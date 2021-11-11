Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Seadrill Partners LLC
  News
  7. Summary
    SDLPF   MHY7545W1259

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC

(SDLPF)
  Report
Aquadrill Issues Fleet Status Update

11/11/2021 | 10:27am EST
Aquadrill Issues Fleet Status Update London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2021- Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill" or the "Company") announced today that it has issued an updated Fleet Status Report.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

Documents

Disclaimer

Seadrill Partners LLC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 527 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 551 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,98 M 0,98 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 53,4%
Managers and Directors
Steven Leon Newman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Bishop Director
N. John Lancaster Director
Daniel C. Herz Director
Alan S. Bigman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC77.74%1
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED6.86%8 729
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION14.75%4 904
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.50.35%3 598
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 662
TRANSOCEAN LTD.49.35%2 261