  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Seadrill Partners LLC
  News
  Summary
    SDLPF   MHY7545W1259

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC

(SDLPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seadrill Partners LLC : Aquadrill Announces Contract Award For The Vela

07/19/2021 | 11:58am EDT
Aquadrill Announces Contract Award For The Vela London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021- Aquadrill LLC ('Aquadrill' or the 'Company') has secured a one well contract with Equinor for the Vela in the US Gulf of Mexico. The rig will be managed and operated by Seadrill Limited. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be $55 million and the contract is expected to commence in October 2021 and run until April 2022.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Partners LLC published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 527 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 551 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,98 M 0,98 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC
Duration : Period :
Seadrill Partners LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Leon Newman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Roche Chief Financial Officer
John Bishop Director
N. John Lancaster Director
Daniel C. Herz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC77.74%1
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-4.73%8 390
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%5 834
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION14.75%4 741
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.24.18%3 609
TRANSOCEAN LTD.51.52%2 741