Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Seadrill Partners LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDLPF   MHY7545W1259

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC

(SDLPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seadrill Partners LLC : Aquadrill Announces Charter Hire Agreement for the Auriga

09/21/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aquadrill Announces Charter Hire Agreement for the Auriga London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2021- Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill" or the "Company") has entered into a charter hire agreement with a subsidiary of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (the "Manager") to provide the Auriga for a one year drilling contract plus a one year mutually agreed option for operations in the US Gulf of Mexico. The charter hire agreement will be extended if the parties mutually agree to exercise the optional term.

The terms of the charter hire agreement are consistent with the current management services agreements in place between the Company and the Manager. Further, the resulting financial benefits are as if the Company had entered into the drilling contract directly.

Under the drilling contract associated with the charter hire agreement, the Auriga will be upgraded with managed pressure drilling capabilities.

The total contract value for the firm portion of the drilling contract is expected to be $94 million and commencement is expected in February 2022 following reactivation, upgrade, contract preparation and system integration testing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Partners LLC published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
12:12pSEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Aquadrill Announces Charter Hire Agreement for the Auriga
PU
07/20SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Aquadrill Provides Arbitration Update
PU
07/19SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : Aquadrill Announces Contract Award For The Vela
PU
05/25SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Emergence from Chapter 11 (..
PU
05/25Seadrill Partners Llc Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/24SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : SDLP – Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Emergence from Chapte..
PU
05/24SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC : SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Emergence from Chapter 11
AQ
05/24Seadrill Partners LLC Emerged from Bankruptcy
CI
05/14Modified Fourth Amended Reorganization Plan and Disclosure Statement Approved for Seadr..
CI
05/12Fourth Amended Joint Reorganization Plan Filed by Seadrill Partners LLC
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 527 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 551 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,98 M 0,98 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Partners LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Leon Newman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Roche Chief Financial Officer
John Bishop Director
N. John Lancaster Director
Daniel C. Herz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC77.74%1
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.15%8 487
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION22.95%5 915
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.12.95%2 777
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 304
TRANSOCEAN LTD.38.53%2 084