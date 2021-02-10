Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Seadrill Limited    SDRLF   BMG7998G1069

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/10 03:13:25 pm
0.28 USD   -6.65%
11:59aSEADRILL : again seeks bankruptcy protection in bid to survive
RE
11:36aSEADRILL : again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
11:13aSEADRILL LIMITED (SDRL) : Filing of Chapter 11 Cases for Seadrill
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seadrill : again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

02/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S. court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the company enters into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.

The Oslo-listed firm controlled by Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court after failing to win consent from bank lenders to postpone payments on $5.7 billion of debts.

It's total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SEADRILL LIMITED
11:59aSEADRILL : again seeks bankruptcy protection in bid to survive
RE
11:36aSEADRILL : again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
RE
11:13aSEADRILL LIMITED (SDRL) : Filing of Chapter 11 Cases for Seadrill
AQ
02/08SEADRILL LIMITED : - Asia Offshore Drilling Chapter 11 Filing
AQ
02/07SEADRILL : Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In US For Five Units
MT
02/07SEADRILL LIMITED (SDRL) : Asia Offshore Drilling Chapter 11 Filing
AQ
02/03SEADRILL : Enters Forbearance Deal With Creditors
MT
02/03SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
AQ
02/03SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreements
AQ
02/01SEADRILL : SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 060 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 30,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 538
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Leif Nelson Chief Technology Officer
Reid Warriner Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED13.17%30
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED47.41%11 119
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 474
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.11.96%2 834
TRANSOCEAN LTD.54.98%2 202
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S5.86%1 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ