MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Seadrill Partners LLC    SDLP

SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC

(SDLP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seadrill Partners LLC : SDLP – Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Members

11/11/2020 | 02:09pm EST
SDLP - Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Members

London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2020 -Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 18, 2020. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 23, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material will be posted on our website http://www.seadrillpartners.com/.

Disclaimer

Seadrill Partners LLC published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 19:08:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 688 M - -
Net income 2019 -92,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,09x
Yield 2019 14,0%
Capitalization 1,19 M 1,19 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 53,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Roche Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Joseph Gerard Keith MacDonald Independent Director
Andrew Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
John Darlington Independent Director
Leif Nelson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC-82.56%1
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-53.52%6 586
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-37.65%4 096
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-61.41%1 870
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-68.75%947
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-84.45%677
