________
FORM 6-K
____________________________
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of June 2024
Commission File Number: 001-39327
____________________________
SEADRILL LIMITED
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)
____________________________
Park Place
55 Par-la-Ville Road
Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda
(Address of principal executive office)
____________________________
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Seadrill Completes Divestment of Jack-Up Rigs
Hamilton, Bermuda, June 25, 2024 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE & OSE: SDRL) today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed sale of three jack-up rigs-the West Castor, the West Telesto and the West Tucana-and its 50% equity interest in the joint venture that operates these rigs offshore Qatar to Seadrill's joint venture partner Gulf Drilling International for cash proceeds of $338 million.
About Seadrill
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely, efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national, integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit www.seadrill.com.
Contact
Lydia Brantley Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
ir@seadrill.com
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
SEADRILL LIMITED
Date: June 25, 2024
|
By:
/s/ Grant Creed
Name: Grant Creed
Title: Chief Financial Officer
THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO (I) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-3 (NO. 333-271916) ORIGINALLY FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON MAY 15, 2023 AND (II) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-8 (NO. 333-276710) ORIGINALLY FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON JANUARY 26, 2024.