SEADRILL LIMITED

SEADRILL LIMITED

(SDRLF)
02/10 03:13:25 pm
0.28 USD   -6.65%
11:59aSEADRILL : again seeks bankruptcy protection in bid to survive
11:36aSEADRILL : again files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
11:13aSEADRILL LIMITED (SDRL) : Filing of Chapter 11 Cases for Seadrill
Seadrill : again seeks bankruptcy protection in bid to survive

02/10/2021 | 05:59pm EST
OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S. court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the company has entered into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.

The Oslo-listed group controlled by Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court along with several subsidiaries after failing to win consent from bank lenders to postpone payments on $5.7 billion of debts.

Its total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

"This announcement marks the start of the court supervised process that will create a company that is financially sustainable for the long term," Chief Executive Stuart Jackson said in a statement.

"We are working closely with our stakeholders to ensure we achieve an outcome that gives us the flexibility to weather the low points in our industry cycles, whilst positioning us well for market recovery," he said.

The company is the latest in a series of offshore rig firms to seek court protection from creditors following spending cuts by the oil industry in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.31% 61.06 Delayed Quote.17.37%
SEADRILL LIMITED -6.65% 0.28 Delayed Quote.13.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 060 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 30,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 538
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart SEADRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEADRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Robert Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Leif Nelson Chief Technology Officer
Reid Warriner Chief Operating Officer
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL LIMITED13.17%30
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED47.41%11 119
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 474
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.11.96%2 834
TRANSOCEAN LTD.54.98%2 202
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S5.86%1 370
