Hamilton, Bermuda, November 1, 2020 - Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') (OSE:SDRL, OTCQX:SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.

