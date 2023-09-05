NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Seagate Technology Holdings plc ("Seagate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Seagate and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2022, Seagate issued a Form 8-K disclosing that it had received a Proposed Charging Letter ("PCL") from the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS"), alleging violations of the U.S. Export Administration Regulations ("EAR"). Specifically, Seagate stated that "[t]he PCL alleges Seagate acted in violation of the EAR by providing Seagate hard drive disks ('HDDs') to a customer and its affiliates listed on the BIS Entity List between August 2020 and September 2021".

On this news, Seagate's stock price fell $4.61 per share, or 7.95%, to close at $53.39 per share on October 26, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2023, the BIS issued a press release confirming the anticipated penalties previously outlined in the BIS Proposed Charging Letter.

