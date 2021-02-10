Seadrill : again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor
Seadrill has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S.
court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the
company enters into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.
The Oslo-listed firm controlled by Norwegian-born
billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court after failing to
win consent from bank lenders to postpone payments on $5.7
billion of debts.
It's total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at
the end of the third quarter of 2020.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik
Editing by Chris Reese)