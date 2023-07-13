Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STX) common stock between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Seagate investors have until September 8, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Seagate investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 26, 2022, before the market opened, Seagate disclosed that it had been warned by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) that it may have violated export control laws by selling hard disk drives (“HDDs”) to a customer on the trade blacklist, reportedly China-based Huawei.

On this news, Seagate’s stock fell $4.61, or 7.9%, to close at $53.39 on October 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s HDD sales to Huawei, including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the BIS rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; (2) that the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules; (3) as a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed the Company to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Seagate common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713677144/en/