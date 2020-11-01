SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar
Hamilton, Bermuda, November 1, 2020 - Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') (OSE:SDRL, OTCQX:SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.
