Seadrill Provides Further Shareholder Information on its Voluntary Delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 12, 2024-Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company")

(NYSE & OSE: SDRL) today provided additional shareholder resources regarding the

upcoming delisting of the Company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE).

As previously announced, Seadrill shares will be delisted from the OSE on

September 10, 2024, and the last day of trading will be September 9, 2024. The

Company will maintain a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE),

consistent with efforts to simplify its business.



Investors holding shares in Seadrill that are traded at the OSE, held through

the Norwegian Central Security Depository (CSD), have the option to migrate

their shares to the NYSE, by registering such shares in the Depository Trust

Company (DTC). Seadrill encourages shareholders who are interested in converting

their shares from the OSE to the NYSE to contact their bank or broker.

Shareholders are under no obligation to carry out such a conversion but are

required to do so to continue trading Seadrill shares in open market

transactions following delisting from the OSE.



The Company has made a shareholder FAQ available on the Investor Relations

section of the Company's website, www.seadrill.com.



About Seadrill

Seadrill is setting the standard in deepwater oil and gas drilling. With its

modern fleet, experienced crews, and advanced technologies, Seadrill safely,

efficiently, and responsibly unlocks oil and gas resources for national,

integrated, and independent oil companies. For further information, visit

www.seadrill.com.



Contact

Lydia Brantley Mabry

Director of Investor Relations

ir@seadrill.com





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site