SEADRILL LIMITED    SDRLF

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
  Report
10/30 03:59:00 pm
0.21 USD   -2.33%
05:35aSEADRILL : SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar
PU
05:35aSEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
PU
05:19aSEADRILL : Financial calendar
AQ
Seadrill : SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar

11/01/2020 | 05:35am EST
SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 1, 2020 - Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') (OSE:SDRL, OTCQX:SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:

Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 10:34:04 UTC

