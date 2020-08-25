Seadrill Partners LLC : 1H2020 Results

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC (SDLPF) - FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS Highlights Economic utilization 1 of 99%.

of 99%. Operating revenue of $314.0 million.

Non-cash impairment of $922.9 million related to certain idle drilling units

impairment of $922.9 million related to certain idle drilling units Operating loss of $923.6 million.

Net loss of $1.1 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $143.8 million.

of $143.8 million. Total cash of $559.0 million as at June 30, 2020.

Order backlog 3 of $122.1 million as of August 25, 2020. Subsequent Events An agreement with Term Loan B lenders was entered into that created a super senior loan in lieu of a cash interest payment due on June 30, 2020. As a result, a $63.7 million super senior loan, maturing in February 2021wascreatedcarryingPIKinterestofLibor+1000bpsanda10% exitpremium.Theagreementprovides for certain cash restrictions and milestones, including that the Company completes a recapitalization reasonably acceptable to the required lenders on or prior to December 15, 2020.

The Company retired c.$230 million in secured bank debt and the vessels securing such bank debt will become part of the collateral securing the Term Loan B and super senior loan.

The West Capella secured a two well contract plus one optional well in Malaysia. Total firm contract value is expected to be approximately $20 million with commencement expected in October 2020 and running to early January 2021. Financial Results Overview Total operating revenues for 1H20 were $314.0 million (2H19: $367.8 million). The decrease was primarily due to idle time on the West Capricorn and T-15, completion of the West Aquarius contract, an early termination fee for the West Vencedor during 2H19 not being repeated and fewer days in operation for the West Polaris. These were partially offset by improved uptime and more operating days for the West Capella. Total operating expenses for 1H20 were $314.7 million (2H19: $357.1 million). The decrease was primarily due to fewer operating days across the fleet, partially offset by higher costs on the West Capella due to more days in operation. As a result of the deteriorating market due to COVID-19 and oil price declines, the Company recognized a non- cash impairment of $922.9 million in respect of certain idle drilling units. Economic utilization is calculated as total revenue, excluding bonuses, divided by the contract dayrate multiplied by the number of operating days in the period. Adjusted EBITDArefers to earnings before interest, other financial items, taxes, non-controlling interest, depreciation and amortization and includes deferred consideration payable to Seadrill Limited. Additionally, in any given period the Company may have significant, unusual or non-recurring items which it may exclude from its non-US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP") reported metrics. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure. Order Backlog includes the contractual dayrate for firm contracts multiplied by the number of days remaining on the contract. Excludes revenues for mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation and other incentive provisions. Refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for further guidance.

Operating loss was $923.6 million (2H19: income of $10.7 million). The decrease was primarily due to the non- cash impairment recognized in the period. Netfinancialitemsresultedinanexpenseof$119.4million(2H19:expenseof$120.7million).Therewereoffsetting movements related to interest income, interest expense and foreign currency exchange losses. Losses related to derivative financial instruments include a realized loss of $9.6 million and an unrealized mark to market gain of $3.8 million, inclusive of credit risk adjustments. Loss before taxes was $1.0 billion (2H19: loss of $110.0 million). Income tax expense was $23.7 million (2H19: credit of $12.9 million) reflecting taxes payable and provisions taken for the expected tax expense for the year. The Company is subject to taxes while reporting a net operating loss in the quarter as losses in one jurisdiction cannot be offset against net income in another. Net loss was $1.1 billion (2H19: net loss of $97.1 million). Seadrill Partners LLC Members had an attributable net loss for the quarter of $590.8 million (2H19: net loss of $52.8 million). Liquidity As of June 30, 2020, total cash was $559.0 million (December 31, 2019: $560.0 million), including $16.4 million of restricted cash related to a bank guarantee facility. The offsetting movements related to normal quarterly debt amortization, the repayment of debt relating to the T-15 tender barge, capital expenditures and favorable working capital movements due to the conclusion of contracts. The Company had $2.8 billion (2H19: $2.9 billion) of interest-bearing debt as at June 30, 2020. Of this amount $227.8 million in bank debt was repaid in July 2020 and a $2.6 billion Term Loan B facility matures in February 2021. The Company does not expect to have adequate liquidity to meet its 2021 debt maturity and recapitalization discussions with lenders representing a majority of the Term Loan B are ongoing. August 25, 2020 The Board of Directors Seadrill Partners LLC London, UK Questions should be directed to: John T. Roche: Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. In particular, statements regarding offshore drilling markets, the Company's ability to make cash distributions, the expected performance of the drilling units in the Company's fleet, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, contract backlog, forecasts of operating income and Adjusted EBITDA and the ability of the Company to negotiate the refinancing of its near term debt maturities with lenders are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to offshore drilling market conditions including supply and demand, dayrates, customer drilling programs and effects of new rigs on the market, contract awards and rig mobilizations, contract backlog, the performance of the drilling units in the Company's fleet, delay in payment or disputes with customers, the outcome of any pending litigation, our ability to successfully employ our drilling units, procure or have access to financing, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations, fluctuations in the international price of oil, changes ingovernmentalregulationsthataffecttheCompanyortheoperationsof theCompany'sfleet,increasedcompetition in the offshore drilling industry, and general economic, political and business conditions globally. Important additional factors include the Company's operational dependency on Seadrill Limited for certain management and technical support services, the Company's ability to continue to comply with loan covenants and the Company's ability to negotiate the refinancing of its near term debt maturities with its lenders and whether the terms of any such refinancing would be as favorable as or any more favorable than the terms of the Company's existing term loan facility. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward- looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent towhichanyfactor,orcombinationoffactors,maycauseactualresultstobemateriallydifferentfromthosecontained in any forward looking statement.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Six months ended (in $ millions), unless otherwise stated June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating revenues Contract revenues 306.2 343.4 343.1 Reimbursable revenues 7.1 11.3 9.4 Other revenues 0.7 13.1 29.7 Total operating revenues 314.0 367.8 382.2 Operating expenses Vessel and rig operating expenses 145.5 164.5 160.8 Amortization of favorable contracts 22.6 22.5 22.6 Reimbursable expenses 6.6 10.7 8.7 Depreciation 123.0 140.4 135.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17.0 19.0 15.4 Total operating expenses 314.7 357.1 343.0 Revaluation of contingent consideration - - 0.7 Impairment of long-lived assets (922.9) - - Total other operating (loss)/income (922.9) - 0.7 Operating (loss)/income (923.6) 10.7 39.9 Financial and other items Interest income 4.2 8.3 12.0 Interest expense (114.8) (126.8) (135.7) Loss on derivative financial instruments (5.8) (0.1) (27.6) Foreign currency exchange loss (2.8) (1.5) (1.1) Other financial items (0.2) (0.6) (0.8) Net financial items (119.4) (120.7) (153.2) Loss before taxes (1,043.0) (110.0) (113.3) Tax (expense)/benefit (23.7) 12.9 23.2 Net loss (1,066.7) (97.1) (90.1) Net loss attributable to Seadrill Partners LLC (590.8) (52.8) (40.1) members Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest (475.9) (44.3) (50.0) Common units (basic and diluted) (in thousands) 7,528 7,528 7,528 Subordinated units (basic and diluted) (in thousands) 1,654 1,654 1,654

