Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seagate Technology Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STX   IE00BKVD2N49

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

(STX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 01:31:16 pm EDT
82.97 USD   -4.03%
01:01pSeagate Lyve Cloud Expands to New Regions and Adds Key New Offerings
BU
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seagate Lyve Cloud Expands to New Regions and Adds Key New Offerings

05/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plans include seven new global regions, archival storage service, and service marketplace

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced its extensive plan to expand Seagate® Lyve™ Cloud regions and offerings including Lyve Cloud Archive storage service and Lyve Cloud Marketplace. The expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to solving today’s data complexity challenges and serving the mass data ecosystems with the object storage service designed for multicloud freedom.

The expansion plan includes new Seagate Lyve Cloud regions in Oklahoma City, Washington DC, and Dallas in the United States (U.S.), as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Japan. The new regions will complement the company’s existing Lyve Cloud presence in the U.S. and Singapore, for a total of 10 regions with 16 availability zones.

The company is also rolling out Lyve Cloud Marketplace, a one-stop shop for Seagate Lyve Cloud validated partner solutions. Lyve Cloud Marketplace will enable customers to purchase tailored solutions from Seagate Lyve Cloud partners and enjoy an integrated procurement and billing process from a single platform.

Additionally, Seagate is launching Lyve Cloud Archive, a unique and independent cloud storage service that delivers breakthrough total cost of ownership (TCO) without complex data management tiering or hidden fees. Seagate Lyve Cloud Archive provides TCO advantages with uncompromised features of Seagate’s flagship Lyve Cloud object storage service to support data security, mobility and durability. The archival-only cloud storage is ideal for large-scale video and image repositories, secondary data sets, backup copies and any data that lives outside of an analytics or transaction-intensive workflow.

As part of the expansion, Seagate is also working to secure Health Information Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance certification in the U.S. Certification will allow the company to extend Seagate Lyve Cloud service to the healthcare industry and medical service providers who must follow stringent data privacy and compliance requirements.

“To better serve customers' data management challenges, we are expanding the cloud regions, increasing data accessibility at metro edges, and offering Lyve Cloud Archive with predictable and compelling cloud economics for customers’ mass data growth,” said Ravi Naik, executive vice president of storage services and CIO at Seagate. “Lyve Cloud Marketplace bolsters our offerings by making it easy to find and shop partner applications that integrate with Seagate Lyve Cloud. We are looking forward to growing the marketplace with more partners to come.”

Seagate Lyve Cloud is built to enable multicloud freedom, allowing the customers to retain full control of their data while lowering the cloud TCO for storing, accessing and moving massive data sets. It is vendor-agnostic, providing frictionless cloud capabilities with simplicity, flexibility and cost predictability. For more information about Seagate Lyve Cloud and use cases, please visit https://www.seagate.com/services/cloud/storage/

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered mass-data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

©2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, Lyve, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
01:01pSeagate Lyve Cloud Expands to New Regions and Adds Key New Offerings
BU
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
BU
05/03StorONE and Seagate® Technology Holdings plc Introduces Backup Storage Target with Impr..
CI
05/03Atlassian Co-Founder Becomes Largest Shareholder at Australia's Biggest Polluter -- 2nd..
DJ
05/02Australia's AGL Energy continues to back demerger plan
RE
05/02Atlassian Co-Founder Becomes Largest Shareholder at Australia's Biggest Polluter -- Upd..
DJ
05/02AGL Reiterates Demerger Plans as Atlassian Co-Founder Takes Stake
DJ
05/02Climate activist gains 11% of Australia's AGL Energy, to vote against company split
RE
04/29Fox Advisors Upgrades Seagate Technology Holdings to Outperform from Equalweight, Sets ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 859 M - -
Net income 2022 1 770 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 18 573 M 18 573 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Seagate Technology Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,45 $
Average target price 99,90 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William David Mosley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianluca Romano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Cannon Chairman
Ravi Naik Chief Information Officer & EVP-Storage Services
Jeffrey D. Nygaard Executive VP-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-23.48%18 573
HP INC.4.57%41 492
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.10%37 115
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.03%20 919
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.07%11 675
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-20.24%10 318