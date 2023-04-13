Seagate Technology : Introduces IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD Offering Class-Leading Dependability and Performance

The 22TB CMR-based HDD delivers scalable capacity for multi-user commercial and enterprise RAID solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV - NAB 2023 - Today, at the NAB 2023 conference, Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, introduced the new Seagate IronWolf ® Pro 22TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard disk drive (HDD). The company's highest capacity CMR HDD, the new drives deliver market-leading capacity, dependability, and powerful performance for multi-user workloads and enterprise RAID solutions

Optimized with Seagate's AgileArray™ technology, the new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD provides exceptional network-attached-storage (NAS), direct-attached-storage (DAS) performance and RAID reliability in multi-bay and multi-user environments. With user workload rates of 550TB/year, the IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD enables commercial and enterprise NAS users to seamlessly store, share, and collaborate on large amounts of data over a network. It also offers an SDR of up to 285MB/s so users can seamlessly share files, back up, and tackle heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments. With built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors to provide RV mitigation, the HDD consistently delivers high performance and reliability in multi-bay systems.

The drive delivers a five-year limited warranty and up to 2.5M-hr MTBF for hassle-free data storage and best-in-class TCO. Also equipped with Seagate's IronWolf Health Management system and three years of complimentary Rescue Data Recovery Services, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD gives users peace of mind knowing their data is secure.

The Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB HDD is available now for a list price of $599.99.

For more information, please visit us during NAB 2023 in the North Hall at Booth N1827 or visit our website.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

©2023 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, IronWolf, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer's operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors.