Seagate Technology : Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

• Revenue of $2.8 billion

• GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81

• Cash flow from operations of $460 million and free cash flow of $363 million

• Returned $571 million to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 4.2 million ordinary shares

FREMONT, CA -April 27, 2022 - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the "Company" or "Seagate") today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 1, 2022.

"Seagate's March quarter financial results were consistent with our revised outlook, with record nearline product revenue driven by cloud customers partially offsetting multiple macro related headwinds that impacted other end markets, particularly video and image applications, and pressured profitability," said Dave Mosley, Seagate's chief executive officer.

"Our focus is on mitigating these external challenges through ongoing expense discipline, new pricing strategies and operational efficiencies. We are also continuing to execute our strong product roadmap to address customer demand for cost-efficient, mass capacity solutions. In the March quarter, we began the volume ramp of our 20-plus terabyte products, which combined with continued healthy cloud demand support our outlook for double-digit fiscal year revenue growth."

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP

Non-GAAP

FQ3 2022 FQ3 2021 FQ3 2022 FQ3 2021 Revenue ($M) $ 2,802 $ 2,731 $ 2,802 $ 2,731 Gross Margin 28.8% 27.1% 29.2% 27.4% Operating Margin 15.3% 14.1% 16.8% 15.4% Net Income ($M) $ 346 $ 329 $ 401 $ 350 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.56 $ 1.39 $ 1.81 $ 1.48

The Company generated $460 million in cash flow from operations and $363 million in free cash flow during the fiscal third quarter 2022. Seagate's balance sheet remains healthy, and during the fiscal third quarter the Company paid cash dividends of $154 million, repurchased 4.2 million ordinary shares for $417 million and repaid $220 million to retire the 2022 Senior Notes. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 billion. There were 216 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying financial tables.

Seagate has issued a Supplemental Financial Information document, which is available on Seagate's Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which will be payable on July 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 24, 2022. The payment of any future quarterly dividends will be at the discretion of the Board and will be dependent upon Seagate's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Business Outlook

The business outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 is based on our current assumptions and expectations; actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed in the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this release.

The Company is providing the following guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2022:

• Revenue of $2.8 billion, plus or minus $150 million

• Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90, plus or minus $0.20

Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known charges related to amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.02 per share and estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.18 per share.

We have not reconciled our non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal fourth quarter 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because material items that may impact these measures are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including, but not limited to, accelerated depreciation, impairment and other charges related to cost saving efforts, restructuring charges and other, net, losses and costs recognized on the modification or early redemption and repurchase of debt, strategic investment losses (gains) or impairment recognized, income tax adjustments on these measures, and other charges or benefits that may arise. The amounts of these measures are not currently available but may be material to future results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for fiscal fourth quarter 2022 to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalent is contained in this release.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical fact. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the Company's plans, programs, strategies and prospects, financial outlook for future periods, including the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, expectations regarding the Company's products, our ability to ramp production, storage industry trends and market demand, shifts in technology, the Company's ability to meet market and industry expectations and the effects of these future trends, the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or other macro disruptions, including the likelihood or significance of continuing supply chain disruptions, and expectations on the Company's business as well as dividend issuance plans for the fiscal quarter ending July 1, 2022 and beyond. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "should," "may," "will," "will continue," "can," "could" or the negative of these words, variations of these words and comparable terminology, in each case, intended to refer to future events or circumstances. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various uncertainties and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021. Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2022. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on, and which speak only as of, the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, unless required by applicable law.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

April 1,

2022

(unaudited)July 2, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

$ 1,138 $ 1,209

1,479 1,204

Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Inventories

Other current assets

1,344 1,158

298 208

Total current assets 4,259 3,779

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net Goodwill

2,197 2,181

1,237 1,237

Other intangible assets, net Deferred income taxes Other assets, net

14 29

1,121 1,117

317 332

Total Assets $ 9,145 $ 8,675

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

1,948 $ 1,725

194 282

Accrued employee compensation Accrued warranty

64 61

30 245

Current portion of long-term debt Accrued expenses

645 608

2,881 2,921

145 154

Total current liabilities Long-term accrued warranty Other non-current liabilities Long-term debt, less current portion

84 75

5,614 4,894

Total Liabilities 8,724 8,044

Total Equity 421 631

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

9,145

$ 8,675

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months EndedApril 1, 2022

April 2, 2021

$

2,802 $

2,731 $

April 1, 2022

April 2, 2021

9,033$ 7,668

Cost of revenue Product development Marketing and administrative Amortization of intangibles Restructuring and other, net

Total operating expenses

1,996

1,991

233

6,3235,636

227

141

694671

126

3 -

410366

3

(2)

2,373

99

21

2,345

7,4386,683

Income from operations

429

386

1,595985

Interest income

Interest expense Other, net

Other expense, net

- (63) (15) (78)

1 (59) 11 (47)

12

(184)(161)

(14)25

(197)(134)

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes

Net income

351 5

$

346

339 10

$

329

$

Net income per share:

Basic

Diluted

Number of shares used in per share calculations:

Basic

$

1.59 1.56

$

1.41 1.39

Diluted

Cash dividends declared per ordinary share

1,398851

2519

1,373$ 832

$

6.18$ 3.38

6.083.34

218 222 0.70

233 237 0.67

222246

226249

$

$

$

2.07$ 1.99