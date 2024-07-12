Seadrill Provides Further Shareholder Information on its Voluntary Delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

12 Jul 2024 19:09 CEST

Seadrill Limited

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 12, 2024-Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company")
(NYSE & OSE: SDRL) today provided additional shareholder resources regarding the
upcoming delisting of the Company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE).
As previously announced, Seadrill shares will be delisted from the OSE on
September 10, 2024, and the last day of trading will be September 9, 2024. The
Company will maintain a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE),
consistent with efforts to simplify its business.

Investors holding shares in Seadrill that are traded at the OSE, held through
the Norwegian Central Security Depository (CSD), have the option to migrate
their shares to the NYSE, by registering such shares in the Depository Trust
Company (DTC). Seadrill encourages shareholders who are interested in converting
their shares from the OSE to the NYSE to contact their bank or broker.
Shareholders are under no obligation to carry out such a conversion but are
required to do so to continue trading Seadrill shares in open market
transactions following delisting from the OSE.

The Company has made a shareholder FAQ available on the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website, www.seadrill.com.

About Seadrill
Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its
modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,
efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,
integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit
www.seadrill.com.

Contact
Lydia Brantley Mabry
Director of Investor Relations
ir@seadrill.com

