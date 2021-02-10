Seadrill : again seeks bankruptcy protection in bid to survive

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig contractor
Seadrill has filed for bankruptcy protection at a U.S.
court, it said on Wednesday, the second time in four years the
company has entered into so-called Chapter 11 restructuring.
The Oslo-listed group controlled by Norwegian-born
billionaire John Fredriksen returned to court along with several
subsidiaries after failing to win consent from bank lenders to
postpone payments on $5.7 billion of debts.
Its total debts and liabilities stood at $7.3 billion at the
end of the third quarter of 2020.
"This announcement marks the start of the court supervised
process that will create a company that is financially
sustainable for the long term," Chief Executive Stuart Jackson
said in a statement.
"We are working closely with our stakeholders to ensure we
achieve an outcome that gives us the flexibility to weather the
low points in our industry cycles, whilst positioning us well
for market recovery," he said.
The company is the latest in a series of offshore rig firms
to seek court protection from creditors following spending cuts
by the oil industry in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik
Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)